It came down to the final two-tenths of a second late Wednesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
No. 25 San Diego State was able to deflect an inbound pass by Utah State and escaped with a 63-61 victory.
“We stole one on the road,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said. “This was a steal. This is a hard place to play.”
The Spectrum was once again near capacity with 8,765 fans on hand and most were standing for the final minutes of the Mountain West Conference game between teams at the top of the standings. The Aggies (19-6, 8-4 MW) had rallied from a 14-point deficit and had a chance to win.
“It was definitely a rowdy atmosphere, and that’s exactly how we would like it and we’re appreciative to the fans for bringing it,” USU guard Steven Ashworth said. “We knew that when you’re battling for the top spot in the Mountain West, you can expect physical play and that’s what we got.”
The officials struggled at times to maintain order. There were five total technicals called in the game, a flagrant foul and several ejections after an incident near the Aztecs (19-5, 10-2) bench in the first half.
“Some of those things I think were a little out of character for us in regards to some of the technical fouls,” Ashworth said.” But we’ve got to be more composed. From the grand scheme of things, it was a lot of fun playing and there was definitely some moments of distraction where you have to get regrouped and communicate to each other clearly that we have to stay focused. I thought our team was able to do that which I was really proud of.”
At the 6:49 mark of the first half, the T’s started flying. SDSU’s Darrion Trammell came off the bench and made contact with USU’s Taylor Funk that set the whole incident off. Aggie head coach, an assistant and two reserves left the bench.
When the dust settled after a long review by the officials, Trammell, the starting point guard for SDSU was ejected, as well as an Aggie assistant and Connor Odom and Conner Gillis. Head coach Odom was given a technical.
“It got a little bit heated there,” coach Odom said. “My goal was to get everybody back, and then the technical was called and I was a little irritated with the technical. They should have given me one, and they did. You move on. … When it gets like that the refs have to establish control. They did a nice job of sifting through the details of the skirmish, it wasn’t much.
“... We never want to be the team that loses their cool or gets technicals. I was hoping to get through a year without getting one. That was the first one. I can’t believe that. Man, I just thought about that the other day. I’m not going to get one the whole year. Sure enough. It’s part of the game. These are veteran officials. They knew what they were doing and handled it right.”
Even with the big deficit and all the craziness, the Aggies had a chance at the end. The Aztecs did not score a field goal over the final five-and-a-half minutes of the game and made one free throw that came with 1.5 seconds.
USU scored nine unanswered points and had the ball for a final shot. The Aggies called timeout. Max Shulga ended up with a shot, but it was off the mark, and SDSU got the rebound with 1.5 seconds left.
“We have run that play before and it has worked really well,” Ashworth said. “Max is great at drawing fouls. We were in the double bonus and down by one. We knew it was a chance for Max to go and create and make a play. … We didn’t execute quite as well as we had hoped. We trust Max in that situation. I was confident Max was going to hit that, but it didn’t drop.”
After Keshad Johnson made a free throw and missed the second, USU called another timeout. A long pass glanced off the Aztecs giving the Aggies the ball under their basket with 0.2 seconds remaining. Then the defensive play by the Aztecs ended it.
“We had some opportunities to make some plays, and it didn’t quite go our way tonight,” Ashworth said.
Ashworh led the Aggies with 18 points. Funk was the only other USU player to reach double figures with 11 points. Funk also grabbed a team-best nine rebounds, while Ashworth dished out a game-high six assists.
“You have to give San Diego State credit and their defenders,” coach Odom said. “... Our guys came back and whittled it down again to get it to a point where we had a chance to at least tie it there at the end with 10 seconds and then obviously the underneath out of bounds. Of course I’m proud of the guys and proud of the effort that they put in to give ourselves a chance. The defensive intensity and effort in that second half was really impressive. Ton of plays throughout that gave us a fighting chance.”
Matt Bradley had a big game for the Aztecs, hitting his first seven shots and finishing with 18 points. Jaedon LeDee came off the bench to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Micah Parrish also came off the bench to score 12 points before fouling out.
“This conference is unbelievable,” Dutcher said. “Hard conference to win in. So we feel very fortunate to come in here and get a win. If you told me we were only going to score 19 points in the second half, I’d say we were going to walk out with an L. But we played well enough, defended well enough and then Matt Bradley was able to make big, important baskets when nothing else was working. Matt looked like the preseason player of the year in the conference to me tonight. He was really good.”
Funk started the scoring Wednesday night with a 3-pointer off a pass from Ashworth. Ashworth had three assists in the early going and gave the Aggies a 13-8 lead seven minutes into the contest with a trey.
Then USU suffered through one of its scoring droughts, going 3:22 without finding the bottom of the net.
The Aztecs took advantage, scoring 12 unanswered points, starting with back-to-back 3-pointers by Trammell and Parrish. Bradley gave the visitors a 20-13 lead midway through the opening half. San Diego State expanded its lead to double digits with a trey from Bradley.
Then the incident in front of the Aztec bench happened. Technicals started flying.
The Aggies seemingly made it through the technicals, getting within 29-23 with 5:25 left in the first half. However, the Aztecs finished the half by outsourcing the Aggies 11-4, taking a 44-28 into the break.
USU began the second half with six straight points as Trevin Dorius got things started with an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Sean Bairstow.
Later in the second half the Aggies scored eight straight points as three different players scored. Bairstow pulled USU within 56-51 with a bucket in the paint with 10:25 to play.
The Aggies just kept inching closer, but could never get back in front of the Aztecs. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by USU and also three-straight against SDSU in the Spectrum.
With the win, the Aztecs tightened their grip on first place in the MW.
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 39, while San Diego State was at 24. … Wednesday was the 58th year since Aggie great Wayne Estes died in an accident after a USU game. … The Aggies are 18-107 all-time against AP Top 25 teams. … USU’s 28 first half points were the second fewest in a half to the 27 at San Diego State. … The Aggies lost the battle of the boards for just the seventh time this season, 42-34, and are 3-4 in those games. … USU is now 3-4 when trailing at halftime this season. ... The Aggie bench was outscored by its counterparts for just the eighth time this season, 30-9. … USU finished with 12 assists and lost for the first time, 18-1, when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as San Diego State had 11. … Trevin Dorius tied his career high with two steals. … Steven Ashworth reached double digits in scoring for the 21st time this season, Taylor Funk has reached double figures 18 times. … The Aggies trail the all-time series with the Aztecs, 17-9.
DUNK COUNT
Trevin Dorius had the only dunks of the game, slamming two down in the second half. He took an alley-oop pass from Sean Bairstow to start the second half. Eight minutes later Max Shulga was giving Dorius an alley-oop.
Season leaders are: Dan Akin 33, Dorius 20, Bairstow 12, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
Steven Ashworth gets the nod. The guard finished with a team-best 18 points on 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range. He made all six of his free throws. Ashworth also grabbed five rebounds and dished out a game-high six assists while playing 38 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Aggies travel to California for their next game. They will take on San Jose State (14-10, 5-6) Saturday at 8 p.m. The Spartans lost at Fresno State Tuesday night, 70-62. Utah State won the first meeting with SJSU back on Jan. 21, 75-74
