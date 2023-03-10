Boise St Utah St Basketball

Utah State forward Taylor Funk (23) drives to the basket as Boise State guard Chibuzo Agbo (11) and forward Tyson Degenhart (2) defend in a game last week in Logan. Funk had 32 points Thursday night, and the Aggies advanced at the Mountain West Tournament with a 91-76 win over New Mexico.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

LAS VEGAS – It couldn’t have started any better for Taylor Funk and the Aggies late Thursday night.

Funk missed his first field goal attempt, but then hit his next five, with four of them from long range. Utah State jumped in front from the start and never trailed in a 91-76 quarterfinal game at the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.


