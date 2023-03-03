On a night the seniors were honored, it was a junior that led the Aggies in their final home gymnastics meet of the 2023 season.
Looking to improve on its Regional Qualifying Score, Utah State had a few hiccups Friday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in a tri-meet with Nebraska and Alaska. The Aggies had to count two falls on the balance beam.
The Cornhuskers won the meet with a season-high score of 197.50 in front of 1,545 fans. The Aggies were second with a 194.60, and the Seawolves were third at 191.75.
“We wanted to come out here and rock all four events, unfortunately we didn’t do that tonight,” USU head coach Kristin White said. “We came up short on balance beam.”
There were some career-high routines by Aggies, including two by all-arounder Brianna Brooks. The junior just missed her career mark in the all-around, finishing with a 39.275. This is her first year of competing in the all-around.
“I’ve always wanted to try and do and wanted to do, but came up short,” Brooks said of being an all-arounder. “I finally got the opportunity to do it and I love it. I have a blast.”
The Aggie coach gushed over how Brooks has become a stalwart on the team.
“I can’t say enough great things about BB,” White said. “She has been an incredible leader for us in the gym, in the classroom and in the community. She is a fantastic person. She has competed for the first time in the all-around week after week and has continued to improve. She is proving that she is capable of being one of the best all-arounders in the country.”
Seven seniors were recognized, including beam queen Sofi Sullivan. She tied her season-high mark with a 9.925.
“I tried not to think about Senior Night until after,” Sullivan said. “I was just having fun with my team. … It was really emotional at the end. I have been doing this sport my whole life and now it’s over. I have had such great teammates and a good experience here.”
It was bittersweet for the Aggies (2-9) who were trying to put together a big score in the home finale against the Cornhuskers (8-7) and Seawolves (2-10). While there were some stumbles, USU also made progress.
“My highlight of the night was definitely vault and bars,” White said. “It was the first time this season that we had a really strong vault performance. I’m really proud of those student-athletes that have gotten in there and worked to improve. … The bars squad just knocked it out of the park today. I’m really proud of those two events.”
The Aggies started the night off with a 48.80 on the vault. Alivia Ostendorf led the team with a 9.85. Chelsea Southam recorded a career-high 9.70, while Angel Stuart matched her season best mark with a 9.725.
“One of my highlights was definitely Chelsea Southam,” White said. “She is a freshman from Utah and made her vault for the very first time. She has been working so hard. … Another highlight was Angel Stuart, who has kind of struggled. She really stepped up for her team.”
Nebraska took the early lead with a 49.30 on the floor exercise, while the Aggies were second. The Huskers got a pair of 9.925’s on floor. The Seawolves were third at 47.55 after one rotation.
The Aggies had three athletes tie or set career-best marks on the uneven bars. Books led the way by matching her career-high with a 9.90. Avery Bibbey and Lexi Aragon had career nights with scores of 9.85 and 9.825, respectively.
“I just went out there and did it for my teammates,” Brooks said. ‘I knew it was a big night for all of us. I did it for the seniors tonight.”
At the midway point of the meet, the Cornhuskers had a firm grip of the lead with a 98.60. USU was second at 98.025, followed by Alaska at 95.90.
There were a couple of outstanding routines on the balance beam by the Aggies, but it takes five for the team score. USU had to count two falls. Brooks set a career-high with a 9.925, while Sullivan matched that score with a 9.925 of her own, which tied a season-best mark. They tied for first in the event for the meet.
“When that happens (falls), I just want to get up there and do the best for my team,” Sullivan said. “I think about what I do in practice and not worry about what has happened. It felt really good to help my team the most I can.”
“In practice she (Sullivan) is aggressive, she is confident,” White said. “There was no doubt in my mind even though we had those mistakes that she was going to go up there and do her job like she does every single day.”
Through three rotations, the Cornhuskers had taken total control with a 148.10 score. The Aggies were second at 145.675, and Alaska was third at 144.025.
“It started from the warm up on beam,” White said. “The other three events were super strong during warm up. Beam was just lacking a little bit of confidence.
In the last rotation of the night, the Aggies were led on floor by Ostendorf and Ariel Toomey with 9.85 scores.
“Going to floor, I told the team we couldn’t control what had just happened on beam,” White said. “The only thing we can control is go into that final rotation and give everything we’ve got.”
At the conclusion of the meet, USU honored its seven seniors in Carley Bayles, Grace Rojas, Lexi Aragon, Maia Fishwick, Jessica Gutierrez, Sullivan and Toomey, as well as team manager Daniel Barclay.
“Seven seniors on this team, really proud of what they have done,” White said. “I hope they walk away with pride in their heart and know they have given everything to this program. It was a great night regardless of the score.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.