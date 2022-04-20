Editor’s note: This is the fourth of a four-part series profiling the newest additions to be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 23.
They are one of the best duos to have played football together at Utah State.
With Bobby Wagner on defense and Robert Turbin on offense, the Aggies made it to their first bowl game in 14 years in 2011. It was the first winning season in 15 years as USU won its final five regular season games and received an invitation to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Both will be inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame on April 23. Two classes are being added this spring, making up for missing a year because of COVID. These former Aggies are members of the 18th and 19th classes.
Both classes will also be recognized in conjunction with USU’s annual spring football game on Saturday. The spring game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.
The former Aggie greats played at USU from 2008-11. They were also both drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Wagner, who came to Logan from Ontario, California, received one scholarship offer out of high school. He took it and became an Aggie. He went on to become one of the most accomplished football players at both the collegiate and professional level.
Wagner earned first-team all-conference honors three times during his USU career and led the team in tackles three separate seasons. The linebacker, who started 46 of 48 career games at USU, finished his Aggie career with a school record-tying 446 tackles. That total included 4.5 sacks and 29.5 tackles for loss. He also added four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. Wagner recorded 23 double-digit tackle outings during his time at USU.
As a senior in 2011, he recorded 147 tackles, which still ranks seventh all-time in school history for a season. He added 133 tackles during his junior campaign and 115 stops as a sophomore. Wagner concluded his USU career by being named the Most Valuable Player and the North’s Most Outstanding Player at the 2012 Senior Bowl.
Following his Aggie career, Wagner was selected in the second round (47th overall pick) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. During his illustrious NFL career, Wagner has been named First-Team All-Pro six times and is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection. He was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team (2010-2020) and has led the NFL in tackles twice. He also helped the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including a Super Bowl title in 2014.
After 10 years with Seattle, Wagner recently signed to play with the Los Angeles Rams. He has said he is excited to be back in California and closer to family.
Turbin came to Logan from Fremont, California. He has returned many times to Cache Valley in the offseason to host a football camp.
Turbin became one of the most accomplished running backs in school history. He was named the Western Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year following his junior season in 2011. Turbin rushed for 1,517 yards on 249 carries (6.1 ypc) with a school-record 19 touchdowns that year.
He is one of just two players in school history to earn league Offensive Player of the Year accolades and is one of just four players to rush for at least 1,500 yards in a single season. He also went over 1,000 yards as a sophomore in 2009 as he gained 1,296 yards on 207 carries (6.3 ypc) and scored 13 TDs to earn second-team all-WAC honors.
Turbin is one of just five Aggies to produce multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He finished his USU career with 3,315 rushing yards on 565 carries (5.9 ypc) and tied the school record with 40 rushing touchdowns. Turbin is one of just five players in school history to rush for 3,000 yards. He set the school record with 51 career TDs and held the record with 308 points scored during his career. The record has since been broken. His 16 100-yard rushing games during his Aggie career are tied for the third-most at USU.
Turbin was selected in the fourth round (111th overall pick) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Seahawks. He spent eight years in the league. Turbin helped the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, including a Super Bowl title in 2014.
Following the Super Bowl win, Turbin played with the Cleveland Browns (2015), Dallas Cowboys (2015), Indianapolis Colts (2016-18) and back with the Seahawks (2019).