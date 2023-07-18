Support Local Journalism

Utah State’s football program continues to add depth to its secondary prior to the 2023 season.

Former Nebraska and UCF defensive back Jaiden Francois pledged his commitment to the Aggies on Sunday on Twitter. The Herald Journal has learned Francois will be on scholarship and will be part of the ’23 roster.


