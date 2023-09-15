Air Force Utah St Football 25 (copy)

Air Force running back John Lee Eldridge III (24) leaps over Utah State cornerback Andre Grayson during their game last season at Maverik Stadium.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It was a first quarter to forget for the Aggies, and they were never able to recover, although, to his credit, true freshman quarterback McCae Hillstead helped make the final outcome much more respectable.

Air Force outgained Utah State 153-6 in the opening quarter and found paydirt on all three of its possessions en route to a 39-21 victory over the Aggies in the Mountain West opener for both football teams on Friday night at Falcon Stadium.


