Optimism and enthusiasm is high as it should as preparation for a new basketball season gets underway.
The Aggie women began practicing as a team on Monday and the men followed on Tuesday. Utah State men’s head coach Ryan Odom was pleased with what he saw, but that is to be expected on the first day. There would be big trouble if that was not the case.
The second-year coach returns 12 players from a team that made it to the postseason last year, hosting Oregon in the NIT. There are four newcomers added to the mix. The team practiced in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“Today went well; there is always anticipation,” Odom said after the first practice. “To be able to be out here with one another is really special. It’s a new year for all of us and a new opportunity both for individual players and collectively for our team. We feel really blessed to be able to get out here. We’re excited for the season to start. You can almost smell the popcorn in here.”
That is still a little ways off. USU begins the 2022-23 campaign on Nov. 7, when Utah Valley visits the Spectrum. That will be the first of three straight home games to begin the season.
Before that, the Aggies will hold an open Blue-White scrimmage on Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. The team will be signing autographs following the scrimmage, which will be live and close to a 40-minute game.
“We’re going to be out in front of folks pretty quickly, so that requires us to really focus really and put as much stuff in as we can,” Odom said. “Then we will refine it on a daily basis.”
With no exhibition games, the Aggies will have two scrimmages against other colleges in what Odom called “two pretty good ones.” He is not allowed to say who USU is playing or report on how it goes.
A few players did not take part in Tuesday’s first practice. Senior guard Rylan Jones and graduate transfer Taylor Funk are out for a little bit. Senior guard RJ Eytle-Rock practiced, but is limited as he had a knee recently scoped.
“We are not at full strength right at this second, but that is typical at this time of year,” Odom said. “They will be back pretty soon, so that’s good.”
USU returns eight letterwinners from last season, including three starters in Eytle-Rock, senior guard Sean Bairstow and Jones.
“It’s fun,” Bairstow said. “I got to get up and down a little with the boys. It’s always fun to play five-on-five and that type of stuff. We added a lot of new sets we’re going to be running through the year. It’s exciting. I’m looking forward to it.”
Four newcomers to the squad, include three transfers in sixth-year forward Dan Akin (UMBC/Cal Baptist), Funk (Saint Joseph's) and sophomore center Isaac Johnson (Oregon). The Aggies also bring in freshman Mason Falslev, a Sky View High School graduate.
“Today was about what you would expect,” Odom said. “It’s still the early stages of putting things together. ... We have some veterans back on the perimeter and some new faces up front to go along with some front court guys who were here last year. Everyone is getting along well together.”
Team captains were announced before practice began with recent graduates Justin Bean and Brock Miller, who were last year’s captains, making the announcement during a team meeting. Bairstow, junior guard Steven Ashworth, Funk and Jones.
“We had a really cool experience with the way we did it this year,” Odom said.
How does Bairstow feel being a captain?
“I am one of the most knowledgeable guys on the team, so I need to use my experiences to help the team and help the younger guys,” Bairstow said. “We have a lot of guys that can take on that leadership role
The Aggies went 18-16 last year. The 18 victories marked the fourth-most by a first-year head coach at USU. The Aggie offense ranked second in the league in scoring (73.4 ppg) and field goal percentage (.476), while leading the Mountain West and ranking fifth nationally in assists per game (18.0). The Aggies were also tops in the MW with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.44.
