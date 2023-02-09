San Diego St Utah St Basketball

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley (20) shoots the ball as Utah State forward Dan Akin (30) and guard Sean Bairstow defend Wednesday night at the Spectrum.

 Eli Lucero/Associated Press

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It came down to the final two-tenths of a second late Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

No. 25 San Diego State was able to deflect an inbound pass by Utah State and escaped with a 63-61 victory.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.