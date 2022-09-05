After having a day to digest a lopsided loss on Saturday at No. 1 Alabama, the Aggies are still holding their heads high.
Sure, the Crimson Tide, who played in the national championship game last season and brought back the Heisman Trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young, whooped up on Utah State to the tune of 55-0. Not since a similar 52-0 beat down by Boise State on Nov. 10, 2007, had the Aggies been shut out. However, there were some positives.
USU head coach Blake Anderson pointed those out Monday during his weekly press conference with the media.
“We are obviously really disappointed with the score; you want to go play competitively and make it a game,” Anderson said. “The scoreboard does not reflect just how hard our guys did play. I’m not disappointed in our guys at all. They played hard and matched the intensity that was in that stadium, which is asking a lot. ... We did not give up a sack and did not turn the ball over. We created a turnover, really two when you consider the blocked punt. We did some good things.”
Graduate offensive lineman Alfred Edwards said it was a “pretty big goal” to try and not allow a sack against the top-ranked team in the country. While doing that was an accomplishment, getting shut out was tough to swallow.
“Obviously, it’s real disappointing; we definitely did not want that game to go that way,” Edwards said. “We knew it was a really tough opponent. That program has been at the top since I can remember. We are going to watch the film, learn from it and move on to Weber State.
“... We had a great plan going into the game to protect the passer. I felt like we did a pretty good job executing it. That was definitely the good part that came out of that game.”
Anderson said it will be interesting to see how the rest of the Alabama opponents match up against the Crimson Tide. He will be the first to admit the Aggies do not match up physically with the No. 1 team.
While the Aggies (1-1) did play well in the trenches for the most part Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, containing Young was tough. The Crimson Tide signal caller was sacked once by defensive lineman Daniel Grzesiak, but usually stepped away from trouble and found his receivers or tucked the ball and picked up big yards. In fact, Young ended up being the leading rusher in the game with 100 yards on five carries.
“Their leader rusher was the quarterback escaping the pocket,” Anderson said. “They have two really quality running backs. We were tackling well. ... They had to scramble to create some of their most explosive plays. The scoreboard doesn’t show it, but we did play more physical and soundly defensively.”
Young also was efficient through the air, connecting on 18 of 28 pass attempts for 195 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for a score.
Alabama scored on its first nine possessions of the game, rolling to 577 yards of total offense. USU managed 135 yards of total offense and just seven first downs — five of those in the second half.
Aggie starting quarterback Logan Bonner left the game in the second quarter after getting his knee dinged. USU used three quarterbacks in the game and pretty much every athlete that made the trip.
Eight Aggies carried the ball at least once and eight different USU players caught a pass. There were 28 different athletes that recorded a tackle.
“Everybody we took got on the field for the most part,” Anderson said. “It made since to get valuable reps for many guys.”
On Monday Anderson said Bonner was taken out as a precautionary measure and will be good to go this Saturday when Weber State comes to Maverik Stadium. There were a few other Aggies that limped off, but no serious injuries resulted from the beat down — another positive pointed out by the coach.
“We got out of the game healthy,” Anderson said. “... I would expect to be at full strength when we play on Saturday. We are fortunate we got out of this game with minor scrapes and bumps we can heal up.”
Another bright spot was the play of redshirt freshman Ike Larsen, who came off the bench to led the team in tackles with seven. For the second straight week the Sky View High graduate picked off a pass. He also blocked a punt and on Monday was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. He is the second Aggie to earn the award as running back Robert Briggs earned it last week.
“He (Larsen) has shown in critical situations he is going to be around the ball,” Anderson said. “He is going to have a great career here.”
And Larsen’s take getting the award?
“I give props to the coaches and all the teammates that have faith in us (freshmen),” Larsen said. “I appreciate everyone that is supporting us.”
A year ago Larsen was on the scout team, going up against Aggie receivers like Deven Thompkins and Derek Wright. He credits that experience with getting him ready for the 2022 season.
“When I get the opportunity, I try to execute to the best of my ability,” Larsen said. “I stay ready for the team and my coaches and try to perform the best that I can. ... I know what I’m doing this year, so I can go in the game with confidence.”
Just before halftime last Saturday Aggie defensive end Patrick Joyner Jr. was ejected for targeting. Anderson said Joyner understands he needs to play smarter. Since that happened in the first half, Joyner can play the entire game against the Wildcats.
Three Aggies that missed Saturday’s game because of illness or injury were running back Jordan Willmore, wide receiver Kyrese Rowan and tight end Broc Lane. That trio should all be good to go Saturday, Anderson said.
Moving on from the game at Alabama and preparing for Weber State is the top priority now.
“We will matchup much better against the rest of the teams on our schedule,” Anderson said. “... Weber is going to come in here with their hair on fire. This is a Super Bowl for a lot of guys on that roster. They will be coached up and coming off a big win. We need to reset and refocus and play our best ball Saturday.”