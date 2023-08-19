The second and final scrimmage of fall camp certainly wasn't "polished," as head coach Blake Anderson proclaimed, but it was a gritty one for his Utah State football team.
The Aggies wrapped up their second full week of fall camp with a back-and-forth scrimmage on Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. The defense performed significantly better than it did a week ago, but the offense still had plenty of success in the red zone.
"This has been a really, really hard two-and-a-half weeks (and) on purpose," said Anderson, whose team has participated in 12 practices and two scrimmages since Aug. 4. "We've got to find out what this group's made of. I wanted to see how they would respond today. They have not had any time really to let their bodies heal and recover. It's been go, go, go. We'll be smart about the next two weeks, but we had to find out how they would respond today. And it wasn't pretty, but they did fight through and that alone was a little bit of a victory. They could have easily come out and just been lazy and sloppy all day long, and they weren't."
There were several explosive plays during last Saturday's scrimmage on Merlin Olsen Field, but the defense limited the chuck-yardage plays this time around. The longest plays of the second scrimmage were a 43-yard pass from McCae Hillstead to a wide open Grant Page, a 34-yarder from Levi Williams to Kyle Van Leeuwen, a 28-yarder from Cooper Legas to Jalen Royals and a 23-yarder from Williams to Will Monney. All but one of the shots down the field were off the mark in scrimmage No. 2 as the aforementioned completion to Page was the only successful deep route.
"We've actually looked pretty good (on deep shots) during camp," Anderson asserted. "We've connected on way more than missed. Just today we were a little bit off. I don't know if it was a little bit tired legs, the timing's a little bit off. I thought the ball was coming out a little bit flat and hard. We've got to work a little bit more on the trajectory, but we're going to have to take those shots to loosen people up. If (defensive coordinator) Joe's (Cauthen) going to load the box, you've got to do something."
USU's defensive line consistently put pressure on the three quarterbacks Saturday, even without injured starting defensive tackles Hale Motu'puaka and Poukesi Vakauta. Motu'puaka, one of the top defensive tackles in the Mountain West, was wearing a walking boot on his left foot at the scrimmage, although Anderson is confident he'll be back soon.
"I think today the defense did a lot better than last scrimmage," defensive end Enoka Migao said. "Our coaches last scrimmage definitely challenged us to come out a lot more physical and have more effort. They challenged us last scrimmage, they said we weren't as physical and I think they expected more from us, but I think this scrimmage we came out a lot better and took their coaching personal and responded better than last scrimmage. ... Of course we made mistakes and the offense made plays, but overall I think (we played pretty well)."
Migao certainly did his part Saturday as he finished with 2.0 sacks and 3.0 tackles for loss. Ten different Aggies teamed up for 11 sacks and they came from all over the defense as Cauthen was aggressive in drawing up blitzes from the secondary.
It's been a good fall camp for Migao, who is a strong candidate to win one of the starting spots at defensive end. The sophomore gets to square off occasionally against his twin brother, Elia, who has been USU's second-string center during both scrimmages.
"It's great. You know, that's the dream — me and my brother playing in college," Enoka said. "It's a dream to see my brother on the other side of the line. ... I'm just trying to make him better, he makes me better."
In addition to applying more pressure on the quarterbacks, the defense also fared better at containing the run than in the first scrimmage. In fairness to the offense, though, several of the rushes took place in red zone scenarios. Rahsul Faison, Robert Briggs Jr., Davon Booth and Cooper Jones teamed up for rush for 108 yards on 29 carries, plus none of them fumbled for the second time in an many scrimmages.
The offense did find paydirt on 7 of 9 possessions that started at the 12- or 2-yard lines. Additionally, the offense didn't turn the ball over for the second straight scrimmage, although cornerback Xavion Steele did miss out on a sure interception after making a nice break on a pass just shy of the end zone by Williams.
"Neither (unit) had a great day but, like I said, we didn't turn the ball over and I know Joe's going to be frustrated," Anderson said. "He needs to try to create turnovers over there. We need to get the ball back to the offense, but we need to make them kick field goals as well."
There were only two field goals attempted during the scrimmage — the first of which was a 37-yarder by William Testa that he pushed wide right, and the second was a successful 28-yarder by Elliott Nimrod. Both kickers struggled during the situational kicking portion of the scrimmage.
"We need to make more," Anderson asserted.
Legas, Williams and Hillstead teamed up to complete 26 of 44 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns — two by Legas, the starter, and two by Hillstead, the third-stringer. Legas connected with Booth on a well-executed 12-yard score and found a wide open Isaiah Alonzo from 9 yards out, while Hillstead fired in a 15-yard dart to Archelles Johnson and rolled to his right and found Will Monney for a 2-yard scoring pass.
"It was a little sluggish," said Royals, who has established himself as one of USU's go-to wide receivers. "I mean, we started off a little sluggish. A lot of penalties starting it off and missed a couple of overthrows, and that's part of football. But I think we should be in great shape going into Iowa and I think we'll get it all together when (the game) comes around."
Alonzo and fellow tight end Parker Buchanan played Saturday after sitting out the first scrimmage. The Aggies also welcomed back offensive tackle Ralph Frias, an Arizona State graduate transfer, and Oregon transfer cornerback Avante Dickerson for scrimmage No. 2.
The second scrimmage was a mixed bag for USU's offensive line, but Anderson likes the potential that unit has. Left guard Wade Meacham is the only returning starter, although center Falepule Alo and tackle Cole Motes also have started multiple games in multiple seasons.
"We need to get them to all play together," he said. "We haven't had them out there together enough just due to bumps and bruises. The next couple of weeks are important for that to kind of gain some continuity, but I do feel like we've got eight guys that we can battle with and that's a good place to start."
Van Leeuwen was the top pass catcher Saturday as the veteran slot target looked sharp throughout on his way to hauling in seven receptions for 69 yards. Six other Aggies contributed with two or three receptions.
In addition to the aforementioned four touchdowns, four other Aggies found paydirt Saturday. Williams had scoring scampers of 12 and 1 yards — the 1-yarder was a designed play that saw the Wyoming transfer enter the game for Legas on third and goal — Briggs plunged his way into the end zone from 1 yard out, as did Jones, and Legas kept the ball and sprinted around the left side of the offensive line for a 2-yard score.
Of the nine touchdowns in the scrimmage, only two were on drives that covered 40 or more yards. The 15-yard reception from Hillstead to Johnson capped off a 8-play, 65-yard march to the end zone.
Linebacker Bronson Olevao Jr. paced the defense in tackles with eight, followed by defensive end Paul Fitzgerald with six. Fitzgerald, a redshirt freshman from Idaho Falls, wreaked havoc at times and has established himself as one of the team's go-to edge rushers.
