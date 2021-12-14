It's been an eventful past few days for Utah State's football program on the recruiting trail.
A pair of high school seniors accepted scholarship offers from the Aggies during a three-day stretch from Sunday to Tuesday. Also during that time, a trio of college players accepted preferred walk-on offers to USU, plus a prep defensive end flipped his commitment from USU to Incarnate Word. Additionally, Aggie senior cornerback Zahodri Jackson elected to enter the transfer portal.
Indeed, there is a lot going on for the Aggies, who traveled to southern California on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl showdown with Oregon State. The early signing period for college football starts Wednesday, giving USU head coach Blake Anderson something else to split his focus.
USU received some great news Sunday when O-lineman Sione Tavo Motu'apuaka had "a change of heart" and decided to flip his commitment from Utah to USU. The younger brother of current Aggie starting defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka originally committed to the Utes back in August.
Motu'apuaka also had offers from Washington State, San Diego State, Hawaii and UNLV, among others. He was offered by the Aggies in April. Motu'apuaka, a 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior, has helped propel Mililani (Hawaii) High to a 5-2 record so far this fall. The Trojans will square off against St. Louis on Saturday.
Another highly sought after pre O-lineman pledged his commitment to the Aggies one day later. Teague Andersen, who helped lead Lehi to a 5A state championship, announced his decision Monday on Twitter.
Andersen, whose father Jason played at BYU and in the NFL, was offered a scholarship by USU during his official visit this past weekend. The 6-5, 285-pound tackle also had offers from several FBS programs, including Baylor, Indiana, Air Force, Army, Marshall, Florida Atlantic and Troy.
USU also received perhaps some unexpected news Monday when defensive end Matt Freeman decommitted. The 6-3, 215-pounder had been committed to the Aggies since late July.
Freeman turned some heads back in May when he was selected as the overall MVP at the EXOS Select 50 Showcase, which took place in Frisco, Texas. The three-sport high school athlete impressed at the defensive line and linebacker positions at this camp, according to an article on prepredzone.com. The Trinity Christian (Texas) High star was recruited by the Aggies as an "hybrid" outside linebacker/edge rusher.
One day after decommitting, Freeman posted on Twitter that he had committed to FCS program Incarnate Word.
The three aforementioned college players that have accepted POW offers to USU are Snow College wide receiver Taylor Larsen, Air Force tight end Troy dela Vega and Kilgore (Texas) College wide Bailee Davenport, who is the older brother of current Aggie quarterback commit Bishop Davenport.
Larsen, who has three years of eligibility remaining --- four years to play three --- had several scholarship offers to smaller four-year programs. As a sophomore for the Badgers, the 5-11, 195-pounder led the team in receptions (39) and receiving yards (476). Snow went 7-2 this past season and lost by one point to No. 1 Iowa Western in the semifinals of the NJCAA national tournament.
Larsen also fared well this past spring as a freshman at Snow, which went 7-1 and lost in the JUCO national title game. The former Skyline High star finished first on the team in catches (33) and second in receiving yards (479). He hauled in three touchdown receptions in both seasons.
Larsen excelled as a high school senior as he came through with an impressive 1,562 yards and 16 TDs on 82 receptions for the Eagles.
Bailee Davenport, who is listed at 6-0, 210 pounds, caught six passes for 140 yards and two TDs and carried the ball seven times for 40 yards as a sophomore at Kilgore (Texas) College this fall. Kilgore went 5-5 this past season.
As for dela Vega, he signed with Air Force in December of 2020. The native of Walnut Creek, California, announced his decision to transfer Sunday on Twitter, as he posted "unfortunately the military life wasn't for me."
The 6-5, 240-pounder played his final high school season at Park City, where he was a first-team all-region and honorable mention all-state selection. As a senior defensive end/tight end for the Miners, dela Vega contributed with 191 yards and two TDs on 11 receptions, plus 37 tackles, including 11.0 for a loss, 4.0 sacks and two forced fumbles on the defensive side of the ball.
In addition to AFA, dela Vega received scholarship offers from a handful of smaller four-year programs as a prep senior.
Meanwhile, news of Jackson's decision to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer first surfaced on Monday. The native of Sarasota, Florida, confirmed those reports Tuesday on Twitter.
"First and foremost, I would like to say these 4 years at Utah State has not only helped develop me as a player but most importantly as a man," Jackson posted. "I would like to thank Coach Anderson, Coach Brown, and Coach Banda for believing in me and challenging me to be 1% better daily. It's been a lot of ups and down along this journey but through it all I remained humble and stayed ten toes down.
"After a long decision and talks with my support system, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I will have 1 year of eligibility."
Jackson played in 35 games --- he was in the starting lineup 11 times --- for the Aggies from 2018-21 after his redshirt year of 2017. The 5-10, 185-pounder appeared in all 13 games for USU this fall, including five starts. Jackson had fallen behind Michael Anyanwu on the depth chart.
No. 14 finished with 25 tackles and three passes broken up as a senior, and 56 tackles and six PBUs during his time in Logan.