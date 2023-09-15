It was a first quarter to forget for the Aggies, and they were never able to recover, although, to his credit, true freshman quarterback McCae Hillstead helped make the final outcome much more respectable.
Air Force outgained Utah State 153-6 in the opening quarter and found paydirt on all three of its possessions en route to a 39-21 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West opener for both football teams on Friday night at Falcon Stadium.
“Extremely disappointed,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “Did not play well in any phase (of the game. We had) turnovers, couldn’t stop the dive most of the night and just in all phases, got our tails kicked. We knew they were a good football team. I felt like we would play better than we did, but also you don’t really know. We’re still learning who this team is and tonight we just did not look good.”
It was a far cry from last Saturday’s home opener — a 78-28 USU victory over FCS program Idaho State.
“We’ve got to go be to work,” Anderson said. “Just challenged the guys about, you know, ‘how you act in adversity is way more important than how you ask when things go great. Scoring a bunch of points, you know, high-fiving everybody a week ago and this is just the reality. This is a tough schedule. We have a lot of really good football teams to play — this being one of them on the road — and how we respond now is way more important than how we were this past week. I just want them to be there very best. I want them to find what this team is capable of, what we can do and how we respond this week is going to be critical to that.”
It was an ominous start for the Aggies as they received the opening kickoff and went zero yards on three plays, only got a 38-yard punt and then gave up a quintessential long touchdown march to the Falcons, who covered 63 yards in 12 yards in nearly seven minutes of game time. The rough start was compounded when the Aggies jumped offside twice on the ensuing PAT, prompting the Falcons to go for the two-point conversion, which they converted.
Unfortunately, for the visitors, it was a harbinger of things to come. USU’s second possession consisted of a first-down sack, followed by a second-down fumble by quarterback Cooper Legas that Air Force recovered at the Aggie 11-yard line. The hosts only needed three plays to cash in and extend their lead to 15-0 with 5:07 remaining in the first quarter.
The Aggies got one first down on their third drive and the Falcons immediately went back to work offensively, capping off a seven-play, 79-yard march with Emmanuel Michel’s second short scoring run. Just like that, USU was staring down a 22-0 deficit with 11 seconds remaining in the quarter.
USU momentarily gained some momentum on back-to-back chunk-yardage passes from Legas to Micah Davis and Terrell Vaughn of 23 and 22 yards, respectively, to the Falcon 23-yard line. However, it came to a crashing halt when Legas was intercepted by AFA linebacker Johnathan Youngblood on the ensuing play.
The Falcons wasted little time converting on their second takeaway of the contest as they moved the pigskin 72 yards to the end zone in five plays, highlighted by a 28-yard pass from Zac Larrier to Brandon Engel. Larrier completed all three of his first-half passes for 84 yards. John Lee Eldridge took a pitch and went untouched into the end zone from 13 yards out as AFA’s advantage ballooned to 29-0 with 11:15 remaining in the second quarter.
USU elected to make a quarterback change as Hillstead took over the rest of the contest. Hillstead’s second possession ended on a 2-yard TD pass to Terrell Vaughn via the bubble screen, paring the Aggies’ deficit to 29-7 with 1:58 remaining in the half. It was the first of three scoring passes for the former Skyridge High star in the game and he finished with 202 yards on 18 of 27 passing, plus didn’t throw a pick.
“We made the change at quarterback, felt like that Coop was just jittery,” Anderson said. “(He had) turnovers we just can’t have. Can’t beat good football teams if he’s jittery or indecisive and, at that point, just thought it was time to make a change. I was proud of how McCae came in and played. To be a true freshman, he did some really good things.”
To their credit, the Falcons were able to regain the momentum heading into halftime on a 49-yard field goal by Matthew Dapore — his third of 42 or more yards this season.
The Aggies tried a little trickery on the first play of the second half, but it was no dice as the Falcons recovered the on-side kick and promptly marched 46 yards on 10 plays to paydirt, capped off by Michel's short TD run.
USU’s first possession of the third quarter was a successful one that culminated on a very nice 11-yard back-shoulder scoring pass from Hillstead to Jalen Royals. A clutch 24-yard strike from Hillstead to Davis on third and long loomed large on that drive.
The Falcons went three and out on their next series and Hillstead orchestrated another solid drive that threatened to produce some points. USU got to the AFA 24-yard line on a 4-yard catch by tight end Broc Lane on fourth and three. However, the Falcons amped up their pass rush and a pair of sacks destroyed that drive as the Aggies were ultimately unable to convert on 4th and 16. The Falcons finished with 3.0 sacks and nine tackles for loss in the contest, compared to only 1.0 sack and tackle for loss by the Aggies.
The Aggies did find paydirt one more time and was able to close the game out with 14 straight points. Hillstead connected with Davis from 6 yards out on a fourth-and-3 pass midway through the fourth quarter.
“I think for as inexperienced as he is, it was pretty darn good,” Anderson said of Hillstead’s performance. “He missed a couple of things, he missed some pressures that he should have picked up, but otherwise he worked through (things) and pulled the trigger, didn’t turn the ball over (and) managed the game relatively well in a pretty tough circumstance for your first real opportunity against that defense in this environment. That’s a lot to ask (and) I was relatively pleased.”
Davis contributed with a team-high 84 yards on four receptions against his former team for USU, which got 61 yards on six catches from Vaughn, 52 yards on four catches from Royals and 36 yards on a career-high four receptions from Lane.
Rahsul Faison gained 40 yards on seven carries for the Aggies, who finished with 302 yards of total offense. The Falcons racked up 428 total yards — 344 of them on the ground on 64 attempts.
“I know they lost some dudes (to graduation), but, man, they’re really good downhill,” Anderson said of AFA’s vaunted rushing attack. “They got movement (from their offensive line) all night. … We felt like we had a good plan coming in and had prepared a lot, and not that dissimilar from what we did last year against them defensively (where) we felt like we frustrated them. But tonight we didn’t execute that plan very well and never ever really got them off balance. They threw when they wanted to, they ran the ball downhill when they wanted to, ran the clock. And you put that, along with offensive turnovers and our frustrations over there, and it’s a recipe for the game you just saw.”
Linebacker Cole Joyce and safety Ike Larsen accumulated a career-high 11 tackles apiece for the Aggies, while Joyce came up with his team’s lone sack. UCF transfer cornerback Jaiden Francois chipped in with a career-best eight tackles for the visitors.
USU NOTES
* Captaining the Aggies for their first Mountain West game of the season were linebacker MJ Tafisi, defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka, offensive lineman Wade Meacham, Vaughn and cornerback Al Ashford III.
* The Falcons now led the all-time series against the Aggies, 7-5.
* Hillstead’s 202 passing yards as the most by an Aggie freshman since Darrell Garretson threw for 298 yards against UNLV in 2013.
* A trio of athletes made their first start as Aggies in Joyce, Lane and junior college transfer running back Davon Booth.
