It has been quite a week for Utah State wide receiver Josh Davis.
Last Thursday just before a spring football practice Davis went into cardiac arrest. It was a scary experience for all those involved as the redshirt freshman flirted with death.
A week later the university was hosting a press conference in the West Stadium Center at Maverik Stadium and as Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee said, having a celebration of life. Davis, his parents, Matt and Chrissy Davis, head football coach Blake Anderson, Associate Athletics Director Mike Williams, who leads USU’s sports medicine staff, and assistant trainers Brady Moliner and Kendra Gilmore were all on hand to make statements or field questions.
The incident was called a “non-traumatic sudden cardiac arrest.” Williams was quick to point out last Thursday was traumatic.
“That is kind of a media term, it was pretty traumatic,” said Williams, who also played a major role in saving a Aggie basketball player 10 years ago. “They say non-traumatic, meaning he didn’t get hit. ... But it was pretty traumatic.”
The Carlsbad, California, native is “fuzzy” on what transpired last Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He is, however, grateful to be walking around a week after being taken to Logan Regional Hospital and then transported to McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden where he stayed until being released on Wednesday.
“I remember a little before it all went down as we had meetings before practice,” Josh Davis said. “I remember moments, but not much.
“... It has been a crazy week. I want to thank God that I’m standing here today. Exactly a week ago I was lying on the field fighting for my life and now I can walk into this room and talk to you. I’m very blessed to be here.”
Davis thanked the EMTs, hospital staffs at both hospitals, Anderson and the entire Aggie coaching staff and the training staff at USU.
“Without Mike, Kendra and Brady, I wouldn’t be here today,” Davis said. “There is no question that they truly saved my life. I’m very grateful for them. You guys (looking at Williams, Moliner and Gilmore) will always have a special place in my heart. Thank you.”
Anderson stayed by Davis side from the time he went down until his parents arrived in the middle of the night.
“He (Anderson) was yelling at me to fight and praying I would survive,” Davis said. “He stayed right by my bed in the hospital.”
Anderson got a little emotional when addressing the gathering Thursday.
“I was kidding Josh that there are better ways to go about getting your own press conference,” Anderson said. “I think about Thursday as a head coach and a father as a day you never want to see happen. ... I think about how hard he fought the entire time. He never quit. Had he quit, we would be having a different conversation. As long as he was fighting, Kendra and I were going to be right there yelling and screaming at him to fight.”
Anderson shared a story of his father having a heart attack and afterwards his father said even though he couldn’t respond, he heard the encouragement and what people were saying to him. The coach used that experience last Thursday.
“I knew Josh couldn’t respond, but I wasn’t going to quit,” Anderson said. “He would try to look at us and just kept fighting. I wasn’t going to give up on him, and he wasn’t giving up.
“Our staff did an amazing job. They stepped in without any hesitation. We have a great staff and everyone did their jobs without any hesitation. ... I think God stepped in a big way. He could have had that seizure anywhere. He was where he needed to be with the people we needed for him to make it through this. Every doctor I’ve talked to says it’s a miracle that he survived this.”
This is the second time Williams helped save an Aggie athlete. In December of 2012, men’s basketball player Danny Berger was saved by Williams and staff members after going into cardiac arrest during a practice in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. An AED saved Berger’s life. Berger was at the press conference Thursday, lending support to the Davis family and USU.
Williams said for football, the AED and all emergency equipment is on the field at each practice.
“When he (Josh Davis) went down, Kendra was right there,” Williams said. “... The advantage with training, is the staff knew what it was, just like with Danny (Berger), and they got it (AED).”
AED’s have been available since the 2009-10 season. After the Berger incident, AED’s were placed in every building on the USU campus.
“Hopefully this awareness will help other places get more of these devices,” Williams said.
Davis had a seizure-type episode in the past when first coming to USU. But had went through a number of tests and was cleared to play.
“It actually was never classified as a seizure and we did a full cardiac work up and he saw a specialist,” Williams said. “It came back that everything was normal. He was cleared after three or four weeks.”
A direct cause for what happened last Thursday has not been diagnosed. It may never been known.
During the press conference Anderson praised everyone involved and said Josh Davis will always be a part of the team. However, his future in an Aggie uniform does not look good.
“As far as the doctors that I’ve talked to, the short answer for playing football in the future is probably not,” Josh Davis said. “I’m kind of not really worried about that right now. I’m taking it slow, day by day and see what happens in the future. Like coach said, I’m always going to be grateful to be a part of this Aggie family. I’m definitely going to be around the team and have jobs to do with the team.”
Many teammates, Aggie coaches and USU staff have visited Davis in the hospital. He said a lot of it was sharing stories and letting him know what happened.
“If they tell me Josh can not run another pass route again or catch another ball, we will find something else for him to do,” Anderson said.
Davis’ parents said the communication was “unbelievable” from the moment they got a call from Anderson shortly after it happened. Then a group text kept them up to date as they scrambled to find a flight to Utah. They arrived in Ogden at the hospital at 1 a.m. on Friday.
“Coach A, Mike (Williams) and Brady (Moliner) kept us up to date,” Matt Davis said. “... I want to thank the extended Aggie family. It was amazing the support. When you send your first kid away to college, it’s always a little nerve wracking and then being an athlete. You are worried, who is watching them, who is taking care of them. I can say to anybody that is watching this, that is not something you have to worry about at Utah State. It is something you do not have to worry about. It was unbelievable.”
“I want to thank God for this miracle,” Chrissy Davis said. “Words can’t express all those I want to thank. Thank you to all the people who have been saying prayers and sending support. ... It’s beyond words, thank you, thank you.”
The Davis family is starting an endowment to help the sports medicine staff at USU be able to stay fully equipped for emergencies that arise. Matt Davis made the announcement Thursday and encouraged others to join in donating to the cause. USU is in the process of setting up that endowment to donate to.
“As a thank-you to the people right here (pointing to the trainers), we are making a donation to the Utah State sports medicine team in honor and recognition of Mike (Williams), Kendra (Gilmore) and Brady (Moliner),” Matt Davis said. “We hope anyone watching this will consider also making a gift in support. Our goal is to use these gifts in an endowment in recognition of Mike, Kendra and Brady that will provide funding for sports medicine for years to come.”
Those interested in donating can go to: https://www.usu.edu/advancement/give/athletics/sportsmed
“I appreciate the endowment, I think that is amazing,” Williams said.
“Young men like Josh are why we come to work every day,” Bovee said. “All of our staff no matter what they do care.”
