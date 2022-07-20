To say the 2021 college football season was a magical one for Utah State might be a bit of an understatement, especially considering how the Aggies fared during the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020.
USU capped off a historic 11-3 campaign with triumphs over San Diego State in the Mountain West championship game and Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. Those 11 victories tied a single-season program record, established by the 2012 and 2018 squads. Additionally, Utah State matched Michigan and Baylor as the only FBS teams to experience a 10-game improvement in the win category from 2020 to 2021.
What can the Aggies do for an encore?
That answer will come soon enough as the 125th season in program history starts in less than 40 days. USU will square off against UConn in its home and season opener on Saturday, Aug. 27.
What is certain is the Aggies won’t have the opportunity to sneak up on anybody in 2022. For starters, USU received three first-place votes on its way to being picked to finish third out of six teams in the Mountain Division of the Mountain West in the league’s preseason media poll, which was released Wednesday.
USU head coach Blake Anderson talked about the upcoming season Wednesday as part of the conference’s football media days, a two-day event that is being held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The head coaches from all 12 Mountain West programs were made available to the media on Day 1 of the annual event.
Two players from each team will be on hand to chat with the media Thursday. The Aggies will be represented by senior quarterback Logan Bonner and senior defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka.
“For us the focus has been really to refocus,” Anderson said in an interview posted on the USU Football Twitter handle. “Don’t worry about the past. It was fun, we celebrated, rings are great, trophies are great, but we’ve got to go back out and prove it again. So we’ve tried to just maintain kind of a daily approach to being the best we can, telling them complacency cannot set in. ... I think our kids have done a good job of that. They’ve had a really, tough, physical, hard offseason and all indications are that we’re going to go into fall camp in good shape and ready to make a run at it again.”
The Aggies welcomed back 12 of their 21 offensive and defensive starters from the first Mountain West championship team in program history. USU joined the conference prior to the 2013-14 academic year.
Leading the charge offensively for USU is Bonner, an Arkansas State transfer who has made 29 starts during his collegiate career. In his debut season for the Aggies, No. 1 shattered single-season school records in passing yards (3,628) and touchdown passes (36), despite being banged up for the lion’s share of the campaign. Bonner sat out all of spring camp while recuperating from offseason surgery, but is making great progress, Anderson asserted.
“Everything has been ahead of schedule in terms of his rehab,” Anderson said in an interview with Bridget Howard of the Mountain West Network. “He’s running and throwing with the guys on a daily basis at this point. We’re going to be cautious with him during fall camp, but he should be able to participate like everybody else and we expect him to be ready Week 1. ... I expect him to have a great year.”
Other returning starters for the Aggies on the offensive side of the ball are linemen Alfred Edwards, Cole Motes, Jacob South and Chandler Dolphin, running back Calvin Tyler Jr. and wide receiver Justin McGriff. Additionally, O-lineman Falepule Alo was in the starting lineup seven times during his first two seasons in Logan. Edwards has started 42 career games for the Aggies.
The Aggies must replace their top three receiving targets in All-American Deven Thompkins, Derek Wright and Brandon Bowling, who teamed up to amass an impressive 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns on 206 receptions last year. Fortunately for the Aggies, several wideouts emerged during spring camp.
“It’s probably going to be the entire group (effort), to be honest with you, but Justin McGriff had a great spring and really stood out at the end of the season last year,” Anderson said in his interview with Howard. “Kyle Van Leeuwen gave us reps last year and showed up this spring. Brian Cobbs comes in from Maryland, Xavier Williams comes in from Alabama, Terrell Vaughn comes in from a JUCO in California. And what I saw during the spring is it may not be one guy with 100 catches, but we can get those touches throughout the entire group. And we may even have a young guy or two that pop up that we don’t even know about yet.”
Should the receivers continue to develop and Tyler Jr., a Doak Walker Award candidate, stay healthy, it should be another productive season for the Aggies on offense. USU ranked 22nd among all FBS programs in total offense a year ago (445.6 yards per game) and 33rd in scoring offense (32.6 points per game).
As for the defense, the Aggies must replace a handful of starters, including all-conference performers Nick Heninger (defensive end), Marcus Moore (defensive tackle), Justin Rice (linebacker) and Shaq Bond (safety). USU made significant strides on that side of the ball as the ’21 season progressed as it held five of its final six opponents to 17 points or fewer. The Aggies ranked first in the Mountain West and sixth nationally in tackles for loss (7.9 an outing).
The Aggies do have some proven performers on defensive, including returning multiple-game starters Byron Vaughns (defensive end), Patrick Joyner Jr. (D-end), Motu’apuaka, Hunter Reynolds (safety), AJ Vongphachanh (linebacker) and Michael Anyanwu (cornerback). Vongphachanh and Motu’apuaka started all 14 games for the Aggies a year ago, as did Bonner and McGriff.
Safety Dominic Tatum, who was playing lights out for the Aggies last fall before suffering a season-ending injury against Air Force, is also back, as is veteran cornerback Andre Grayson. Grayson has played in 42 games in four seasons for USU, with 10 career starts.
“I think they set the bar real high, the standard of how you have to work every day,” Anderson told Howard when asked about the Aggie defense. “Byron is one of those guys with (a lot of) energy. You saw that in the games, especially at the end of the season when he started playing his best when he really needed him to, as well. He carries that every day, so he makes the guys around him better. We brought in a couple of transfers that have fit in really, really well in some key spots where we graduated some veteran players. But to me it’s about speed and energy on defense and letting them get loose, and Byron kind of sets that tempo every day.”
Some transfers expected to make an immediate impact for the Aggies are defensive end Daniel Grzesiak (Nevada), linebacker MJ Tafisi (Washington) and safety Gurvan Hall (Miami).
Gone is record-setting kickoff returner Savon Scarver and Thompkins, another weapon in the return game, but the Aggies returned several mainstays on special teams, including two-year starting punter Stephen Kotsanlee, kickers Connor Coles and Elliott Nimrod, and long snapper Jacob Garcia. Kotsanlee is arguably the top returning punter in the conference, while Coles was successful on 20 of his 29 field goal attempts a year ago.