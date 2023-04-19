A day after announcing his first assistant coach, new Utah State head men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle has added a second assistant.
The Aggies made it official Tuesday, hiring Chris Haslam. He joins Andy Hill on Sprinkle’s staff. There is still one more full-time assistant position to fill.
Haslam joins the Aggies after spending the previous nine seasons on the Montana State coaching staff, including the past four seasons with Sprinkle.
Haslam played a large role in the development of Jubrile Belo, who earned three-straight all-Big Sky Conference selections. Belo was named the 2022 Big Sky Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. He ranks among the top 10 all-time in program history in field goal percentage and ranks second in career blocks. Haslam also worked in developing Montana State’s forward and the improvement of freshman Great Osobor, who finished the year averaging six points and 4.2 rebounds.
The new Aggie assistant recruited a plethora of international talent to Montana State, which was made up of 40 percent of student-athletes from outside the United States in 2019-20. In 2020-21, the Bobcats’ six international players accounted for 44 points per game, the second most in all of Division I basketball. The 2021-22 team ranked 10th in international scoring in Division I basketball averaging over 42 points per game.
The veteran coach was recognized by his peers during the 2020 offseason as he was voted as one of the Big Sky Conference's top five assistant coaches by a selection of the league's assistants for Stadium Basketball.
Haslam attended Wyoming during his collegiate career and started during most of his sophomore and junior seasons before injuries limited him to 18 games as a senior. After completing his career as a Cowboy in 1997, Haslam enjoyed a 13-year professional career in Greece, Italy, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Great Britain. He played for the British national team for 10 years.
Haslam coached at Lamar (Colorado) Community College from 2010-13, helping that program to a Region IX title in 2010-11, and was a player-assistant for the professional Everton Tigers (2008-10) and head coach for Everton Academy (2009-10). Haslam earned his bachelor’s degree from Wyoming in 2010. He and his wife Melanie have two daughters.
AGGIE PLAYER NEWS
Point guard Rylan Jones has entered the transfer portal. His name appeared on Wednesday.
Jones was the starting point guard for USU until several concussions ended his 2022-23 season. He started 10 games and saw action in 13, averaging 4.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game.
After starting his career at Utah, the one-time Cache Valley resident came to USU for the 2021-22 season. Jones started 22 games that season and played in 31, averaging 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists an outing.
As a Ute, Jones played in 45 games, starting 43.
He has one year of eligibility left.
Also on Wednesday a high school athlete from Lovejoy, Texas, reaffirmed his commitment to USU. The 6-foot-8 forward used Twitter to declare he was planning on joining the Aggies.
Karson Templin averaged 20.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and blocked 2.0 shots a game this past high school season as a senior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.