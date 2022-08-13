The weather cooperated this time around as fans were able to attend Utah State's second and final football scrimmage of fall camp.
Just like last weekend, the defense looked sharp during a two-hour scrimmage as part of USU's Family Fun Day on Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
"Scrimmage two in the books," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "... We're not a finished product by any means. We've still got a lot of work to do, but we got to look at a lot of guys today. If you watched, there was a ton of different rotations, trying to get kind of a last live look at a handful of guys. I thought the defense had just a little bit more juice than the offense today. They're all beat down and exhausted and tired, but we're not quite done yet. Three more days of camp before we can kind of turn the page and start looking at Day 1, and I think the film will be really good to learn from.
"I'm not sure we did anything really, really well today, but we got a lot of situational work that we haven't had a chance to get live, and it will be good to teach from. Hopefully in the midst of all the chaos and all the transitions from one group to the next, hopefully we're going to find a few guys that showed up in a way today that we can count on as we start preparing for game time."
One of those younger guys that definitely caught Anderson's attention Saturday was former Logan and Sky View star Ike Larsen. The redshirt freshman safety made a few memorable plays in coverage, including an interception on a pretty well thrown ball by Cooper Legas. Larsen was able to time his jump well and essentially win a 50-50 ball against speedy slot receiver NyNy Davis. Larsen also had good coverage on another deep ball to Davis later in the scrimmage.
"I mean, the guy just keeps showing up," Anderson said of Larsen. "He's been a pleasant surprise. I thought he showed up some in the spring or glimpses, but he's had as good of a fall camp as anybody. And that, along with getting Dom (Dominic Tatum) back, creates some depth back there that we desperately needed. And I think (Larsen will be a big contributor on special teams, nickel package, dime packages and I could see him very easily working into the rotation where he's playing some significant snaps with the No. 1 defense."
In addition to Larsen, the defense also got an interception from starting cornerback Michael Anyanwu, who snared a deep ball from Legas at the front of the end zone. Standout defensive tackle Hale Motu'apuaka also recovered a fumble early in the scrimmage.
It was another good performance by the Aggies in the defensive trenches. Motu'apuaka and defensive ends Byron Vaughns and Daniel Grzesiak once again wreaked havoc, as did fellow edge rusher Patrick Joyner Jr., who missed the first scrimmage while nursing what Anderson called "back and lower leg issues."
"He wanted to try to get out here last week and just wasn't quite ready," Anderson said of Joyner Jr. "Towards the middle of this week, he looked better and better, and you saw him last year, but when the guy's healthy he's an impact player. And we need him to be (healthy) and continue to play like he did today."
Joyner Jr. led the way defensively in tackles (11), sacks (3.0) and tackles for loss (4.0). The defense racked up 8.0 sacks as part of its 24 tackles for loss.
"The defense was aggressive, as usual," Joyner Jr. said. "You know, we have fun, we go out there, and our main focus is to pursue to the ball and hit hard."
Other defensive linemen who fared well Saturday were UCLA transfer John Ward (3.0 tackles for loss), junior college transfers Tavian Coleman (2.0 TFLs) and Aurion Peoples (2.0 TFLs) and former BYU signee Enoka Migao (1.0 sacks, 2.0 TFLs). Motu'apuaka also contributed with a pair of TFLs.
"We do have a lot of competition in the D-line room, but that just motivates every single one of us to come out every day and just go hard, you know, try to win that No. 1 spot," said Joyner Jr., who was in the starting lineup eight times for the Aggies a year ago.
"We've got some monsters (in the defensive trenches) and we've seen that all camp," USU starting running back Calvin Tyler Jr. said. "... The energy is good for them. You've got Byron, Hale, all of those guys up there, DG (Daniel Gzresiak), those guys' energy is unmatched and I love going against them every day and getting better every day."
It was a challenging day for the offense, especially when it went to the air. Four different quarterbacks teamed up to only complete 14 of 43 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns, in the addition to the two aforementioned INTs. In all fairness to the offense, they were missing three of their top linemen in Jacob South, Cole Motes and Falepule Alo.
"Obviously, it affected that first group a little bit and there were other guys that were on a limited basis as well," Anderson said. "The integrity of the O-line is a critical thing. When you start making substitutions there, it doesn't look the same, so I'm frustrating with that, but it was necessary today (so we can) get these guys back and get them healthy."
The Aggies did have success running the ball, though, as five running back combined for 213 yards and three touchdowns on 49 carries. John Gentry gained a team-high 58 yards on five attempts, followed by Pailate Makakona (13-50) and Tyler Jr. (10-45).
"We've got to get back to the drawing board, though, and work on things that we could have done better today," Tyler Jr. said. "But I feel like we're good (with) where we're at right now, and we'll keep working and keep improving."
The offense was able to bust off several double-digit-yard runs, highlighted by a 17-yard scoring scamper from Makakona, which capped of a 10-play, 65-yard drive. Gentry gouged the defense with rushes of 18, 17 and 16 yards, Tyler Jr. chipped in with a 18-yarder, as did Fresno State transfer Jordan Willmore, and Robert Briggs had a 13-yarder.
"It was good to see us pop some runs, but I just think that we didn't do anything consistently enough to be real excited about anything other than the fact that we don't play for two more weeks. You know, we've just got to keep showing up. ... I'm hoping once we settle in (with) that (starting) five (O-linemen) and we can get good reps with them on a regular basis, that we'll start being a little bit more consistent. The big runs were good. That was exciting."
The Aggies were able to work on a lot of red zone scenarios, which they didn't do at all during last Saturday's scrimmage at the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center. Four of the offense's seven touchdowns in scrimmage No. 2 took place in short-yardage situations. Tyler Jr. had touchdown runs of 3 and 6 yards --- the 6-yarder on third and goal --- quarterback Levi Williams scored from 1 yard out and also found tight end Josh Sterzer for a 9-yard pass to paydirt.
The 65-yard march to end zone was the only sustained scoring drive of the afternoon. The offense did put up six points on a pair of 40-yard possessions. True freshman signal caller Bishop Davenport scored on a 1-yard keeper, and Williams lofted a 24-yard pass to an open Terrell Vaughn in the middle of the end zone.
The final three practices of fall camp will take place Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.