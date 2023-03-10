LAS VEGAS – It couldn’t have started any better for Taylor Funk and the Aggies late Thursday night.
Funk missed his first field goal attempt, but then hit his next five, with four of them from long range. Utah State jumped in front from the start and never trailed in a 91-76 quarterfinal game at the Mountain West tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
“I think the open man is the best man, and we pride ourselves on ball movement,” said Funk, who finished with a game and season-high 32 points on 10 of 16 shooting, including 6 of 10 from beyond the arc. “Credit to all the other guys on the floor. They set screens and passed the ball at the right time, and then it’s your responsibility to knock the shot down. … Yeah, definitely feeling it a little bit in the start.”
With the win, the Aggies (25-7) move on to the semifinals of the conference tournament. USU has now won six games in a row.
“Really proud of our guys,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “It was a big-time college basketball game. … There was no secret, we knew this game was going to be a battle.”
New Mexico (22-11) was coming off a first-round win against Wyoming, 87-76, but could never get in front Thursday. The Lobos had to deal with the Aggies shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and making 12 of 24 from 3-point range.
“We didn’t get the baskets that we needed to,” Lobos head coach Richard Pitino said. “We had some turnover issues, and they (Aggies) are a good shooting team.”
In the other quarterfinal games Thursday, there were some thrilling finishes. Top-seeded San Diego State held off upset-minded Colorado State, 64-61. San Jose State upset Nevada in overtime, 81-77. Boise State let a 22-point lead evaporate, but was able to beat UNLV in overtime, 87-76.
USU will now play the Broncos in the second game late Friday night.
“We know it’s going to be a battle, so I think we’ll be prepared,” Aggie forward Dan Akin said. “Obviously, we just played them a few days ago, so we know the game plan. … I think we will be ready for them, and they will be ready for us. It should be a good game.”
Three other Aggies joined Funk in double-digit scoring as Steven Ashworth had 22 points, making 4 of 7 from long range. He also dished out five assists. Akin had 17 points and a team-best eight rebounds. Max Shulga finished with 12 points and five assists.
“We have so many guys that can make shots and plays,” Funk said. “Any of the guys on the court can.”
USU got big minutes from RJ Eytle-Rock and Zee Hamoda off the bench as four Aggies ended up with four fouls and Ashworth, Sean Bairstow and Hamoda had four with more than nine minutes to play.
“With the fouls, our rotations were not what we planned for,” Odom said. “Guys stepped up and did a great job.”
Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos with 20 points. He was joined in double figures by Morris Udeze (16), Josiah Allick (14) and Jaelen House (14). Udeze grabbed a game-best 11 boards, while Donovan Dent had a game-high six assists.
“Well, credit Utah State, they’re a terrific team,” Pitino said. “I would be blown away if they’re not in the NCAA Tournament at 25-7. … That is one of the best offensive teams that we have played.”
Funk missed his first shot from way outside, but then proceeded to make his next five and also added a pair of free throws. The Aggies raced out to a 16-4 lead less than five minutes into the game, and Funk had all 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
“Man, he is a great shooter,” Pitino said of Funk. “... He was backing up and shooting over us. We needed to make him uncomfortable, but that certainly was not the case at the beginning.”
A three-point play by Funk gave USU its largest lead of the first half, 23-10, with 10:51 left in the opening half.
“Taylor got off to a blazing hot start for us,” Odom said.
The Lobos got within eight on three occasions, but each time the Aggies responded.
Akin threw down an alley-oop pass from Shulga near the end of the first half to give the Aggies a 44-33 lead going into the break.
Only four Aggies scored in the first half.
Both teams shot 50 percent from beyond the arc over the first 20 minutes. However, USU attempted 14, making seven, while New Mexico put up just two, making one.
The Lobos came out determined to start the second half and got within 49-43 with 16:42 to play. Four different New Mexico players scored.
The Aggies answered with eight straight points as part of a 12-2 run. Ashworth had five points, and Bairstow grabbed a rebound and scored to give USU a 61-45 lead with 13:20 to play.
Shulga hit his first trey of the game, and Akin added a free throw as the Aggies built their largest lead of the game with 9:18 to play, 72-54.
The Lobos had one more run in them. USU went more than three minutes without scoring. New Mexico reeled off 10 unanswered points to get within 75-67 with 5:59 left in the game.
Akin slammed home a pass from Eytle-Rock to end the dryspell. The Aggies were up double digits the rest of the way.
“We knew they were eventually going to make a run,” Akin said. “We just tried to stay focused and just get good shots.”
It was a must win for USU as it tries to improve its resume for the NCAA Tournament.
“When you are in the situation that a lot of us are in right now, making a push and trying to get to the dance, there’s a lot of pressure,” Odom said. “We’ve tried to remove that from our guys as much as we could over the last couple of weeks and just focus on the task at hand. Tomorrow will be no different. It’s not about the NCAA Tournament. It’s about doing our best every single day.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 23, while New Mexico was at 49. The Aggies had a NET ranking of 22, while the Lobos were at 50 … The Aggies will be playing in the MW tournament semifinals for the fifth time in six years. … USU remains undefeated under head coach Ryan Odom when scoring at least 80 points, improving to 28-0 in his two seasons at the helm. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 40-36, and improved to 21-2 when accomplishing that. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts, 19-8, and are now 19-3 when doing that. … USU finished with 21 assists and improved to 24-2 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as New Mexico had 12. … The 91 points tied a school record for points in a MW tournament game, which also came against New Mexico in 2019. … Steven Ashworth reached double figures in scoring for the 27th time this season. Ashworth moved past Tyler Newbold (194) and into eighth for career 3-pointers as he now has 197. … Dan Akin has scored in double figures 24 times this year. … Max Shulga and Taylor Funk have scored in double digits 22 times this season. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Lobos, 33-12, and have won seven straight.
DUNK COUNT
The team leader was rattling the rim once again. Dan Akin threw down a pass from Steven Ashworth in the first half. Akin finished off the first 10 minutes by throwing down an alley-oop pass from Max Shulga. In the second half, Shulga had his first dunk of the season on a fastbreak from a pass from Sean Bairstow. Akin added two more jams, off passes from RJ Eytle-Rock and Bairstow. Taylor Funk put the final exclamation point on the win with an uncontested dunk in the final minute.
Season leaders are: Akin 45, Trevin Dorius 27, Bairstow 15, Funk 10, Zee Hamoda 5 and Szymon Zapala 1, Shulga 1.
GAME BALL
You score your team's first 16 points, you deserve the game ball. Taylor Funk did just that Thursday and went on to score a season-high 32 points on 10 of 16 shooting, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Funk was 6 of 7 from the foul line. The forward also grabbed two rebounds and had an assist in 37 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will face Boise State in the semifinals of the MW tournament. The Broncos (24-8) beat UNLV 87-76 in overtime earlier Thursday evening. USU and Boise State split during the regular season, each winning on their homecourt. They played each other less than a week ago in Logan, with the Aggies winning, 86-73.
