Once the scholarship offer came, it didn't take long at all for a junior college standout wide receiver to pledge his commitment to Utah State.
Terrell Vaughn, who was an All-American as a freshman at Ventura College, posted on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Aggies on Jan. 19, and then he committed the following day. Vaughn has already signed with USU and will be arriving on campus later this week.
“(Vaughn's) a complete player,” Ventura College head coach Steve Mooshagian said in an interview with the Ventura County Star a couple of months ago. “He’s very coachable. He does everything you tell him to do. He never gets tired. He’s in freakish great shape. And he’s extremely soft-spoken."
The native of Oxnard, California, will be a junior for the Aggies eligibility wise, although he has three years to play two. Vaughn is Ventura College's career record-holder in receptions with 149, which is 24 more than the previous record.
Vaughn will have an opportunity to make an immediate impact for an high octane USU passing attack that lost its three leading receivers from the record-setting 2021 squad. Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling teamed up for a whopping 31 touchdowns and 3,329 yards on 206 receptions this past fall.
Thompkins finished with a single-season program record 1,704 of those receiving yards, marking the fourth straight year Kyle Cefalo has coached a 1,000-yard receiver. Cefalo just finished his first season at USU’s wide receiver coach after filling that same role at Arkansas State from 2017-20.
Vaughn is excited to be mentored by a proven wide receivers coach like Cefalo.
"The first conversation I had with him (was great) and I knew deep down he knew what he wanted and what he was talking about," Vaughn said in an interview with the Herald Journal. "I’ve seen enough proof just by going on YouTube and seeing how he works with guys any size. But what made me more interested is how he uses them and also the impact wide receiver Deven Thompkins, which is my size, made just makes me more motivated."
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder burst onto the scene as a freshman for the Pirates as he hauled in 91 passes for 979 yards and 12 touchdowns. Vaughn, who finished with 100-plus yards receiving in five games, also averaged 21.3 yards on seven kickoff returns as a freshman.
“Last year, he kind of caught some people off guard, initially,” Mooshagian told the Ventura County Star. “They look at him and think he’s just a shorter, slot receiver. But I think he’s one of the best receivers that we’ve had here."
Indeed, every opposing secondary was well aware of Vaughn in 2021, but he still racked up 736 yards and eight touchdowns on 58 catches. Once again, No. 13 was a weapon on special teams as he averaged 12.6 yards on 11 punt returns, which included a 92-yarder to the house against San Diego Mesa. Additionally, Vaughn, who also tossed a scoring pass as a freshman and sophomore, averaged 33.0 yards on five kickoff returns.
Vaughn also had scholarship offers from Nevada, UTEP and a few FCS programs, but ultimately "Utah State just felt right," said Vaughn, who was a first-team all-conference selection as a wideout and punt returner this past season. "I was following them throughout my last season and seeing how they operate with all their players and as a unit."
Even though the Aggies didn't offer Vaughn until this month, he has been on their radar for a while.
"Well, Utah State has always shown interest since the beginning of season, but I just liked to keep my head down and keep working with my team (at Ventura) so I wouldn’t get distracted with what was on my plate already, and focus on my season first before I moved on," said Vaughn, who exceeded the 100-yard receiving barrier five times as a sophomore. "I worried about recruiting when we finished up our last game so I could give my full attention on that. I also have no clue how (USU) discovered me. I just mainly sent my film out to every Division I football program you can think of."
Vaughn, who is a bona fide big-play threat, is looking forward to building "a very special bond with my new family." That is his first objective as an Aggie.
What are Vaughn's biggest strengths as a football player?
"I’m going to give (USU) a hard worker," he said. "(I'm a) fast and shifty slot wide receiver that will take more than one person to take down, and I make incredible catches."
Football has been Vaughn's passion since he was a young kid and he's chomping at the bit to showcase his talents for the reigning Mountain West champions.
"I just knew football was the one when I first played tackle football when I was 7 years old," Vaughn said. "My parents and coaches always told me I was very special to watch."