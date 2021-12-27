Unlike fellow Mountain West football programs Wyoming and Nevada, Utah State has not experienced a mass exodus to the transfer portal during the past few weeks.
Nevertheless, the Aggies will have to account for at least a few players that will attempt to take their talents elsewhere. Quarterback Andrew Peasley and long snapper Jesse Vasquez entered the portal last week, joining former fellow Aggies Zahodri Jackson (cornerback) and Mata Hola (defensive end). Jackson entered about a week before USU’s bowl game, while Hola has been in since mid-November.
Peasley, who has been an Aggie since 2018, appeared in 10 games this past season and completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns, vs. two interceptions. The native of La Grande, Oregon, also rushed for 161 yards and a TD during the 2021 campaign.
Peasley saw extensive playing time against Washington State and Air Force, and was instrumental in the Aggies’ crucial come-from-behind road victory over the Falcons. No. 6 replaced the injured Logan Bonner early in the second half and threw for 195 yards and a trio of TDs, including memorable long scoring strikes to Deven Thompkins and Brandon Bowling. Peasley also showcased his speed for a critical long third-down conversion run in that game.
During his time in Logan, Peasley threw for 830 yards and seven TDs, vs. five INTs, plus he racked up 515 yards and found paydirt three times with his feet. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder was USU’s second-string signal caller in ‘21 until sustaining a season-ending injury to his throwing arm/shoulder against New Mexico. It was Peasley’s second significant injury at USU as he blew out his knee against Stony Brook in 2019.
Peasley started in two games during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020 and was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 239 yards and three scores, plus rushing for 118 yards and another TD in USU’s 41-27 victory over New Mexico.
“Thank you Utah State University,” Peasley, an academic all-Mountain West selection in 2019, posted on Twitter. “Four years of meeting amazing people and creating relationships that will last a lifetime. I have entered the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility. Thank you Aggie Nation.”
Vasquez has been an Aggie since 2019 as he redshirted in ‘19 and was the second-string long snapper in 2020 and ‘21. The 5-11, 215-pounder did not play in any games during this time at USU, but he was academic all-conference honoree a year ago. Vasquez was a three-sport athlete at Oaks Christian (California) High School as he also competed in lacrosse and track & field.
“As I lay in bed I’m reflecting on past accomplishments and past adversity faced with these men I can now call family on this team at Utah state,” Vasquez posted on Twitter. “The massive coaching changes and losing seasons turned into winning championships and losing our voices. I will forever be an Aggie and will forever be grateful for the people I met and befriended in my 2.5 years in logan. I want to thank the coaches at Utah state, the academic stuff, the strength staff, and my teammates and roommates of 213, I am forever thankful!
“With that being said I will have 3 years of eligibility left and will be entering the transfer portal.”
Jackson’s decision to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer first surfaced on Monday, Dec. 6. The native of Sarasota, Florida, confirmed those reports the following day on Twitter.
Jackson played in 35 games and was in the starting lineup 11 times for the Aggies from 2018-21 after his redshirt year of 2017. The 5-10, 185-pounder appeared in all 13 games for USU this fall, including five starts. Jackson had fallen behind Michael Anyanwu on the depth chart.
No. 14 finished with 25 tackles and three passes broken up as a senior, and 56 tackles and six PBUs during his time in Logan.
Hola originally signed with the Aggies as part of their recruiting class of 2017 before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Sandy native redshirted a year ago and didn’t play in any games this past season.
Hola was a second-team all-state selection as a prep senior at Alta in 2016 as he contributed with 90 tackles, including an impressive 36.5 for a loss, 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
USU has been one of the most fortunate teams in the Mountain West so far in regard to losing players to the transfer portal. Wyoming has already lost nine athletes who started in some capacity this past season, according to Josh Criswell of WyoSports. Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming’s second-leading rusher in program history, entered the portal Monday.
Another Wyoming athlete in the portal is wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who led the Mountain West with 12 touchdown receptions in ‘21. Neyor has already been offered a scholarship by USU.
Nevada has had more than 10 players enter the portal in the past few weeks, according to Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net, plus all-conference performers Carson Strong (quarterback), Romeo Doubs (wide receiver) and Cole Turner (tight end) elected to opt out of the Wolf Pack’s bowl game against Western Michigan and instead start preparing for the 2022 NFL draft. Strong is the two-time reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.
Nevada also lost head coach Jay Norvell, who was hired at the same capacity at Colorado State, earlier this month.