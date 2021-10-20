Just like Utah State, Colorado State's football program enjoyed a resurgence in the early 2010s as the Rams went to five straight bowl games from 2013-2017 --- only the second time in program history they went bowling five times in a row (1999-2003).
The past three seasons, however, have been a struggle for the Rams. The downward spiral actually started at the end of the 2017 campaign as CSU lost four of its last five games and finished 7-6. The Rams went 8-20 from 2018-2020 although, in all fairness, they only played four times during the COVID-19 shortened season of '20.
It's a trend that was seemingly continuing in 2021 as the Rams got blown out by FCS powerhouse South Dakota State in their home and season opener season, and blew a golden opportunity to beat a Power 5 Conference opponent the following week at Canvas Stadium as Vanderbilt escaped with a 24-21 victory. To its credit, though, CSU has bounced back by reigning supreme in three of its next four games, including back-to-back convincing wins against Mountain West foes San Jose State and New Mexico.
It's been four years since the Rams have won their first three conference games, plus have entered late October with a winning record. Colorado State (3-3, 2-0 MW) can accomplish that feat again this week with a road triumph over Utah State. This will be the 16th time the Aggies have hosted the Rams on Homecoming, and the opening kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Maverik Stadium.
"(The Rams) look completely different than in week one or two," USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday's press conference. " I think there were a lot of growing pains and they're playing well way efficient ball. Obviously, being able to run the ball effectively, that takes a lot of pressure off (the quarterback)."
That quarterback is Temple transfer Todd Centeio, who attempted 36 passes in primarily a reserve role for CSU a year ago. Centeio is the undisputed starter this season, though, and has also been a threat with his feet. The senior has completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,328 yards (221.3 an outing) and six touchdowns, vs. only one interception. Centeio has rushed for 238 yards and has a season-long scamper of 71 yards, to boot.
The Rams have averaged 227.0 yards passing per game compared to 169.2 on the ground, but make no mistake, establishing the run is paramount to their success. CSU averaged 196.3 yards on the ground in wins over Toledo (22-6), SJSU (32-14) and New Mexico (36-7).
"Oh no, they want to run the ball (first and foremost)," Anderson said. "They don't hide it. They obviously will throw it when they need to and can set up some play actions. ... They don't make any bones about it."
CSU's primary option at running back has been Boston College transfer David Bailey, who rushed for 1,600 yards and 16 scores in three seasons with the Eagles. The 240-pound senior has gained 318 yards and has scored four times on 318 carries in '21.
In addition to Bailey, two other CSU tailbacks have received a significant amount of carries in 220-pound redshirt sophomore Jaylen Thomas and redshirt junior A'Jon Vivens, who gashed SJSU for more than 100 yards. The Rams have only averaged 3.7 yards per carry so far this season, but have a chance to build on that against a USU defense that ranks last in the Mountain West when it comes to defending the run (206.67 ypg and 5.56 ypc).
The Rams, who welcomed back all but one of their returning starters from a year ago, have an experienced offensive line, although they took a hit in the offensive trenches when Temple transfer Vincent Picozzi suffered a season-ending injury. Picozzi made a whopping 38 starts during his collegiate career.
Barry Wesley, a 6-7, 310-pound left guard, has made 34 career starts for CSU and has seen action at all five positions on the O-line during his time in Fort Collins. Center Cam Reddy was a honorable mention all-conference selection last fall for the Rams.
When Centeio drops back to pass, there's no question who his No. 1 option is. Trey McBride, a 6-4 tight end, ranks seventh nationally in catches per game with 8.2. The junior has hauled in 49 receptions for 593 yards and one TD this season. CSU's next two leading targets each have 12 catches.
"Yeah, no doubt, he just didn't turn into that overnight," Anderson said of McBride, who has been in CSU's starting lineup 26 times. "This is has been a career for him and obviously they target him a lot. He's got great hands. He's that guy that truly can block and be physical, but also get out in space and he's a complete player. He'll play at the next level, no doubt in my mind. They do a great job also with all of the different sets and adjustments they put you in and gaps that you have to fill, and putting him in a position where he's matched up really, really well. I think he's got 70-plus targets and nobody else really on the team is even close."
Anderson also raved about how McBride "maximizes his catch radius."
The tight end position is featured prominently in head coach Steve Addazio's offense as two starters are actually listed on CSU's depth chart. The other starter is Cam Butler, who has more than 50 career catches.
Wide receivers Dante Wright and E.J. Scott have each contributed with 12 receptions so far this season for the Rans. Wright racked up 113 yards on six catches against South Dakota State. Scott is the taller target at 6-2.
CSU gave up 242 yards rushing and an additional 224 through the air against SDSU, but has otherwise shined on defense in '21. The Rams allowed 342 yards against Vandy, 283 against Toledo, 278 against then-No. 5 Iowa, 267 against SJSU and 79 against New Mexico. The Lobos avoided a shutout thanks to an electric punt return for a touchdown.
"I'm so far moved forward right now because to me, you see, this is my Tuesday right now (because of our game being Friday)," Addazio said during his Monday press conference. "It's hard to let my mind drift back to last week. There were some great performances, some record-breaking stuff done on defense. We're continuing to grow as a team."
The Rams have excelled at getting pressure on the quarterback as they rank second in the Mountain West with 21 sacks (3.5 per game). Defensive ends Scott Patchan and Mohamed Kamara have contributed with 4.5 sacks apiece, linebacker Cam'Ron Carter is right behind that duo with 4.0 and formidable 305-pound defensive tackle Devin Phillips has chipped in with 2.5.
Patchan, who has made 16 career starts, paces the Rams with 6.5 tackles for loss. Linebacker Dequan Jackson is right behind Patchan with 6.0 tackles for loss. Jackson, who leads CSU with 51 tackles, and Carter are both seniors, and those two linebackers have a combined 37 starts under their belts. Phillips has 30 career starts for CSU, while fellow defensive tackle Manny Jones has 29.
These players, among others, will surely test a Utah State offensive line that was missing a pair of starters last week against UNLV. Redshirt freshman Cole Motes started at right tackle for Jacob South, who is nursing an injury. There's a chance South will play against the Rams.
"(Motes) was not a liability in (pass protection), but he's going to be challenged if he's playing this week," Anderson said. "South coming back, he's going to have to back at full tilt because they do a great job of getting pressure of the edge."
Another veteran on Colorado State's defense is cornerback Rashad Ajayi, who has been in the starting lineup 28 times, while fellow corner Marshaun Cameron has started 18 times. Indeed, this is a veteran defense, one that has gotten one interception from four different athletes. Of the 11 defensive starters on CSU's depth chart, 10 are seniors or graduate students.
The Rams have forced eight turnovers and have only coughed the ball up four times on offense --- three lost fumbles and one INT.
CSU has been very good on special teams this season, and it starts with two-time All-American punter Ryan Stonehouse and all-league caliber placekicker Cayden Camper.
Stonehouse is the NCAA's all-time leader in career punt average at 47.3 yards per punt. The senior has averaged an impressive 50.2 yards on 32 punts this fall.
Camper has been successful on 17 of 21 field goal attempts this season, including 5 of 7 from beyond 40 yards. His longest has been from 53 yards out.
CSU's Thomas Pannunzio was an honorable mention all-MW kickoff returner a year ago after averaging 22.8 yards per return. He has averaged 23.0 yards on four returns this season, plus has chipped in with a 70-yard punt return.
"They do a good job," Anderson said of CSU's special teams units. "You can tell they're well coached. ... They've got an All-American punter, I believe, and their kicker's done a great job, so it will be a huge factor. And I think any time you take a short week, it even heightens the sense of awareness, I think, in that particular phase (of the game)."