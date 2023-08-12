Cutting down on turnovers, especially interceptions, is a must for the Aggies if they pan on improving on last year’s 6-7 record.
It’s something head coach Blake Anderson has been harping on and that’s why the first football scrimmage of fall camp was encouraging for the Utah State offense.
Four different Aggie quarterbacks attempted a combined 77 passes — none of which were picked off. Additionally, there were no fumbles on a toasty Saturday at Maverik Stadium.
USU tossed 21 interceptions a year ago, which were the most among the then-131 FBS programs.
“Coach A’s done an awesome job of really emphasizing how important it is to protect the ball and last year leading the country in turnover ratio is not where you want to be, so he’s really got that ingrained in all of our minds, not just quarterbacks, (but) receivers, running backs,” USU quarterback Cooper Legas said. “We need to take care of that and that’s how we win games and so it’s awesome. No quarterbacks had any turnovers and I’m pretty sure we didn’t have any fumbles either, so it’s awesome.”
Legas looked comfortable as USU’s starting signal caller during the scrimmage as he completed 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown. Most drives were shut down when they approached the red zone, although Anderson and his staff allowed a couple to play out, highlighted by a great play design that resulted in a 7-yard scoring pass from Legas to true freshman tight end Will Monney on a fourth-and-3 play.
Legas sailed a throw here and there, but was mostly accurate and made good decision after good decision to conclude the first full week of fall camp. Among the former Orem High School standout’s highlights were well-placed passes of 47 and 55 yards to Terrell Vaughn and Jalen Royals, respectively. Vaughn did an excellent job of shielding the defensive back on his chunk-yardage catch, while Legas’ deep ball to Royals was right on the money.
“Some of those balls he missed, we’ve just got to learn to tighten up our target a little bit, but he did not put the ball in harm’s way and that, to me … that’s our first step at quarterback,” Anderson said of Legas. “He made the right checks, ran the ball OK when he needed to and escaped, so I think we’re building on it.”
Vaughn is arguably the best slot receiver in the Mountain West and he certainly looked the part Saturday as he hauled in five receptions for 119 yards. The former junior college All-American was one of 12 Aggies that caught multiple passes and one of five that finished with at least five. Several wideouts made contested catches, which included a 35-yarder by former Air Force playmaker Micah Davis and a 46-yarder by Stanford graduate transfer Colby Bowman, who high-pointed the ball superbly on the play.
Bowman gained 72 yards on his seven receptions, while Otto Tia and Ryder MacGillivray snared nearly everything that went their way. Tia contributed with 70 yards on nine catches and MacGillivray 33 on seven.
“The offense came out firing on all cylinders, honestly,” Vaughn said. “Everyone’s making plays out there and it felt great to be a part of that, making those plays that I made and seeing all the connections that we have with new receivers, seeing their connection was just spot on with everything.”
There was only one or two blatant dropped passes in the scrimmage, which was not a surprise to Legas.
“I don’t know if we have like a DT (Deven Thompkins) type person yet, but overall depth in the receiver room is the best we’ve ever had at Utah State that I’ve seen,” Legas asserted. “There’s so many guys that can go out there and make plays, and it’s awesome for me. I think it’s going to be hard for the coaches, though, to see who they want to put out there when the time comes.”
The was one other touchdown through the air and it was a splendid 38-yard fade from Levi Williams to JUCO transfer Kahanu Davis in the east corner of the north end zone. Williams threw for 258 yards on 23 of 28 passing.
The offense also had some success running the ball, led by junior college transfers Rahsul Faison and Davon Booth. Faison busted off back-to-back runs of 38 and 23 yards, while Booth made multiple defenders miss on a electric 38-yard scamper. Faison, who played at Snow College last fall, made a couple of really nifty cuts. Roberts Briggs Jr., an impact performer for the Aggies as a true freshman a year ago, had a 50-plus-yard scoring run negated by a holding penalty.
“That’s a really solid room,” Anderson said. “We felt like we lacked depth there last year and we just didn’t have the one-two punch, and heck now maybe we’ve got a one-two-three punch, which will be good if we can keep them all healthy.”
As well as the offense performed, particularly during the first half of the scrimmage, the defense also made some noteworthy plays, plus finished strong.
Linebacker Gavin Barthiel, a Washington State transfer, definitely flashed on his way to a team-high 10 tackles, including two for a loss. Nine different Aggies teamed up for 12 tackles for loss, with Wisconsin transfer cornerback Al Ashford III and linebacker Josh Williams matching the athletic Barthiel with two. Safety Devin Dye was second on the team in tackles with seven. Of USU’s four passes broken up, three occurred at the line of scrimmage.
“Our defense played OK,” linebacker Max Alford said. “Our coaches always talk about details and fundamentals, and that’s something we need to work on, but I think slowly we’re coming together. We’ve still got a couple more weeks until our first game, so a lot to improve, but we’ve just got to take it one step at a time, one degree at a time and I think when Iowa comes around, we’ll be pretty good. But there’s just some things we need to work on in terms of details, fundamentals and tackling, stuff like that.”
In addition to batting away a couple of passes, USU’s defensive linemen put a considerable amount of pressure on the quarterbacks.
“I don’t like how many times we were having to scramble for our lives, so I have to assume (the defense was) doing something right,” Anderson said.
Safety Simeon Harris, a Colorado transfer, came through with a very nice open-field tackle to thwart a potential third-down conversion. Harris is one of several newcomers defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen will counting on this season.
“There’s a lot of guys over there that are starting to step in and take on some good roles,” Anderson said. “It’s too early to tell who exactly the one (first stringer), the two, the three is, but we’ve got more bodies to kind of throw at the problem — I think more veteran bodies, twitch bodies, speed bodies to throw at the problem. … That’s part of Joe’s problem over the next couple of weeks is to figure out what best 11, who goes next, who can play multiple positions. I mean, that’s a real challenge right now for (the defense).”
Another Aggie who flashed during the first of two fall camp scrimmages — the other will be next Saturday — was kicker Elliott Nimrod. The ball was sailing off Nimrod’s leg Saturday as a couple of his field goal attempts would have been good from 60-plus yards out. Nimrod handled the kickoff duties the previous two seasons and was the backup field goal kicker to Connor Coles.
