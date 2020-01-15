Most of the faces will be the same, but the coaching staff for Utah State’s football program will have a different look in 2020.
The hiring of Bodie Reeder as USU’s offensive coordinator was officially announced Wednesday. The news of Reeder coming to USU was first reported Tuesday by Brian Phillips of ustateaggies.com.
Reeder, who spent the 2019 campaign as the offensive coordinator at North Texas, will also coach the Aggies’ quarterbacks. The former Eastern Washington offensive coordinator is replacing Mike Sanford Jr., who was recently hired as the OC and QB coach at Minnesota.
The rest of USU’s coaching staff will remain intact, but several of those men will have different duties in 2020. For starters, Justin Ena is no longer USU’s defensive coordinator, but will remain on the staff as the inside linebackers coach. A pair of veteran Aggie coaches will now serve as co-defensive coordinators in Frank Maile and Stacy Collins.
Maile coached USU’s tight ends this past season, but will be coaching the defensive linemen in ’20 — a position he mentored at Utah State from 2016-18 and 2009-13. Maile, a former Aggie player, also held the title of assistant head coach in 2019. The West Valley City native was also USU’s co-defensive coordinator from 2016-18.
Collins is also returning to the defensive side of the ball after coaching USU’s running backs in 2019 and serving as the special teams coordinator. The former Western Oregon player will now coach the secondary. Collins, who has been at Utah State since 2016, has five years of experience as a defensive coordinator — the most recent stint at Southern Oregon in 2007.
Additionally, Mike Caputo and Bojay Filimoeatu will have different coaching duties for the Aggies in ’20. Caputo will be coaching the tight ends after mentoring the safeties in ’19. Caputo was a safety in college (Wisconsin) and the NFL (Los Angeles Ram and New Orleans Saints in 2016).
Filimoeatu will be moving from defensive ends to outside linebackers. The former Aggie linebacker coached the San Jose State backers from 2017-18.
Mark Orphey will continue to coach USU’s cornerbacks.
Additional coaching responsibilities/hires will be announced at a future date. The Aggies still have room on their staff for one more full-time assistant coach.
Reeder was recently let go by North Texas head coach Seth Littrell, who overhauled his coaching coach after the Mean Green went 4-8 this past season. North Texas went 9-4 in 2018 and lost to USU in the New Mexico Bowl.
In Reeder’s lone season with the Mean Green, they ranked second in Conference USA and 27th nationally in passing yards per game (283.3). North Texas averaged 30.3 points an outing, which ranked fourth in the league. The Mean Green also averaged 418.6 yards of total offense per contest.
Eastern Washington excelled offensively with Reeder as its OC in 2017 and 2018. The Eagles reached the FCS championship game in ’18, and averaged 528.2 yards and 43.1 points an outing to rank third and fourth among FCS teams, respectively, in those two categories. EWU averaged 476.6 total yards in ’17, including 320.5 through the air.
A press conference will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. to address the restructuring of the coaching staff. Aggie head coach Gary Andersen, Reeder, Collins and Maile will take part in that event.