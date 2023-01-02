Learning to win in a variety of ways is a good thing.
Just ask Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom. Following Saturday’s 67-64 Mountain West Conference win over Fresno State to begin conference play, the Aggie coach talked about just that.
“The best teams can win in numerous ways,” Odom said. We can’t just win one way. We need to be able to win no matter how the game is being played. Today, they (Bulldogs) did a great job of slowing it down. That’s where execution comes into play. We need to execute in the half court, but we also need to execute on defense, which we didn’t do early on.”
The Aggies (12-2, 1-0 MW) got better on defense and that led to them opening league play in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum with a win. How USU did it was a bit different than other victories this season.
The 67 points were a season low, but then so were the 54 the Aggies allowed. USU shot 43.5 percent from the field, which is the third worst shooting performance of the season. The 20 made field goals were a season low. It was just the sixth time this year the Aggies shot below 50 percent.
From the 3-point line, USU was 7 of 19. It was the third fewest made 3-pointers in a game this season.
It was the first time USU won a game with Odom at the helm when scoring less than 70 points.
“We don’t want to just be known as an offensive team,” Odom said. “We want to be a well-balanced team. A team that can defend. A team that rebounds. A team that can beat you from twos. A team that can beat you from the free throw line. A team that can beat you from threes. That’s what the best teams in college basketball can do. They can play in a multitude of ways.”
Steven Ashworth and Zee Hamoda led the Aggies with 13 points each. Dan Akin had his fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. All nine Aggies that played scored.
“Obviously, going into it, (USU assistant coach) Bryce (Crawford) told us they (Bulldogs) were a great defensive rebounding team, so we obviously put emphasis on that to keep crashing the boards. I knew I wasn’t going to get a lot of shots so that was my way of affecting the game was to go grab as many rebounds as I can.”
Ashworth, Hamoda and Akin each came off the bench. USU’s reserves outscored the counterparts at Fresno State, 39-6. The Aggie bench is averaging 33.29 points per game, which leads the MW and ranks eighth nationally.
In fact, there was no starters that reached double figures for USU on Saturday.
“I have no idea if I’ve ever had that happen,” said Odom when asked if he had ever won a game with no starters scoring in double figures. “We had a couple of guys (starters) that didn’t have a typical game for them. Then we had others that were fabulous. ... The defense helped us.”
The Bulldogs (5-8, 1-1) were led by Kemarl Baker Jr., with a game-high 20 points. Leo Colimerio added 10 points before fouling out with 35 seconds to play.
It was a hard fought game throughout. After seven lead changes and three ties, the Aggies went on a 13-0 run to seemingly take charge late in the first half. Hamoda scored the first five points as USU built a 33-22 lead. However, the Bulldogs battled back to within 33-26 at halftime.
Fresno State used a 8-0 run to take a 44-42 lead with 11 minutes left to play. Once again Hamoda sparked a big run. He drilled a 3-pointer, and the Aggies went on a 12-0 run to go up by 10 with five minutes left in the game. USU maintained the lead the rest of the way.
“We weren’t as good with the ball and some of our turnovers in this game, we had some balls deflected that led to baskets for them,” Odom said. “We can’t do that. We have to make sure that we’re cleaner with the basketball. You have to give them credit, though, they’re really good at getting you into those situations where their bodies and their physicality can become a factor. We’ve got to be better in that regard.”
While there were some struggles shooting the ball and turning the ball over—16 to be exact—the Aggies did crash the boards. USU outrebounded Fresno State, 37-23. The Aggies had nine offensive boards, which led to 15 second-chance points. The Bulldogs had four offensive rebounds and four second-chance points.
“One of the keys to the game for us was the offensive rebounding,” Odom said. “We talked about it before the game and we talked about it at halftime. That was the first message was that there were rebounds to be had if we committed to going in there.
“The middle pick-and-roll was good for us. Trevin (Dorius) and Dan (Akin) each got three on the middle pick-and-roll that turned into fouls and then also offensive rebounds for us.”
Dorius and Akin each had three offensive rebounds.
The Aggies did win in a different way than they have all season. They will look for another way to record a W Tuesday night at Air Force.
