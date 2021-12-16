The journey from a junior college walk-on football player to an all-conference performer at the FBS level has been a long, arduous one for Utah State wide receiver Derek Wright, but it's also been a rewarding one.
Indeed, Wright has been an underdog since walking on at Snow College prior to the 2017 season, but it's a role he's very familiar with. It's also a mentality most small town athletes must embrace on their path to success at the Division I level. You see, very few kids from a small high school like Manti --- one that typically has around 175 students in a graduating class --- even have an opportunity to compete at the junior college level.
Then again, Wright isn't your typical competitor. The senior has a competitive fire that not a lot of athletes possess, USU passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Kyle Cefalo asserted. Wright is competitive and confident in everything he does, Cefalo said, and that he allowed him to defy the odds, even when they have been stacked against him.
"Obviously it can be a harder route," Wright said of getting recruited out of a small high school. "You don't really get as many recruiting opportunities and stuff like that, and obviously I ended up having to walk on at Snow College in order to get a shot. And, at the end of day, I believed in myself, which was all that I needed. If kids from smaller schools have the heart and can believe in themselves (that's what matters). It may not be the typical, big signing day at school and just go to a big D-I program right away. And walking on at Snow College and then walking on up here at Utah State obviously wasn't the easiest path to take, but at the end of the day I'm still here and I'm where I'm at because of my hard work and dedication, and so it's possible for anyone."
To his credit, Wright performed well enough during his two seasons at Snow College to garner scholarship offers from a handful of Division II programs, including Dixie State and Adams (Colorado) State. He earned second-team all-conference accolades as a freshman for the Badgers, and first-team honors as sophomore after catching 46 passes for 766 yards and nine touchdowns. Wright was a quarterback in high school, so his rapid rise to success as a wide receiver was impressive.
Accepting a scholarship offer to a smaller four-year program would have been the easy route for Wright, but he wanted a bigger challenge, so he enrolled at USU as a preferred walk-on for the spring semester of 2019.
"I ended up going to Utah State just because I wanted the big, D-I experience and I thought I had what I took to excel at that level," said Wright, who also played basketball and baseball for the Templars and, along with his older brother Wesley, helped propel Manti to the 3A state title in baseball as a junior. "And it took a few years to get here to the role that I'm playing right now, but I wouldn't change it for anything."
The son of Eric Wright and Emily Palmer only saw limited playing time as a junior in 2019, but made it count as two of his seven receptions went for touchdowns, including a memorable 30-yarder from Henry Colombi at home against Stony Brook. Wright made enough of an impression on Gary Andersen and his coaching staff to be awarded a scholarship in the summer of 2020.
Indeed, things were looking promising for Wright heading into what was supposed to be his final season, but COVID-19 prompted the Mountain West to push things back to the end of October and the Aggies ultimately struggled to a 1-5 record --- 1-6 if you count their forfeit against Colorado State in the finale for both teams. Wright ended up playing in all six games, was in the starting lineup three times and finished with 122 yards on 11 receptions.
The one silver lining for Wright was all fall sport college athletes were granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA. The decision to return for a super senior season wasn't necessarily an easy one for the Spanish Fork native, though.
"There were some talks I had with some family members and my wife honestly about just calling it a career," said Wright who, prior to his eighth-grade year, moved from Spanish Fork to the small town of Sterling when his mother remarried. "I was not at all happy about my role and the season that we had, but at the end of the day I decided to come back. ... Once I made that decision, I was all in and ready to help this team."
And while Wright was given an opportunity for a fresh start, he still had to earn the trust of USU's new coaching staff. No. 8 made an immediate impact in 2021, but initially it came in a reserve role. However, Wright fought his way to the top of the depth chart and has started nine games this season.
"It's been great for the team, it's been great for the offense and I know it's been fun for Derek to kind of take on this role and watch his role kind of expand every week," Cefalo said. "You know, when I got here in January, I really didn't know much about Derek's past. I knew he spent some time at Snow junior college, but I didn't know too much about him. And I kind of just saw a kid that was a really hard worker and had a decent skill set and could catch the ball really well. And then just as time went on, he just continuously showed up and made play after play in practice and scrimmages, and that's obviously translated into his senior season. ... Honestly, I couldn't be happier for him for the success he's had this year."
And what a super senior season it's been for the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder. Wright currently ranks first on the team, first in the Mountain West and 11th nationally in touchdown receptions with 11, which is three shy of the single-season program history established by Tracy Jenkins in 1990. No. 8 also ranks third on the team in receptions (45) and receiving yards (756). Of those 11 touchdown receptions, nine have taken place during USU's last eight games.
"It's an honor that coach (Anthony) Tucker and coach Cefalo have believed in me to make plays, and same with (quarterback) Logan Bonner," said Wright, whose aforementioned brother also walked on at Snow, and then at BYU, where he is currently a defensive back. "As the season went on, he realized he could trust me more and more, and I've had the opportunity to make some plays for the team, so I'm super grateful for that."
Ever since he arrived in Logan, Wright has displayed the ability to run good routes and catch nearly any ball thrown his direction. However, Wright's knack for making explosive plays wasn't really evident until this season, although, it all fairness, he wasn't really given those opportunities in '19 and '20. In his final season in Logan, the honorable mention all-Mountain West selection has come through with scoring receptions of 41, 38, 25, 46, 41, 27 and 76 yards. Additionally, he has snatched a pair of TD catches in four different games --- against North Dakota, Colorado State, San Jose State and New Mexico.
"When Derek's on the field, he doesn't say a whole lot," Cefalo said. "... But I think one thing that stands out to me is the moment's never too big for him. You know, he just makes plays because that's what he does. Regardless of the situation and regardless of the opponent, he's just very, very consistent and he has that really, really good confidence when he's out there. It's fun to watch."
Wright has teamed up with All-American Deven Thompkins and Brandon Bowling to give the Aggies a potent 1-2-3 punch at the wide receiver position. The three of them have contributed with a combined 3,129 yards and 29 touchdowns on 193 receptions this fall. USU is the only FBS program --- and there are 130 of them --- with three players with nine of more TD catches in '21.
In fact, some Aggie fans feel like this is the best receiver corps in the program's 124-year history.
"Yeah, to even be in that category (feels amazing)," Wright said. "There's been some great wide receivers as well at wide receiver groups that have come through Utah State, and so it means a lot. Obviously, last year we didn't have the season that we wanted to or expected, but we knew coming into this year with the weapons that we had in the room with a new coach that believed in all of us that we could have a great year."
Cefalo has thoroughly enjoyed coaching Wright, Bowling and Thompkins this season and said the three of them "understand the bigger picture, that you're not just practicing to practice, you're practicing to help us put ourselves in a position to achieve our goals and to accomplish the things we've set out to accomplish. And so when you have someone that works that hard and you combine that skill set that Derek has, you're going to get an incredible senior season like he's had this year."
Wright's "incredible senior season" would not be possible if it wasn't for his wife, Reggie, who like Derek graduated from Snow College with an associate's degree. The two were high school sweethearts --- they started dating when he was a sophomore and she was a freshman --- got married a little more than three years ago, and she's been with him every step of his journey.
"It's been huge, especially while I was a walk-on," Wright said. "It was hard financially. You know, I was going from football, to work, back to football, back to work, and so to have my wife be able to work for us and be OK with that role right now (was huge). You know, obviously she would have liked to start school a while ago, but she just knew what was best for us, she believed in me and she knew how much this meant to me to keep playing. And she's been so patient. Also my parents, they've been a huge support to me in helping me along the way whenever I needed it, and so I owe a lot to my parents and my wife."
Wright will graduate from USU this month with a bachelor's degree in management. The Wrights will then move to Utah Country within the next few weeks as Reggie has been accepted to an esthetician program in Provo, and Derek already has a job lined up at a bank. Derek will also train for USU's Pro Day, which is typically held in April.
"Once we get to Pro Day, then we'll do that and see what happens after that," said Wright, who enjoys playing a variety of sports and hunting for bears with his uncle and father in Montana during his free time.
Cefalo is looking forward to watching Wright chase his dreams and said "I'll just be one of his biggest fans" when he graduates.
"You know, I would never count a kid like Derek out of a situation like that," Cefalo said of Wright's chances of getting a shot to play at the next level. "I think he's probably done enough this year to get some attention. ... My advice to an NFL scout would be you can never go wrong taking a chance on a kid like Derek Wright, someone that's going to show up every day, he's going to work hard, he's going to be smart, he's going to be great in the locker room and he's going to be able to make plays when the football comes to him."
Playing in the NFL is a pipe dream for most college football players, but Derek Wright knows a thing or two about defying the odds.