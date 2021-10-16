It’s been nearly 23 months since UNLV’s thrilling 33-30 road victory in overtime over rival Nevada — the Rebels’ second nailbiting win in as many weeks at the end of the 2019 college football season.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, they have not been triumphant since that late November afternoon. UNLV went 0-6 during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020 and lost all of those games by double digits.
It’s been another challenging start for UNLV, which lost their first five games this fall. To their credit, though, the Rebels have been competitive in four of those contests, including two against opponents that were ranked in the AP Top 25 at the time. UNLV’s first five foes this season have gone a combined 24-5.
Indeed, it appears the Rebels have made significant strides in 2021 and they are hopeful that will translate over to the win column. UNLV’s next opportunity at terminating an 11-game skid will take place Saturday at home against Utah State.
“I think the first sign, especially with a new coach, is will the guys play hard for 60 minutes, and they are playing hard,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said when asked about UNLV’s improvements this season. “Even in close loses, even in the Iowa State game where things did not go well, they played hard the entire game. And there’s an energy level and an enthusiasm that you don’t get with a bad football team.”
UNLV entered the ‘21 campaign needing to find a replacement for quarterback Max Gilliam. The Rebels have used four signal callers this season and it has appears they have found their man in redshirt freshman Doug Brumfield. Unfortunately for the Rebels, Brumfield has been limited by a back injury and didn’t play in his team’s 24-17 setback to UTSA two weeks ago.
True freshman Cameron Friel started against the Roadrunners and completed 25 of 37 passes for 307 yards and one touchdown, vs. a pair of interceptions. Friel also replaced a banged up Brumfield the previous week against Fresno State and threw for 138 yards on 9 of 15 passes.
It is unclear who will start at quarterback against the Aggies, although UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo did say Brumfield “did some running around (this past week)” during his weekly press conference. Arroyo also said Friel was “banged up as normal,” according to sports writer Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The other two QBs the Rebels have used this season are TCU transfer Justin Rogers and Ohio State/Miami transfer Tate Martell, who was a high 4-star recruit in high school. Rogers was the starter for UNLV’s home and season opener against Eastern Washington. Martell has played sparingly, but is currently not wearing a walking boot on his left foot as he previously has, Gordon reported.
“At the quarterback position, we’re touch and go, but we think we’ve got enough pieces to facilitate some movement,” Arroyo said.
Regardless of who takes the snaps, he will have the luxury of handing the ball off to a dynamic running back in Charles Williams. The super senior is on track to be the program’s all-time leading rusher as he is fewer than 400 yards away from overtaking record-holder Tim Cornett. Williams ranks first among all active FBS players with 3,344 career yards on the ground, including 404 on 94 carries this season.
The 5-foot-9, 200-pounder was the Mountain West leader in rushing yards two yards ago as he accumulated 1,257, plus he found paydirt 11 times. Williams has eclipsed the 100-yard barrier in 12 games during his time in Las Vegas.
“He’s definitely not one-dimensional,” Anderson said. “(When) you have a guy that doesn’t necessarily have to come off the field, can do everything they need, is not a liability catching the ball and not a liability protecting, can do all of those things and then carry the ball as effectively as he does, to me that’s what makes a great back. And they clearly have that (in Williams), and he’s keeping them in it.
“I know they haven’t won yet, but as I’ve said they’ve played two very, very good opponents two weeks in a row and have been in the mix to win, and to me that shows signs of improvement, which makes them extremely dangerous for us and a huge challenge."
Wide receivers Steve Jenkins (14 catches for 217 yards) and Kyle Williams (14-159) have been UNLV's two primary options in the passing game so far this season. Williams contributed with 35 receptions for 426 yards to lead the team in both categories as a true freshman a year ago.
Tyleek Collins, who came through with an 80-yard catch for a touchdown earlier this fall, missed the UTSA game with an injury, as did starting defensive end Adam Plant Jr., starting strong safety Phillip Hill and impact performer Connor Murphy (DL). Arroyo did not talk about the progress of those players during his press conference.
Arroyo did, however, say tight end Giovanni Fauolo is likely out for the season with a knee injury he suffered against UTSA. Fauolo has started 28 career games for the Rebels, which is just two behind Williams, the team leader.
The Rebels have a big offensive line as three of their starters weigh at least 320 pounds, according to the depth chart. UNLV has allowed 21 sacks this season --- six against UTSA --- although the level of competition has surely contributed to that high number. Left guard Julio Garcia II has made 23 career starts for the Rebels.
UNLV's defense is led by linebacker Jacoby Windmon, who was a honorable mention all-league performer a year ago. Windmon currently leads the Rebels with 41 tackles, plus he's chipped in with 1.5 sacks. The junior finished with 5.0 sacks in just six games last season.
Plant Jr. has 2.0 of UNLV's five sacks this season, although it's unclear if he will be healthy enough to play against the Aggies. The TCU transfer was also a major contributor for the Rebels a year ago as he paced the team in tackles for loss (7.5) and was second in sacks (3.5).
Linebacker Austin Ajiake is UNLV's second-leading tackler with 36, followed by free safety Bryce Jackson with 34. Jackson led the Rebels with 42 stops during the '20 campaign.
Kolo Uasike, a 305-pound nose tackle, has made 27 career starts for the Rebels, while linebacker Farrell Hester II has been in the starting lineup 21 times. Hill has two of UNLV's four interceptions this season, but may not be healthy enough for Saturday's game.
Anderson has been impressed with the Rebels' defensive front this season, but is well aware they have been shaky in the secondary. Opponents have already passed for 15 touchdowns against UNLV, which ranks last in the Mountain West in pass defense (302.8 yards an outing).
"I think their defensive front is the key," Anderson said. "That is their most athletic group and so trying to create pressure and getting to the quarterback with the issues we’ve had physically up front on the offensive line, hopefully we can be healthier and we can control that. But they are about creating pressure, very similar to us defensively in terms of trying to create pressure, move the quarterback off his spot, make him uncomfortable.”
UNLV has a very good placekicker in Daniel Gutierrez, who was been successful on a program record 13 straight field goal attempts. The senior is 8 for 8 this season and 28 of 34 during his time in Las Vegas, for a program record field goal percentage of .824.
Evan Silva has averaged 39.0 yards on 23 punts this season for the Rebels, who are hungry to end their lengthy losing streak.
“(I’m) trying to stay positive and have faith,” Williams said. “We’re right there. We’re just like two, four plays away from being where we want to be as a team. The execution part is getting better each week. We just have to be dialed in on those critical downs and then situational football components.”