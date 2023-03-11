Support Local Journalism

LAS VEGAS – It will be up to the NCAA selection committee to determine the Aggies postseason fate.

Utah State could never find a consistent rhythm on offense, missed too many free throws and gave up too many offensive rebounds to No. 20 San Diego State Saturday afternoon in the Mountain West Conference Tournament Championship game. That added up to a 62-57 loss for the Aggies.


Shawn Harrison

