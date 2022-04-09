The first scrimmage of spring camp is in the books for Utah State's football program.
The defense dominated the first half of the scrimmage, but the offense bounced back and was very productive during the second half, particularly in red zone situations, on a pleasant Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. The two-hour scrimmage wrapped up the third week of spring camp.
"I thought the defense came out and did a good job in open field," USU head coach Blake Anderson said. "Obviously, we had way too many turnovers offensively to be happy about that, but I was pleased with the way the offense responded."
It was outstanding start for the Aggie defense, which barely gave up any first downs during a 20-or-so-minute stretch. The offense didn't score any points on its first 10 situational possessions, which all started in its own territory. In fact, three of those first six series ended in interceptions.
Quarterback Cooper Legas, the starter while incumbent Logan Bonner recovers from his injury, was picked off in the early going by veteran cornerback Michael Anyanwu and safety Gurvan Hall Jr., a Miami transfer. Additionally, Wyoming transfer Levi Williams, currently the second-string signal caller, was intercepted at the goal line by safety Ike Larsen, a former Logan and Sky View high school star who made a nice play on the ball.
The offense did miss a golden opportunity to score on its eighth possession when speedy wide receiver Jamie Nance dropped a well-place deep ball from Williams that likely would have resulted in a 59-yard touchdown.
The defense showcased a menacing pass rush, headlined by returners Byron Vaughns and Patrick Joyner Jr., and fellow defensive end Daniel Grzesiak, a Nevada transfer. Vaughns, one of four Aggies who contributed with more than 10 tackles for a loss last season, will be taking on a bigger leadership role in 2022.
"I really don't look at it as a role or as a job, it's just me being me, picking up everybody else and making sure that I can help better everybody else as a football player and as a person," said Vaughns, who was the defensive MVP of the last year's Mountain West championship game.
To its credit, the offense turned things around as the scrimmage progressed. Case in point: The Aggies found paydirt on six straight red zone scenarios. There were 12 red zone or red zone adjacent possessions, and the offense scored touchdowns on nine of them.
Legas tossed four TDs during that timespan and two more late in the scrimmage. Williams contributed with a pair of well-executed scoring strikes to junior college transfer Terrell Vaughn --- the first an 18-yard slant and the second a 22-yarder over the middle of the field.
Vaughn, who was an All-American at Ventura Junior College, and redshirt freshman NyNy Davis both made a handful of nice plays from the slot receiver position during the scrimmage. Davis snared a 12-yard fade in the back of the end zone from Legas and also hauled in a gorgeous 18-yard scoring strike from Legas over a pair of defenders.
Davis finished with 91 yards on four receptions, while Vaughn gained 80 yards on six catches.
"NyNy's starting to show some signs of what we need," Anderson said. "... He can obviously run. For a freshman, I think he's made some good strides for us. I don't know if he's DT (Deven Thompkins), but he can fill in some of the holes that DT left and I think between him and Vaughn and Kyle Van Leeuwen ---who obviously didn't finish the day but he'll be fine in the future --- I think all of those guys together collectively maybe can take up the slack where DT left off."
Wideout Brian Cobbs, a 6-foot-2 graduate transfer from Maryland, has shined throughout spring camp and he got behind the secondary for a 18-yard TD pass from Legas on Saturday. Cobbs contributed with 69 yards on five receptions.
"Coach (Kyle) Cefalo and coach (Anthony) Tuck(er) do a great job of getting us into the install early," Cobbs said. "We come out and we rep stuff pre-practice, and I feel like I've done a good job myself of just staying up a little later at night looking at the playbook and stuff like that, looking at the call sheet and seeing where I'm going to be on certain plays. And not even just what I'm doing, but seeing what other people are doing so I can understand the whole entire philosophy of the offense."
In addition to his three aforementioned touchdown passes, Legas connected with 6-6 wideout Justin McGriff (twice) and tight end Josh Sterzer in the end zone. The former Orem High star amassed 294 yards on 21 of 30 passing, while Williams completed 11 of 19 passes for 163 yards.
Legas' second TD toss to McGriff was a lovely 21-yarder late in the scrimmage. Sterzer did a superb job of hauling in a contested 2-yarder on a fourth-and-goal play. McGriff tallied 72 yards on five receptions, while Sterzer gained 57 yards on his four catches.
The Aggies had four rushing touchdowns Saturday --- all from inside the 10-yard line. John Gentry scored from inside the 3-yard line twice, while fellow running back Pailate Makakona powered his way into the end zone from 1 yard out. Williams kept the pigskin on a 8-yard TD jaunt.
The defense kept starting tailback Calvin Tyler Jr. out of the end zone, but the Oregon State transfer busted off a couple runs of 15 or more yards and finished with 73 yards on 13 carries. Makakona also looked sharp.
"I saw physical runs out of both," Anderson said. "I think Calvin, the more he plays in the system, the more comfortable he gets. ... He made something out of nothings a couple of times. I agree (that) Makakona lowered his head and moved the chains a couple of times. And in the scrimmage today it's probably not as big of a deal, but in a game that's the difference between me having to go for it on fourth-and-two and him being able to move the chains, and that's big."
Vaughns led the way for the Aggies defensively with 3.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for a loss. Defensive end Addison Trupp chipped in with 4.0 TFLs, followed by Grzesiak and linebacker Sione Moa with 3.0 TFLs apiece. Returning starting safety Hunter Reynolds paced the team with 7.0 tackles.
The defense forced a fourth turnover late in the scrimmage when linebacker AJ Vongphachanh dislodged the ball from Tyler Jr., and it was recovered by Ajani Carter, who has made the move from striker to cornerback this spring.
All in all it was a crisp scrimmage, which is to be expected from a team that kept the lion's share of its coaching staff intact from the Mountain West championship squad. USU only lost full-time assistants in Ray Brown (cornerbacks) and Al Lapuaho (defensive line). Additionally, this is the first time since 2018 the Aggies will have the same offensive and defensive coordinators in back-to-back seasons.
"Staff continuity is big," Anderson said. "A lot of these guys had opportunities to leave and choose to stay, and I appreciate that more than they probably know."
The Aggies will return to action next Tuesday with a practice and then with what Anderson called a "half scrimmage" two days later. Following two more practices, spring camp will conclude on Saturday, April 23, with the annual Blue vs. White Game.