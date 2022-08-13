usu football scrimmage

Utah State safety Ike Larsen (19) breaks up a pass intended for receiver NyNy Davis during a scrimmage on Saturday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The weather cooperated this time around as fans were able to attend Utah State's second and final football scrimmage of fall camp.

Just like last weekend, the defense looked sharp during a two-hour scrimmage as part of USU's Family Fun Day on Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.

