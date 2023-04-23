Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The final practice of spring camp wasn't very long, but it was a pretty productive one for the Aggies, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Spring camp concluded with some success finding the end zone in 11-on-11 competition on a pleasant Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. The bulk of the limited drives in the scrimmage portion of the spring showcase started inside the defense's territory.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.