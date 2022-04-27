After one of the most successful gymnastics seasons in two decades, the Aggies will have a new coach next season.
It became official on Tuesday when Clemson announced its first-ever coach in the sport. Amy Smith resigned at Utah State to take the job with the Tigers. She had spent the past five seasons at the Aggie helm.
“First and foremost, I need to thank the student-athletes and their families that bought into our vision for Utah State gymnastics, and helped us develop the culture here,” Smith said in a press release. “I would also like to give a special thanks to The HURD and everyone in Cache Valley that has supported the gymnastics program. Lastly, I would also like to thank the Utah State administration for the amazing opportunity they allotted me over the last five years to build this program into something very special. Thank you, Aggie Nation.”
USU won its first conference title in 17 years this past season that just ended a month ago. The Aggies went 15-11 in 2022, the most wins in 19 years. USU finished the season ranked No. 23.
Smith is Clemson’s first head coach in gymnastics program history as the university announced on June 17, 2021, that it was adding the sport, along with women’s lacrosse. Tiger gymnastics will begin competing in the 2023-24 academic year.
“This is an absolute dream come true, to have the trust to start a program of this caliber is an absolute honor,” Smith said in a press release. “... Everywhere I turned there was somebody telling me what an incredibly special place this is and everyone I met absolutely backed that up. … I cannot wait to get started building this program.”
Smith became the fourth head coach in program history at USU in 2017. She guided the Aggies to back-to-back NCAA Regional Championship appearances in 2021 and 2022. Her career record at USU is 39-55-2. Smith had two winning seasons in 2020 and this past one.
“We want to thank Amy Smith for leading our gymnastics program the last five years, which included NCAA bids in 2021 and 2022, and a conference championship this year,” USU Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell said in a press release. “We wish her well as she starts the gymnastics program at Clemson.
“We have already begun a national search to find our next head coach, and will move as quickly and efficiently as we can to identify the best available candidate to lead our program to continued success.”
USU capped one of the most successful seasons in school history by finishing third in Session 1 of the second round of the NCAA Norman Regional on March 31, in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Aggies scored at least a 49.075 on each event en route to finishing with a team score of 196.825, which is the highest score in program history for an NCAA regional meet and also ranks third all-time in school history.
Smith led USU to its first-ever Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference championship this year as the Aggies recorded a season-high 197.025, which ranks second all-time in school history. It was USU’s sixth conference title overall and its first since 2005 (Western Gymnastics Conference).