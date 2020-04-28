One of the top football programs in the Pac-12 Conference will be making its way to Logan in 2028.
Utah State and Oregon announced Tuesday they will be playing in a three-game series, starting in 2027. The Aggies will play twice in Eugene, Oregon, and host the Ducks on Sept. 16, ’28. Oregon will welcome USU to the Beaver State on Sept. 18, ’27 and Sept. 15, 2029.
The Aggies haven’t squared off against an opponent from the Pac-12 in Maverik Stadium since beating Utah in overtime, 27-20, during their record-setting 2012 campaign. USU went 11-2 that season and finished 16th in the final AP Poll.
Utah State is scheduled to host Pac-12 foe Washington State in its 2020 season opener, which is slated for Thursday, Sept. 3. However, there is a chance that game will not happen, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. USU is also scheduled to play at Washington for the second time in a six-season span — this time on Sept. 19.
The Aggies are 0-4 all-time against the Ducks, who are the reigning Pac-12 champions. Oregon went 12-2 last season, rallied past Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl and occupied the No. 5 spot in the final AP Poll. The Ducks have captured five conference championships since 2009.
In the most recent matchup between the two programs, Oregon rolled to a 66-26 victory on Sept. 6, 2008, in Eugene. The Ducks also dispatched of the Aggies at home in 1990 (52-7) and 1976 (27-9).
The Aggies did host the Ducks once and were within striking distance of the then-No. 6 team in the nation for most of the game before falling 38-21 on Sept. 29, 2001. Oregon’s quarterback at the time was Joey Harrington, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist that season and ended up being the No. 3 overall selection in the 2002 NFL draft.
Utah State has played six Pac-12 teams — all but the aforementioned showdown against Utah on the road — since 2012. The Aggies haven’t won any of those road contests, although they only lost by three points to USC (17-14) in 2013.
The Aggies are 40-125-5 all-time against current members of the Pac-12.