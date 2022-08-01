John Gentry

Utah State running back John Gentry (2) will be among the favorites to back Calvin Tyler Jr. up at that position this season.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The 2022 season opener for the reigning Mountain West football champions is less than four weeks away.

Indeed, Utah State has plenty of work to do before welcoming Connecticut to Maverik Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 27. The Aggies must replace nearly half of their starting lineup from the team that matched the single-season school record of 11 wins. USU lost six starters on defense and four on offense, plus All-American kickoff returner Savon Scarver and all-conference punt returner Jordan Nathan.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you