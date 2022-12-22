Utah State Basketball

Utah State head men's basketball coach Ryan Odom watches as the Aggies play Weber State earlier this week. Utah State opened the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii Thursday with 84-56 win over Seattle.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

While the bad taste from losing their first game of the season will linger a bit, the Aggies certainly didn’t dwell on it Thursday in their first game since the setback.

Utah State opened the Diamond Head Classic with a convincing outing. It was close in the early going, but the Aggies asserted themselves midway through the first half and never looked back against Seattle. The Aggies rolled into the semifinals of the tournament being played in Honolulu, Hawaii, in Simplifi Arena with a 84-56 victory.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.