usu football scrimmage

Utah State receiver Colby Bowman, right, catches a pass as safety Teeg Slone defends during a scrimmage last Saturday at Maverik Stadium.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The second and final scrimmage of fall camp certainly wasn't "polished," as head coach Blake Anderson proclaimed, but it was a gritty one for his Utah State football team.

The Aggies wrapped up their second full week of fall camp with a back-and-forth scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. The defense performed significantly better than it did a week ago, but the offense still had plenty of success in the red zone.


