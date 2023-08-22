Editor’s note: This is the second of a nine-part series profiling USU’s football team position by position.
Arguably one of Utah State’s deepest positional groups took a hit following the 2022 college football season as linebackers AJ Vongphachanh, Sione Moa and Kaleo Neves all entered the transfer portal.
Vongphachanh, a three-year starter for the Aggies, resurfaced at BYU, as did Moa, who was a second-string inside linebacker a year ago. Neves, who started at outside backer for USU last fall, now plays for Nevada.
Notwithstanding those loses to attrition, the cupboard is not bare at the linebacker position for USU heading into the 2023 campaign. For starters, MJ Tafisi has recovered from his stinger injury and was an all-Mountain West performer last season despite missing 5.5 games, while sophomore Max Alford replaced Tafisi in the starting linebacker once he went down.
The ceiling is very high for both of those athletes and both will enter the upcoming season as starters. Tafisi was emerging into a candidate for Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors when he was injured against Wyoming. The Washington transfer still finished third on the team in tackles (69) and tackles for loss (9.0), plus was fifth in the conference in tackles per game (8.62).
"The first thing is I've got to give a shout out to the medical staff because they've done an amazing job with him, and it's them and it's him,” USU linebackers coach Mike Zuckerman said of the 250-pound Tafisi. “I mean, from the second that injury happened, he's like, 'coach, I'll be back,' and he has just gone to work and has been there every single day.
“… Every single week he was getting better and better and better, and looking back after the season, I was like, 'man, he was becoming such a good player.' But I think he's actually gotten better. You know, I think he's moving better, I think he's hitting people harder because all he did was work on his body, and he's just playing at a really high level right now and I'm so excited to see him back on the field.”
Zuckerman is just as excited to see what Alford will accomplish, now that he has a little experience under his belt. Alford was a standout running back at Park City before suffering a season-ending knee in his first game as a senior. No. 33 was moved to linebacker as a true freshman during spring camp a year ago and made an instant impact when Tafisi went down. The 235-pounder was selected as the Mountain West Freshman of the Week following an eight-tackle, 1.5 TFL performance against New Mexico, plus contributed with a career-high nine tackles in USU’s bowl game against Memphis.
"Max has an incredibly high ceiling,” Zuckerman said. “In high school he played two snaps of defense before getting hurt. And then last year he was coming along on special teams and learning how to be a defensive player, and then all of a sudden he's thrown into the fire, which has turned out to be invaluable for him because now he understands what it's like to be a defensive player in a game and has really put in a lot of time on his own, and then with me and with coach (Tim) Burm (Burmeister), who's our assistant linebacker coach, in just getting better and learning how to be a true linebacker and understanding the game. And he's another one who just works so hard and gets better every single day in practice. He's a joy to coach.”
Tafisi, a graduate senior, is USU’s lone upperclassmen within the linebacker room as a bevy of youngsters will back up Alford and he. Sophomore Gavin Barthiel, a Washington State transfer, arrived prior to spring camp and has flashed during fall camp, particularly in the first of two scrimmages. He will be quite possibly the first linebacker off the bench.
"It was big for him to be here early, to learn this defense,” Zuckerman said of Barthiel. “… At first it was completely new, a new system, all that, but now you can really see it, especially watching that (first) scrimmage. It's started to really click and he just provides a physical presence. You know, he really, really hits and it's fun to watch and see him get better, so I'm excited to see what he can do for us this year.”
In addition to Barthiel, Zuckerman will be counting on redshirt freshmen Bronson Olevao Jr. and Josh Williams, sophomore Cole Joyce and redshirt freshman Logan Pili, a BYU transfer, to provide valuable depth off the bench. Olevao Jr., who prepped at Highland High, might have the inside track to start at outside backer when the Aggies go to a three-linebacker set.
"I've found that kids who come off missions, it takes them a while to get back,” Zuckerman said. “Not playing football for two years is a long time. So now you're really starting to see his (Olevao’s) athleticism and how he can run, and he was a safety in high school, so now with his added size and how he can run, that's really exciting. Josh was just kind of undersized and needed to get bigger, but Josh has incredible football instincts and speed, so it's going to be exciting to see where he can put that in the field as he continues to develop.
"And it's not just those two. You know, Cole played special teams every single game … so that's valuable experience and I'm counting on him as well because he's a tough, hard-nosed player. And then Gavin Barthiel and Logan Pili coming in from two bigger programs have both been in games at Power 5 programs ... and they're kind of bigger guys who provide a different aspect to the team as well. But it's been really fun watching all of those guys compete and develop.”
Indeed, Joyce, a UCF transfer, played in every game on special teams a year ago on his way to lettering for the Aggies. USU essentially traded linebackers, with Vongphachanh going to BYU and Pili coming to Logan from Provo. Pili, who prepped at Timpview High, made seven tackles in three games as a true freshman for the Cougars a year ago.
Other linebackers on USU’s roster are true freshmen Bowen Fjord and Jaeden Wright, a Pleasant Grove product. Fjord, a standout hurdler at Boerne-Champion (Texas) High, initially signed with the Aggies before serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Zuckerman, who is entering his third season at USU’s linebackers coach, is looking forward to implementing new defensive coordinator Joe Cauthen’s scheme this season and is confident his players are up to the challenge.
"The scheme's different, but there's a lot of similarities,” Zuckerman said. “You know, I'm still coaching linebackers the way I coach linebackers, with the standard I expect, (which is to) fly around and play downhill and create havoc in the backfield, while being sound. We are the linebackers and we run the show, so I'd say maybe there's a few more things that we have to check now or things like that, but honestly it's not very different, it's nothing we haven't done before. And, at the end of the day, football's not about scheme, it's about how hard we run to the ball and about how well we tackle."
BONUS QUESTIONS
Who is the fastest linebacker on the team?
Zuckerman’s answer: “Max is the fastest linebacker.”
Of the linebackers, who are the most athletic?
Zuckerman’s answer: “Best athlete? That would be between, I would say, Max, Josh and Bronson. Bronson can do a standing backflip. It’s pretty impressive.”
Who is the strongest linebacker on the team?
Zuckerman’s answer: “MJ.”
Which linebacker on the team is the best hitter?
Zuckerman’s answer: “Ooh, that’s tough. It’s between MJ and Gavin, I would say. Maybe Max is going to have an argument in there too, but it would be those three.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.