While the bad taste from losing their first game of the season will linger a bit, the Aggies certainly didn’t dwell on it Thursday in their first game since the setback.
Utah State opened the Diamond Head Classic with a convincing outing. It was close in the early going, but the Aggies asserted themselves midway through the first half and never looked back against Seattle. The Aggies rolled into the semifinals of the tournament being played in Honolulu, Hawaii, in Simplifi Arena with a 84-56 victory.
“This is a really big win for us, especially coming after a loss like that (to Weber State on Monday),” said USU guard Max Shulga, who had a double-double with 12 points and a game-best 10 rebounds. “It’s a really good win and good to get back on track.”
This was the first of three games in four days for the Aggies. No USU player saw more than 30 minutes of action.
“This is a great win for us,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “We knew we were playing a really good team, a well coached team with a lot of weapons. … We challenged the guys to be up for the fight. I thought throughout the game our guys were up for the fight. We challenged the guys to be present throughout. We were not present throughout the entire game against Weber State the other day, and that’s not taking anything away from them (Wildcats).”
There was a scary moment in the final minute of play when USU guard Rylan Jones took a shoulder to his chin and went down. He just recently returned after missing three games because of a concussion. Jones, who came off the bench Thursday to score three points, grab three rebounds, dish out three assists and come up with a steal, walked off under his own power.
“Rylan is good,” Odom said. “He is fine.”
With the win, USU (10-1) will take on SMU next. SMU rallied from a 12-point second half deficit to beat Iona in the first game of the day, 85-81. Iona was a 9.5-point favorite going in. The Gaels (7-4) will face Seattle (8-3) in the first game of the day Friday. The Mustangs (4-7) will take on Aggies in the second game.
“I didn’t watch any of that game, but the staff watched it,” Odom said. “It’s exciting to be in the second round here against a quality opponent like SMU. We’re looking forward to the challenge. They are an athletic team.”
Unlike Monday when the Aggies gave up a 14-point halftime lead and lost to Weber State by three, USU punched back when the Redhawks came out firing to start the second half.
Taylor Funk drilled a pair of 3-pointers as the Aggies reeled off 10 unanswered points to build a 48-29 lead four minutes into the second half. USU just kept adding to its lead after that.
“It was great to see him (Funk) play the way that he did,” Odom said. “I could have played him more in the second half, but thought why don’t we rest him a little and let that ankle heal more.”
Once again the Aggies got balanced scoring with five reaching double figures. Joining Shulga was Steven Ashworth (17), Dan Akin (15), Sean Bairstow (13) and Funk (11). Ashworth and Shulga each had four assists.
The Redhawks were led by Cameron Tyson with a game-best 20 points, while Riley Grigsby had 12 and eight rebounds. Tyson came into the game averaging 19.9 points and was held to five in the first half, but quickly doubled that with five in the first two minutes of the second half. But the Aggies didn’t get rattled.
“Our guys took playing defense to heart,” Odom said. “... We forced Tyson into some hard shots. We knew he was going to score baskets; it’s just a matter of keeping the percentage down.”
Seattle shot 29 percent from the field for the game.
“We get stops and run in transition, that’s just what we do,” Shulga said. “That’s who we are. It always starts with defense for us and then flows into our offense.”
Odom praised center Trevin Dorius with playing good defense as he had two blocks and altered other shots. Akin and the Aggie guards also got a shout out from the coach.
Shulga got the scoring started with a layup less than 20 seconds into the game.
There were seven ties and four lead changes through the first 10 minutes of the game. Both teams struggled at times to find the bottom of the net for stretches, but neither could take advantage.
During one of the dry spells, the Aggies were able to string together seven straight points to take a 22-15 lead with seven minutes left in the opening half. Ashworth capped the surge with his first points of the game, nailing a 3-pointer.
“We were trading baskets to start, but then we started getting some defensive stops,” Shulga said. “We didn’t relax and kept applying pressure.”
After the Redhawks hit their only shot from long range, USU was off and running. Ashworth drilled his second trey to trigger an 11-0 run. Four Aggies scored during the stretch where Seattle failed to score for nearly five minutes. Shulga sank two free throws to give USU a 33-18 lead with 2:03 left before the break.
“I’m comfortable doing whatever the team needs me to do,” Shulga said. “And I’m willing to do it too.”
The Aggies would score just once before halftime, but a 3-pointer by Jones gave USU a 36-24 lead at the halfway point of the game.
Seattle missed its first 10 attempts from beyond the arc and was 1 of 14 over the first 20 minutes. The Redhawks were averaging nearly 10 3-pointers a game and finished 5 of 29 for the game.
After the Aggies used the 10-0 run early in the second half, they just kept building on their advantage. A 8-0 surge with Ashworth drilling a 3-pointer and Zee Hamoda also knocking down a shot from long range gave USU its largest lead of the game, 82-50, with 3:48 to play.
“You kind of have to let the game come to you,” Odom said. “We missed some shots early, but it was a tight game. The key was being physical and up for the fight defensively. That allowed us to get out in transition. Each game takes a life of its own.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 48, while Seattle was at 146. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards, 42-39, for the ninth time this season. … USU shot 50.8 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from 3-point range (11 of 28). ... The Aggies finished with 17 assists and had 11 turnovers. … This was the 10th straight game USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 29-12. … Aggie guard Steven Ashworth came up with a career-high four steals. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Redhawks, 18-14.
GAME BALL
Max Shulga gets the nod after filling up the stat sheet. The junior scored 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting from the field and 4 of 5 from the foul line. The guard grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season. Shulga also dished out four assists and blocked a career-best two shots while playing 30 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Aggies won’t have much time to prepare for their next opponent at the Diamond Head Classic. They take on SMU (4-7) Friday at 5 p.m. MT. The Mustangs advanced with a come-from-behind win over Iona, 85-81, in the game right before USU played. This will be the first-ever meeting between the Aggies and Mustangs.
