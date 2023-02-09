While Aggie guard Steven Ashworth tried to take the blame for Utah State losing to No. 25 San Diego State late Wednesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, plenty of plays can be scrutinized in what ended up being a two-point game.
After leading by 16 points at halftime, the Aztecs had to hold on for dear life to remain alone atop the Mountain West Conference standings all alone. San Diego State left Logan with a 63-61 victory.
“I think there’s a lot to pull away and to learn (from this game),” said Ashworth, who led the Aggies (19-6, 8-4 MW) with 18 points and six assists. “The first being that we are one of the top teams in the Mountain West. We’re right there with everybody. We wish that we could’ve had a different outcome to prove a little more tonight.
“Another thing to learn is that you can’t give the best team in the Mountain West right now a 16-point lead at halftime. There’s a reason that they’re at the top spot and that’s what we were battling for tonight. We proved to ourselves that even when that happens, we can come back and we can play really great defense. We proved to ourselves that we’re great defensively when we want to be. Part of that is just a connected focus. I think we held them to 19 points in the second half. So we’re right there. There’s a lot of things that I think are positive despite the fact that we have a negative result. But definitely a lot of things to learn from for sure.”
Aztec guard Matt Bradley hit a jumper with 5:41 to play as the shot clock was about to expire. The bucket gave SDSU (19-5, 10-2) a 62-52 lead and kept Bradley perfect on the night from the field at 7 of 7 at that point.
Bradley, who led the Aztecs with 18 points and six rebounds, would miss his next three shots. In fact, SDSU would not score again until there was 1.8 seconds left on the clock. Keshad Johnson made one free throw.
“Our guys did a nice job the whole second half on defense,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “They were more physical, more in tune with the details. ... We tried to stay in front of Bradley as much as we could. We fought for balls in the second half.”
The Aggies could not take full advantage of the Aztecs coming up empty on seven straight possessions before the free throw. On eight possessions, USU scored four times for a combined nine points to make the final minute very interesting.
Ashworth started the stretch of nine unanswered points with a 3-pointer. Taylor Funk then hit a jumper off a pass from Ashworth and suddenly a 10-point deficit had been cut in half with three minutes to play.
“Our guys kept playing and whittled it down again,” Odom said.
After rebounding a missed Aztec shot, the Aggies had two opportunities as Ashworth was just off the mark on a guarded 3-point attempt, but Funk grabbed the offensive board. Funk spied Ashworth all alone and got him the ball. Ashworth missed the open look from beyond the arc that would have cut the SDSU lead to two. The ball hit the iron, just off the mark again.
“I was disappointed in myself,” Ashworth said. “We can talk about wanting plays back, but we can’t focus on that. That was definitely an opportunity. It was a great pass. I just should have put a little more legs into it. ... Something to motivate and move on.”
Funk came up with a steal, but nothing came of that USU possession. Sean Bairstow had to launch a 3-point shot as the shot clock was about to expire.
The Aggies didn’t hang their heads and scored off a fastbreak when Bairstow grabbed a defensive rebound and found Funk on a fastbreak for a layup. Funk finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. The bucket pulled the hosts within 62-59 with less than two minutes to play.
After another missed Aztec shot, they came up with one of their 15 offensive rebounds in the game. A year ago in a 75-57 loss at USU, SDSU did not get a single board on the offensive side. However, despite getting another chance to run some clock and score, Funk made his second steal of the game, and the Aggies ran.
Dan Akin was fouled with one minute to play. The USU forward sank both free throws to pull the Aggies within one.
After a timeout, the Aztecs missed a shot, got another offensive rebound and missed another shot. Ashworth came down with the ball and pushed up the court. USU called a timeout with 10.2 seconds to play.
Bairstow got the ball in to Shulga, who drove and pulled up near the top of the key. His shot bounced off the rim and to SDSU’s Johnson, who was fouled.
“We’ve run that play before and Max is really good at drawing fouls,” Ashworth said. “We were in the double bonus and down by one. It was an opportunity for Max to go and create and make a play. ... We didn’t execute it quite as well as we hoped. We trust Max in that situation. I was confident that Max was going to hit that, but it didn’t drop.”
Johnson made one free throw, missed on and USU called timeout with 1.5 seconds to play. A long throw went off an Aztec, giving the Aggies the ball under their basket but with 0.2 seconds. San Diego State was able to deflect the inbound pass. Game over.
“It could have been a different game, but it wasn’t,” Odom said. “Got to give our opponent credit for finding a way to get out of here with a W.”
“I’m proud of the guys and proud of the effort that they put in to give ourselves a chance,” Odom said. “The defensive intensity and effort in that second half was really impressive. Ton of plays throughout that gave us a fighting chance. (San Diego State’s) not easy to guard. They’re very physical. I really thought our guys did a really nice job there.”
The Aggies got fired up when a bunch of technicals were issued late in the first half. Odom got his first T of the season sticking up for his players.
“He’s always well composed,” Ashworth said of Odom. “The think I like about that particular circumstance is he was fighting for his guy. ... Something I appreciate about coach Odom is he always has our back. That was also a message to us that we need to fight a little more.”
The Aggies are now in fourth place in the MW standings with six games to play.
“The beauty of the Mountain West is that it’s a tough battle every single night and you are going to have opportunities to learn and grow,” Ashworth said. “Hopefully, we can still fight for a regular season Mountain West championship and ultimately the conference (tournament) championship and then get into the Big Dance. We know that’s what college basketball is all about.”
“We have a good team and obviously we didn’t play our best,” Odom said. “We are right there. We can play better than we did, and we need to play better. We need execute better, fight pressure better and we need to fight on the glass and defensively. We can’t have two different halves for this team to go where it want’s to go. ... It’s pretty impressive these guys fought back and had a chance in this game.”
