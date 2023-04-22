It's fair to say recruiting is a non-stop venture in today's current college football landscape.
That is certainly a message Utah State head coach Blake Anderson conveyed following the final practice of spring camp, which took place Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium.
The Aggies have lost more than 30 players to the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 campaign, including seven athletes on defense that started multiple games during their time at USU in defensive ends Byron Vaughns, Daniel Grzesiak and Patrick Joyner Jr., linebacker AJ Vongphachanh, striker Kaleo Neves and defensive backs Ajani Carter and Dominic Tatum. Of those former Aggies, three have already signed with other FBS programs in Grzesiak (Cincinanni), Joyner Jr. (Kansas) and Vongphachanh (BYU), plus Vaughns recently pledged his commitment to Baylor. Additionally, offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho, who started every game for the Aggies as a true freshman last fall, has transferred to BYU.
Anderson was asked a couple of questions about the transfer portal and navigating the new age of college football. His responses were very detailed — something Aggie fans are surely interested in hearing:
"I mean, this is the new world of college football. I mean, this is what legislators have created. It's going to happen all across (the country). This is not a Logan problem, this is a NCAA football problem and it's not going to go back. If you watch the portal, there are guys going in the portal that are looking to play more, looking to transfer down to I-AA (FCS) and Division II. They need to do that. We're going to help them find places to go, so every name that goes in the portal is not a guy that's been productive on the field here. We're trying to find a place where some of those guys can be (productive).
"And you have another group of guys that feel like they're marketable and have some leverage and can put their name out on the open market and are going to be able to find places to go where they're going to get paid to play. And whether they're a starter or a role player or just on the roster, there are people that can go out and get $3,000, $5,000, $10,000 a month out of (NIL) collective money all across the country and still play the same game that they're playing here, and that's the nature of what college football has created. And I would say that most people here in town that have a job, if they could take the same job at another place and make $50,000 more, they're going to look into that.
"Now, guys like Hale (Motu'apuka) and Ike (Larsen) and Mike (Anyanwu) and Terrell Vaughn, and a bunch of guys have had opportunities to leave, have been told the same thing, 'if you put your name in the portal, you can make money to go,' and they chose to stay. So, we're going to celebrate those guys, we're going to coach the guys that are here, we're going to recruit like crazy to get more guys here that want to be a part of what we're doing.
"I don't know, maybe one day we'll be in the NIL world as well, but right now we (USU) don't have a collective that's paying these guys, and so they're staying because they want to be here. We don't have a culture problem. Whatever the fans think, we do not have a culture problem. This is a college football problem and we're doing the best we can to figure out what the new college football (world's) going to look like, and keep a competitive football team right here. And that is exactly what our staff is doing. But I love our culture. I love our locker room. It's a great group and we're going to find a way to win with the group we've got."
"This is unlike anything I've been a part of. I mean, this is 30 years (coaching college football) for me and it's never been like this. And it's not just us. Every head coach in the country in the college setting is dealing with the same problem. Now, some have obviously more weapons to deal with then others, but it's still a problem, even at the Group of 5 level. This is something we're going to have to figure out how to handle.
"You never stop (recruiting). Your roster is never done. You're never safe until you start playing your first game in the fall, so we're going to have to figure out what it looks like here, in the valley, at Utah State, what is it going to take to stay competitive in the new college football setting. And I'd love to say that, hey, we've got tons of money in a collective where we can bargain and negotiate with some of these other programs, but the fact is we've got a collective that's not funded yet. And it may not ever be. I don't know. Right now, we've got what we've got. We've got a great program with really good coaches and a great place, and we're recruiting our butts off. It is crazy what we're dealing with, but, hey, we signed on for it. We've just got to figure out (how to navigate it)."
