It's fair to say Jalen Royals left quite an impression with Utah State's coaching staff earlier this week.
USU's football program held its final Elite Camp on Monday, and Royals fared well enough to earn a scholarship offer. The junior college product then proceeded to pledge his commitment to the Aggies on Thursday.
Royals, a wide receiver who played his freshman season for the Georgia Military College Bulldogs last fall, announced his decision on Twitter. The Herald Journal was able to catch up with Royals about his decision to commit to the defending Mountain West champions.
"It means a lot," said Royals, who has three years of eligibility remaining, plus he can redshirt year without losing a year of eligibility. "Out of high school, I didn’t get that many looks. I took the JUCO route and spent a year at Georgia Military College. Playing D-I football is a dream come true. To have my education paid for is also a blessing. Not many people are given this opportunity, and I want to take full advantage."
The wide receiver surely impressed the Aggie coaches with his eye-popping performance in the 40-yard dash, plus his explosive leaping ability. Royals posted a picture of what appeared to be an official camp card, which listed his camper number (3125), height (5 feet, 11.5 inches), weight (187 pounds) and wingspan (73 inches), plus a pair of 40-yard dash times and a pair of marks in the broad jump. The Herald Journal was able to verify the camp card was legitimate.
How did this opportunity to attend a camp more than 1,600 miles away from home come about for Royals?
"Coach (Dave) Roberson hit me up to attend the camp," Royals said. "I decided it was best for me to participate in the camp to give myself some exposure. My dad and I flew out to Salt Lake City. We stayed at one of my dad's friends' house. We drove about an hour and a half to Logan to attend the camp."
Royals clocked in at 4.32 in his first attempt in the 40 and 4.30 in his second, which are both elite times. Additionally, the Hillgrove (Georgia) High School product soared to a distance of 10 feet, 10 inches, in his second attempt in the broad jump, which is only two inches shy of Deven Thompkins' impressive mark at USU's Pro Day back in March.
Royals was an all-state high jumper in high school, in addition to competing for Hillgrove's football and basketball teams. Royals cleared the bar at 6-4 on his way to placing sixth in the high jump as a senior at the 7A State Track & Field Championships, further suggesting he has strong leaping ability.
"I am confident my speed and athletic ability will translate to the FBS level," Royals said. "I’ve played against and with fantastic talent throughout my football career, especially in Georgia. I feel that it will be a smooth transition."
As a college freshman, Royals caught seven passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games for the Bulldogs, who went 6-5 last season and averaged 178.9 yards per game rushing and 163.8 yards through the air.
As a high school senior, Royals ranked second on his team in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown receptions. No. 6 caught 26 passes for 455 yards and four TDs in nine games for the Hawks in the fall of 2020.
Royals is still is Milledgeville, Georgia, attending classes at GMC, but said he should be in Logan for the beginning of USU's fall camp, which starts on July 28. Royals is looking forward to working with Kyle Cefalo, USU's wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator. Under the tutelage of Cefalo, Utah State's three-headed receiving monster of Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling were able to amass 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns on 206 receptions during the 2021 college football season.
"The love from the coaches stood out," Royals said when asked why he committed to the Aggies. "They were invested in me throughout the whole camp. It felt like a no-brainer. To see what coach Cef did with the receiving core last year, it made me want to be a part of it and continue the tradition."
One of Royals' primary goals is to help the Aggies "be in a better situation than before. I’m a team guy and personal goals do not excite me." However, he is confident he has the skill set to make an impact at Utah State.
"The biggest strength I feel I would bring to this program is my speed," Royals said. "Using my speed to open up defenses can be a real problem. With the talent we already have, this season will be fun."