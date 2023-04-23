The final practice of spring camp wasn't very long, but it was a pretty productive one for the Aggies, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Spring camp concluded with some success finding the end zone in 11-on-11 competition on a pleasant Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. The bulk of the limited drives in the scrimmage portion of the spring showcase started inside the defense's territory.
"The last public scrimmage, it wasn't as pretty, so I think we cleaned some things up and it looked a lot better today, so that felt good," USU quarterback Cooper Legas said.
Legas and fellow signal caller Levi Williams teamed up to complete 15 of 20 passes for 154 yards and four touchdowns — two by each QB. Legas, who started eight games a year ago, found wide receiver Ryder MacGillivray for a pair of 6-yard scoring passes. The second one was a pinpoint delivery on a slant in tight coverage in which the 6-foot-1 MacGillivray showcased great hands and footwork in the back middle of the end zone.
Legas also connected with tight end Will Monney on a 29-yard scoring strike, although the play was negated by a penalty. USU head coach Blake Anderson spoke highly of Monney, a true freshman from Springville, following the practice.
"We've had one healthy tight end for the last week," Anderson said. "Hey, Will Monney is a dude. He's a senior in high school right now. I don't know if you guys know that. He graduated early. He's a senior in high school and he's the iron man of the group. We've had injuries at that position. I've been really proud of him."
Both of Williams' TD tosses were to former Air Force playmaker Micah Davis, who was wide open on his 26-yarder and well covered on the second, which was a 25-yarder. Williams displayed very good touch on the second touchdown pass.
The first possession of 11-on-11s culminated on a 5-yard scoring run by junior college transfer Davon Booth who, along with returning tailbacks Cooper Jones and Jordan Willmore, has looked good during spring camp. That drive was highlighted by 6-4 wideout Otto Tia turning a short pass from Legas into a 35-yard gain.
Indeed, it was a promising afternoon for what Legas feels can be be a well-rounded and versatile offense.
"With the receivers and the (skill position guys), I think wideouts, slots, tight ends, running backs, quarterbacks, I think this is the best group we've ever had since I've been here (at USU)," Legas said. "I think we have a solid two-deep at wideout, a solid three or four at slot, four really good tight ends, three, four good running backs. Me and Levi can both run the offense really well."
Anderson, who is now calling plays for the Aggie offense, has also been encouraged with what he has seen from the skill position athletes.
"I've been proud of the wideouts," he said. "(Stanford graduate transfer) Colby Bowman's come in and stepped up. Jalen (Royals) and Terrell (Vaughn) did exactly what you'd expect them to do. ... I think everybody's getting involved. It's not going to be one guy, it's going to be a bunch of guys. You're going to see a lot of different jersey numbers, play fast, keep 'em fresh, spread the ball around, tights ends, running backs catching the ball — something I know a lot of people have been frustrated with the last two years. And if you watch us this spring, we have spread it to everybody. It's a big part of what I want to do."
Being more unpredictable on offense is one of USU's primary goals in 2023, and Legas is confident that will be the case.
"I think coach A's done a really good job of getting everyone on the same page and so we can really move fast like we tried to last year, and it allows us to move on from our progressions as quarterbacks so we're not just hanging on one guy, forcing balls," Legas said. "I think that's what made us throw a lot of picks last year was just hanging on one guy too long, so with this offense and coach A calling it, we've been able to just breeze through the progressions and really hit the open guy."
As for the defense, it's been a crazy, trying spring for the Aggies on that side of the ball. Since the conclusion of the 2022 season, USU has lost seven athletes on defense that started multiple games during their time in Logan to the transfer portal — two in the last week in cornerbacks Ajani Carter and Dominic Tatum. Injuries have also left USU short-handed during the spring, particularly in the defensive trenches.
Additionally, the Aggies were forced to replace defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda and cornerbacks coach LaMarcus Hicks a couple of weeks before spring camp started after the two took jobs with the Cleveland Browns and Northwestern, respectively. Banda was replaced by Joe Cauthen, while Mitchell White has been tasked with coaching USU's secondary.
"(Our defense) roughly had two weeks to even get to know their coaches, much less the defense before we started spring (camp)," Anderson said. "We don't make it easy on them by playing fast (offensively) like we do. That's chaos they don't really want. Spread out in wide splits, that's stuff they don't want, (but) I think they're doing a good job. We have a lot of guys (right now) not practicing on defense due to surgeries and injuries, so they've been short-handed. But they've worked really hard. They've been in the building a ton extra to get caught up. I think if they keep that kind of attitude going into the summer (we'll be fine).
"I trust Joe. I've been with him for a long time. I know what he's capable of. The guys have bought in with him and Mitch. We're going to be OK. We've just got to keep doing what we're doing."
Notwithstanding the attrition on defense, USU's cupboard is not bare. The Aggies have a handful of proven commodities on defense, starting with defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka, safety Ike Larsen, linebacker MJ Tafisi and cornerback Michael Anyanwu.
Motu'apuaka, who has been at Utah State since 2018, is confident things will come together on his side of the ball.
"This offseason was definitely a lot of learning, especially with coach C coming in," Motu'apuaka. "He came in about a week or two just before spring ball, so we've been trying to learn all the inventory and everything, all the plays that he has in his playbook. And as the weeks have went on, it started to get easier and easier, and we're just excited to keep moving (forward) together and show out when it comes to the season."
It's an extensive playbook Motu'apuaka and company have been tasked to learn, but one No. 8 is excited about.
"I really appreciate the fundamentals of it," Motu'apuaka said. "We have so many plays and so many things that we can do. As long as we execute it the right way, it's hard to run the ball or it's hard to pass the ball (against us). And coach C ... the first thing he wants to do is stop the run, so that it makes offenses one-dimensional and we can have some fun and try to get some sacks on the D-line."
Among the newcomers who have emerged to help shore things up defensively are Washington State transfer linebacker Gavin Barthiel, junior college transfer edge rusher Cian Slone and JUCO transfer safety Devin Dye. Barthiel definitely flashed Saturday as he came through with two tackles for loss during 11-on-11s, including one in which he displayed great lateral quickness.
Linebacker Cole Joyce, who played primarily on special teams a year ago, has made big strides during spring camp, Anderson asserted, and is primed to have a much bigger role in '23, along with defensive end John Ward.
Ward and Slone, the 2022 California JUCO Defensive Player of the Year, garnered the praise of Motu'apuaka during Saturday's spring showcase.
"We had three really good defensive ends leave, but (Ward) did a good job starting from the offseason of being a great leader, stepping up to that role," Motu'apuaka said. "And then, of course Cian Slone, he's a dynamic player and I just can't wait for you guys to watch him this season — both of them."
Anderson singled out redshirt freshmen Tavo Motu'apuaka, the younger brother of Hale, and Teague Andersen as two offensive linemen who have put themselves in a position to potentially have much larger roles in '23. Both were highly recruited coming out of high school.
