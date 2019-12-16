For the second time in as many weeks, a Utah State football player has announced his intention to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Stellar linebacker David Woodward announced his decision to the public Monday, less than a week after star quarterback Jordan Love did the same. Woodward, a redshirt junior, racked up an impressive 93 tackles in the first seven games during the 2019 campaign before suffering season-ending injury.
"After much thought and consideration, I will forgo my senior season and chase my dream of playing in the NFL," Woodward posted on Twitter. "Before that, though, I am excited to cheer on my brothers one more time in our bowl game."
Like Love, Woodward only received one scholarship offer from a FBS program in high school, and has flourished during his time in Cache Valley. In 29 career games, No. 9 recorded 256 tackles, including 20.5 for a loss, 8.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, three interceptions and a pair of touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder made 10 or more tackles in 15 games as an Aggie.
Woodward made it a point to thank to his parents for "their undying support," plus current and former USU players and coaches in his Twitter post. The native of Olympia, Washington, also singled out Aggie fans and asserted "we have the best fans in the country."
"My four years at Utah State have been some of the greatest days of my life, and I would like to thank each and every one of you for helping create such special memories that will last a lifetime," Woodward posted.
"I want to thank Utah State for everything the university has given me, and for believing in me. Words can't even begin to describe what it has meant being able to further my education and play football for the only Division I school to offer me a scholarship."
Woodward was well on track to rack up more than 130 tackles for the second straight year before his season was cut short. No. 9 is still USU's leader in tackles this season and, despite missing five games, was tabbed a first-team all-Mountain West selection. Woodward is tied for the conference led with four fumbled fumbles in 2019.
"The amount of tackles that he had in such a short period of time is amazing," USU head coach Gary Andersen said during last week's press conference. "The play that he made against Colorado State when he grabbed the ball our of the guys's hands, and he did it against Wake Fork and they called (the play) dead, I don't know how guys make plays like that. That's when you know you've got a special player. ... Those (weren't) sympathy (all-league) votes coming from the coaches. Those were votes because that dude changed the game and they knew who he was. He's a special player."
Woodward burst onto the collegiate scene toward the end of his redshirt freshman year. In USU's second-to-last regular season game in 2017, he recovered a fumble and returned it 70 yards to the house against New Mexico. Woodward tallied 13 tackles the next week against Air Force, and then intercepted a pass in the red zone against New Mexico State in the Arizona Bowl.
Those highlights were just a harbinger of things to come for Woodward, who was an All-American the following season. Woodward started 12 games as a redshirt sophomore and led the Mountain West with 134 tackles, which ranked 11th nationally. He also ranked in the top 10 in the conference in tackles for loss (12.0), sacks (5.0) and forced fumbles (two).
For his efforts, Woodward was named a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus (PFF) and a third-team All-American by the Associated Press. Woodward was the highest-rated linebacker at the FBS level, according to the metrics used by PFF.
Despite missing a lot of fall camp this summer while recovering from an injury, Woodward terrorized Wake Forest in the season opener for both teams. The two-time academic All-MW honoree amassed 24 tackles — the most in a game by a player at the FBS level this season — including 3.5 for a loss, and forced two fumbles. Additionally, a penalty away from the play negated a spectacular strip-sack for a touchdown by Woodward in that game.
"David Woodward is a tremendous football player and he gave everything he had to the program and his teammates during his time here," Andersen said in a press release. "David will be successful in whatever he chooses to do in life."
Prior to his time in Logan, Woodward was a standout three-sport athlete at Olympia High School. He was an all-state multi-faceted football player as a senior for the Bears as he accumulated 1,921 all-purpose yards and added 71 tackles and four INTs as a 195-pound safety. As a senior forward on the basketball team, Woodward averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 58 percent from the field. In his final prep track & field season, Woodward captured the state title in the javelin with a clutch personal record toss of 188 feet, 1 inch, on his final throw of the meet to vault from second to first place.
Woodward was selected as The Olympian Male Athlete of the Year for the 2015-16 academic year. Woodward bounced back in a big way after missing all of the junior football season with a back injury.