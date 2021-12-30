It was not the way the Aggies had planned on starting Mountain West Conference play.
Utah State got lured into the slow-down approach of Air Force Tuesday afternoon in a game played at United State Air Force Academy, Colorado. The Falcons made enough plays and took advantage of a dismal shooting day by the Aggies in a 49-47 win.
“When you are struggling to score, your defense has to keep you in it,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Our defense did. But, it is deflating when you miss a layup or open shots you normally make. It can be discouraging. To our guys credit, they didn’t stop playing defense. It was a tough outing for us offensively. We tried to limit how many threes we were taking, but sometimes they were too open.”
It was the fewest points USU (9-5, 1-0 MW) had allowed this season, but it was also the worst offensive output by the Aggies in the 2021-22 campaign. USU shot a season-low 32.7 percent from the field, including an ice-cold 5.3 percent from 3-point range (1 of 19).
The Aggies came into the game among the top teams in the country, shooting 49.3 percent from the field. USU was also shooting 39.1 percent from 3-point range.
“We have really excelled this whole year at being able to shoot the three,” said forward Justin Bean, who was the lone Aggie to reach double figures in scoring with 18 points and the only USU player to shoot above 50 percent (8 of 13). “They (Falcons) gave us a lot of open looks, whether they baited us or not, it played right into their hands. We rushed the first few threes and then from there we couldn’t quite do it and maybe in our heads a little bit.”
Over the last five games USU was averaging 83.3 points an outing. USU had cleared the 80-point mark eight times this season.
“We talked to our guys about how it was going to be,” Odom said. “We knew possessions would be fewer in this game. ... We need to play to our strengths better.”
Still, the Aggies had a chance to win in the waning seconds Wednesday. Trailing by two, USU had the ball and got off an open shot. However, Steven Ashworth’s 3-point attempt was off the mark, capping the woeful shooting day from beyond the arc.
“It’s a bitter, disappointing loss,” Odom said. “At the same time, these things can happen. We need to keep things in perspective, but we also have to go for it. We didn’t go for it (in this game).”
The Falcons (8-4, 1-0) run the Princeton offense. They look for open 3-point shots or layups for the most part and take up most of the 30-second shot clock. The Aggies dug in and played solid defense for the most part.
Of the 10 turnovers by Air Force, half were shot-clock violations. There were a handful more missed shots that were hoisted up to try and beat the shot clock.
“Defensively, we did some good things,” Odom said. “... But we had some breakdowns, and they made us pay.”
Air Force did make eight 3-pointers in the game, which loomed large in a 2-point game where USU finished with just one trey in 40 minutes.
With possessions at a premium, the Aggies admitted to rushing some shots. They had open looks, but could have worked the ball around for a higher percentage shot.
“It’s a unique arena and a different environment than most in the nation,” Bean said. “The elevation takes some adjusting too. That’s part of it, but their style of play is different than anyone we play in our conference. It’s a matter of buckling down knowing what to expect. We kind of got surprised on a couple of possessions that led to some poor decisions on our part.”
Scoring droughts in both halves didn’t help either for the Aggies. There was a stretch of 7:15 minutes in the first half where USU had just one free throw. A couple of three-minutes stretches in the second half where the Aggies could not find the bottom of the net also proved costly in a tight game.
“We were tentative on the offensive end and did not play Utah State basketball,” Odom said. “... We had some spurts where we attack the paint and got layups, but at the same time, we struggled finding the rim.”
Bean was able to record his ninth double-double of the season as he also grabbed 10 rebounds, Brandon Horvath also had 10 boards and just missed a double-double as he had nine points.
Uncharacteristically, the Aggies had a season-low 11 assists. They came into the game third in the nation with 20.4 a game. Rylan Jones, who was averaging 6.1 assists a game did not have one. Ashworth led the team with four.
Utah State was supposed to host San Jose State in its conference home opener on Saturday. However, the Spartans are having COVID protocol issues and had their next three games postponed. The Aggies will next be in action on Jan. 4, when Boise State visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“Our mindset is always to move on and learn from it,” Bean said. “Obviously, we can’t just brush this aside. We need to go back and look deeply into our offense and things we can improve on as a team. We just need to be ready for the next game. We can not be sluggish after a six-day break.”