Less than a week ago, Utah State's football program had only secured one verbal commitment from an offensive lineman for its 2022 recruiting class.
What a difference a few days can make. Four soon-to-be high school seniors from the Beehive State have pledged their commitment to the Aggies during a five-day stretch and all of them are offensive linemen.
The latest is Brighton High star Jacob Ilihani Reece, who announced his intention to become on Aggie late Monday night on Twitter. USU has secured 10 verbal commitments over the past 11 days --- something that definitely caught the attention of Reece.
"It’s been really cool to see all these dudes committing," Reece said in an interview with the Herald Journal. "It just proves something special is happening. It actually influenced me a lot because it meant I got to play football with some people who I already am friends with."
Reece went on an unofficial recruiting visit to Utah State last month and received an offer from the Aggies a few days later. The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder also has an offer from FCS program Idaho State, plus he has been receiving some "heavy interest from Cal, BYU, Utah and Yale." The two-time first-team all-region selection went on an unofficial visit to BYU last month as well.
Visiting with USU's new coaching staff left a very positive impression on Reece, who was an honorable mention all-state honoree as a junior.
"The coaching staff is great and I truly mean that," Reece said. "The energy and just the overall vibe they give off heavily influenced me into committing. You can just really tell they all share a special connection and not just on the football field. It was something that really set them apart."
Being able to play close to home is an added bonus for the Reece, who plans on enrolling at USU next summer.
"It means a lot," Reece said of earning the opportunity to play at the Division I level. "It’s always been a dream of mine and it’s finally coming true, and the fact that my family is so close and can come to all my home games is pretty sweet."
Reece and the Bengals have some lofty goals for the upcoming season. Brighton went 10-1 last fall, with its lone loss coming against Timpview in the quarterfinals of the 5A State Championships. The offensive tackle not only plans on capturing a state title as a senior, but aspires to help his team go undefeated.
The 3-star recruit helped spearhead a balanced Brighton offensive attack during the 2020 campaign. Case in point: The Bengals averaged 182.3 yards passing and 208.5 yards rushing an outing. Additionally, Brighton averaged an impressive 6.3 yards per rushing attempt.
Reece is also looking forward to providing valuable senior leadership for the Bengals this fall.
"I feel my biggest strengths are bringing a team together and making everybody feel like they a part of the team," Reece said. "Including others and pushing others has always been something I do."
Reece is a versatile athlete as he also plays basketball for the Bengals, plus he grew up competing in other sports, such as baseball, lacrosse, soccer and rugby. Reece saw some varsity action this past winter in the hardwood for the Bengals, who went 16-8, including 10-4 in region play, and lost a competitive game to No. 2 Olympus in the quarterfinals of the 5A state tournament.
Reece was one of two offensive linemen to commit to the Aggies on Monday, joining Herriman High star Kauasi Hansen. Hansen is the younger brother of current USU defensive tackle James Hansen.
Last last week fellow Utahans James Alosio (Timpview High) and Weylin Lapuaho (Bingham High) announced their intentions to join the Aggie fold. Another O-lineman, Green Canyon standout Bryce Radford, committed to Utah State in March.
Utah State has already received 18 verbal commitments for its current recruiting class. All of them are high school athletes, including 10 who will play their senior seasons at a school in Utah.