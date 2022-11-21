After a thrilling overtime win on the road last Thursday, the Aggies are back home Tuesday night.
Utah State puts its perfect record on the line when Oral Roberts visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 7 o’clock.
“It’s a big game coming up,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after practice on Monday. “Oral Roberts provides a very stiff challenge. A really well-coached team that has expectations of going to the NCAA Tournament. We are going to have to be ready to play. ... It’s going to be a fun game and hopefully it’s a packed house, because we are going to need it.”
The Aggies (4-0) picked up a vote in the AP Top 25 this week. That has them tied for 43rd with Penn State and Mississippi State. San Diego State is No. 17 and UNLV is 37th with five points.
It could be a high-scoring affair Tuesday evening as the Aggies and Golden Eagles (3-2) are both putting up a lot of points to start the 2022-23 season. In fact, USU’s average of 86.5 points a game is 32nd nationally. Oral Roberts has averaged 78 points an outing.
“We both like to play fast,” Odom said. “Tempo is going to be imperative, similar to the Santa Clara game. Our guys did a nice job in that game getting back and getting our defense set. This team that we are playing will shot from the Crumbl (logo), so we need to pick them up after crossing halfcourt.”
Once again the Aggies must concern themselves with a dynamic guard. Max Abmas may only be 6-feet tall, but averages a team-best 14.8 points a game and also grabs 7.4 rebounds and dishes out 3.6 assists each contest.
“Abmas is a dynamite player and leader,” Odom said. “... Abmas led the country in scoring a couple of years ago and was top five last year. He is off to another good start this season. He is more of a complete player now, getting other guys shots as well.”
The Golden Eagles have some other guards to be aware of but bring a big man worth keeping an eye on. Actually, USU will more than just keep an eye on Connor Vanover. The Arkansas transfer is 7-5 and is a problem on both ends of the court. He averages 13.4 points a game, grabs a team-best 7.8 boards an outing and blocks 4.6 shots a game.
“If he catches it near the rim, it’s probably over, it’s probably a dunk,” Odom said. “If he is allowed to roam inside and they miss a shot, he will tip it in because he is taller than anybody and longer. We have to be physical with him without fouling. Hopefully you don’t see his jump shot because we don’t allow him to get it off. He has a really pretty stroke.
“... You have to be smart around the rim. You can’t just attack him and expect to shoot over an extended hand like that. It’s unlike anything we will face all year. We have to be smart inside the paint.”
Joining Abmas and Vanover in double-digit scoring for the Golden Eagles is guard Isaac McBride and forward DeShang Weaver at 12.4 and 10.2 ppg, respectively. Weaver has been coming off the bench for Oral Roberts.
“They put five guys out on the basketball court that can shoot the basketball and drive it as well,” Odom said. “It starts with Abmas, but it doesn’t end there. They have multiple guys that can really play the game. ... It’s a unique team that we are playing. We scheduled this game to challenge ourselves. We are going to have to play really well in order to win.”
Odom compared the Golden Eagles to his team with the way they like to run their offense.
“They are tough to defend and if you can’t defend one action, they will stick with it,” Odom said. “... This is a really good basketball team.”
USU also has four players averaging double figures in the scoring department. Taylor Funk leads the way with 18.3 points, followed by Steven Ashworth (16.3), Dan Akin (12.5) and Max Shulga (12.3). Sean Bairstow is just outside double digits at 9.0 ppg. Ashworth and Akin are coming off the bench.
Funk is averaging a double-double with 10 boards an outing. Akin is flirting with joining him at 9.0 rpg. Ashworth is dishing out 6.0 assists, while Rylan Jones is averaging 5.0.
The Aggies are healthier than last Thursday, but still dealing with a bug running through the team. Jones played last Thursday, but was not feeling well. He is much better now. Odom expects everyone to play that would normally see action.
USU has had a different player lead the team in scoring in each of its four games this season. Bairstow scored a season-high 19 points against Utah Valley in the opener. Ashworth scored a career-high 28 points against Bradley. Funk scored a season-high 22 points vs. Santa Clara. Akin scored a season-high 21 points at San Diego.
The Aggie bench has outscored opponents this season 152-74 as the reserves have accounted for 43.9 percent of the points. USU’s bench ranks 16th in the nation, scoring 38.0 points per game.
“Right now, a strength of ours is our bench,” Odom said. “... We do feel our depth is a strength of ours. I like where we are at right now.”
