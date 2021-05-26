It turns out BYU is not the only opponent Utah State’s football team will host on a Friday night during the 2021 campaign.
As of Wednesday, the Aggies know the start times of exactly half of their 12 games as the Mountain West announced its CBS national television package. Three of USU’s six home games will take place on a Friday night.
Five of USU’s games will be televised on the CBS Sports Network, plus the Aggies’ Sept. 25 showdown against Boise State at Maverik Stadium will be broadcast on CBS. This is the first time a USU home contest will be televised nationally by CBS. The Aggies will welcome the Broncos to Merlin Olsen Field for a Saturday morning showdown, with the opening kickoff slated for 10 a.m.
The Aggies will find out which of their games will be televised by the Fox Sports family of networks on Thursday. Broadcasts for the upcoming season by Spectrum Sports (Hawaii) and Stadium will be announced in the near future.
All three of USU’s Friday night home games will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. Utah State’s home opener against North Dakota will take place on Friday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Additional Friday contests at Maverik Stadium are against BYU on Oct. 1 (7 p.m.) and Colorado State on Oct. 22 (7:30 p.m.).
The Aggies’ home game against Wyoming will be televised on the CBS Sports Network, as will their road contest against UNLV — both games being contested on a Saturday. USU will square off against Wyoming on Nov. 20 (5 p.m.), and against UNLV on Oct. 16 (5 p.m.).
Utah State will kick off its season at Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 4. Other start times that have yet to be announced for the Aggies are on the road against Air Force (Saturday, Sept. 18), New Mexico State (Saturday, Nov. 6), San Jose State (Saturday, Nov. 6) and New Mexico (Saturday, Nov. 27), and at home against Hawaii (Saturday, Oct. 30).
The Mountain West Championship tilt is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, which will be hosted by the divisional champ that is ranked higher.