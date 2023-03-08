LAS VEGAS — When the Aggies take the court Thursday night for the quarterfinal game at the Mountain West Conference Tournament, they will be one of the most experienced teams in the field.
Utah State has five “seniors,” which actually includes two graduates. Three of them have been starters all year, while the other two have been starters and play big roles off the bench. In fact, Dan Akin was recently named the Mountain West Sixth Man of the Year.
The senior class of Sean Bairstow, Trevin Dorius, Taylor Funk, RJ Eytle-Rock and Akin enter this week wanting to leave their mark and punch a ticket to the Big Dance. The five have been a big part of the success this year as USU tied for second in the MW and enter the league tournament as the third seed with an overall record of 24-7.
“I’m really proud of each one of them,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “Each one of them means a great deal to our team and me personally. A couple of them could play another year. … Hopefully we can finish this thing the right way for all of those guys and have a fun ending to the season.”
Bairstow and Dorius have the option of playing another year and will make that decision after the 2022-23 season ends for the Aggies.
The five Aggie seniors have combined to play in 664 games, with 406 starts during their careers. Bairstow and Dorius have spent their whole career at USU, while the other three came to Logan from other schools to finish their college playing days.
These Aggies have combined for 5,207 career points, 2,562 rebounds, 806 assists, 351 steals and blocked 271 shots. They also have a combined 514 3-pointers, with most of those coming from Funk (348), while Dorius and Akin have just one between them.
If USU makes a run this week, these five will certainly play a role in that. Here is a look at each senior, a comment from the coach and what each had to say to fans following the 86-73 win over Boise State last Saturday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum:
Sean Bairstow
This senior from Brisbane, Australia, has started all 31 games this season and is one of five Aggies averaging double figures in scoring at 10.5 points a game. Bairstow has had career highs in points (20), rebounds (10) and assists (10) this season.
“Sean had his first full year of basketball,” Odom said. “He has done a great job of continuing to work on his game. He loves this game. His passion is evident. His leadership with this team has been really important. From the first scrimmage it was evident he was going to be a leader for us. He has done a great job all year. He got off to a slow start and was able to recover from that and play extremely well over the course of this season. I’m really proud of what he has done. His shooting has improved, but he has done other things. He is a playmaker, a rebounder, a defender, a winning player for us.”
Having dealt with injuries each of his first three seasons at USU, this current season has been Bairstow’s best and no major injuries. He is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists this year.
“I have so many thank yous,” Bairstow said. “The biggest one is to the HURD. I remember sitting over there on my recruiting trip when they (Aggies) were playing San Diego State and thinking, 'this is where I’m going to play college basketball.' You (HURD) are such an impact on the program. Shout out to you guys.”
Trevin Dorius
Before this season, Dorius had started four games. The Heber City native has started all 31 games this year and had his most productive season as an Aggie.
“Trevin has grown about as much as any player I’ve seen in a long time,” Odom said. “Last year at this time, he wasn’t even getting in games. That can hurt your confidence. For him to come back from that and really grow as a player and find his confidence to impact this team, he really has done that. He is the ultimate team guy. He is a joy to be around. He brings his personality to the room off the court. He is destined for great things no matter what he chooses to do.”
Dorius has reached career marks this season in points (17), assists (2) and blocks (2). He is averaging 6.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks a game as a senior.
“I’ve been through three coaching staffs and lots of crowds,” Dorius said. “I want to give a shout out to tonight’s crowd. That was the loudest I’ve seen in a while. We talk about leaving a legacy and we couldn't have done it without all of you.”
RJ Eytle-Rock
Eytle-Rock followed Odom to USU after three seasons as a starter at UMBC. Last year this senior from London, England, started 30 of 31 games, averaged 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game. This year his role has been different as he dealt with offseason knee surgery.
“To watch RJ grow as a player and then go through what he has gone through this year and really recover at the end and maintain a positive attitude and find ways to help this team like has is really impressive,” Odom said. “Everyone loves No. 5. He is a great guy.”
Eytle-Rock has been seeing more minutes of late and had some big performances on both offense and defense. He blocked a career-high two shots and had a season-high 17 points. For the season, he is averaging 2.7 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists an outing.
“All right, this time is definitely the last time for me,” said Eytle-Rock, referring to also being honored last year. “I want to thank all of my teammates. It’s been a special two years. I want to thank the coaches for giving me a chance five years ago and I’m still with them. The HURD is the best in the country. I appreciate you guys.”
Taylor Funk
Funk came west and is glad he did. The Lancaster, Pennsylvania, native has started 30 games this season, missing one game with a bum ankle. He has career highs this season in rebounds (14), assists (7), steals (5) and blocks (3).
“Taylor has been a joy to coach,” Odom said. “We couldn’t have found a better fit in a player that has never played for us. It’s been a seamless fit personality wise with the coaches and the guys, and a seamless fit with his game. He has gotten better. When you are a shooter and a marked man, you are going to have ups and downs. He has weathered all of those moments and had some amazing moments, shooting it from basically half court and the Spectrum is going crazy. He gets everybody out of their seats. I’m really proud of him and excited for his future in basketball.”
Funk has played in 150 games, starting 130 during his career, while scoring 1,835 points and grabbing 637 rebounds. This season he is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists a game.
“First, I want to thank God, my glory and Savior Jesus Christ,” Funk said. “I want to thank my coaches for making the effort to get me out here. I’m not here without you (fans), best in the country. I want to thank my parents for coming out and being here.”
Dan Akin
After playing for Odom at UMBC, Akin reconnected for his final season. This senior from London, England, has played in 156 games, starting 96. His role at USU was different from past seasons.
“Dan has grown so much,” Odom said. “His maturity level has improved from when he was with us at UMBC. His game has improved. His free throw shooting is an area where he has drastically improved and it’s all due to his work ethic and his willingness to attack a weakness. He has really given our team a big lift this season. He has been tremendous. I think this team has been good for Dan. He has played at a higher level. He obviously could have started every game, but was willing to come off the bench for us all season and not say a word about it. He is just a special guy.”
Funk has career highs in assists (5) and steals (3) this season. He is averaging 12.1 points and a team-best 6.8 rebounds a game.
“I want to give a shout out to my teammates for making me feel comfortable from the get-go,” Akin said. “I want to thank my coaches and everyone in the arena.”
