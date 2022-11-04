Unlike several other Mountain West Conference men’s basketball teams, the Aggies will begin the season at full strength.
Utah State has dealt with some offseason injuries, but as of Friday, the team has everyone practicing. That’s a good sign as the season gets underway on Monday when Utah Valley visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“We have everybody out there so we are in good shape,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said after practice on Friday. “Taylor (Funk) has had enough time out there. We were nervous about the injury when he first had it, but he progressed really well, as did Rylan (Jones).”
Both Funk and Jones missed early scrimmages, but have been practicing the past few weeks. Funk, a transfer from Saint Joseph’s, was in a walking boot when practice began more than a month ago.
Colorado State and Wyoming have both lost all-conference athletes to injuries before the start of the season. Guard Isiah Stevens from CSU and Cowboy forward Graham Ike are expected to be out for “an extended period of time.”
“Coaches always worry about that,” Odom said of injuries. “We had our fair share last year. We probably had as many as anyone in the country. ... It’s not easy. Utah State is a place where players step up. They always have. That’s the expectation and why you want to have depth. It’s better to have that than the opposite.”
Being healthy heading into the opener will be a big positive for USU. Staying that way is always key.
The Aggies are a veteran group with four new additions. Guard Steven Ashworth is one of the many veterans.
“It’s been great to see the competition level we have within this program this year,” said Ashworth, who is one of four captains on the team this year. “It’s the highest it’s been since I’ve been here. That’s a great thing.”
Ready or not, the season is quickly approaching.
“There is only three days left before we officially take the court,” Odom said. “A lot has happened since last year when we finished the season. We have some new faces that have joined the program and fit in quite nicely. The guys have had a very good summer, a very good fall and now preseason practice. We had two good scrimmages and now we are ready to go.”
The Aggies did not play an exhibition game heading into the 2022-23 campaign. Odom elected to scrimmage two power five conference schools instead. The second-year Aggie coach used to do that at UMBC.
“They both were really good for us against high-level teams,” Odom said. “It was really good for us.”
Both scrimmages were played away from Logan. They were like road games for USU.
“We don’t typically like to play both on the road, but the reason we did that is this particular year we have seven home games, so it made sense to do two on the road,” Odom said. “It was more about the opponent and who was available.”
Odom did not want to go into detail about the scrimmages. The NCAA has loosened its policy on discussing what happens between schools who scrimmage behind closed doors. However, the Aggie coach did not want to share details.
“I always steer clear of that,” Odom said. “We don’t want the film out. It’s a chance for both teams to work against one another in a game-like situation. You don’t want to give away what happened. It’s different if you were doing it for a charity and people were in the stands. If it’s closed, it’s just for those two teams. Personally, that’s how I have operated.”
Speculation among fans is the Aggies played two teams from the Pac-10 and competed well in both. Ashworth agreed with that assessment.
“It was great,” Ashworth said. “I think the scrimmages are a unique opportunity because they are closed. Coaches feel more freedom to try different things. It’s a safe space for college hoops. ... Competition wise, it was awesome to go play some of those high major schools and see how we competed. I really enjoyed it, but it is a bummer we don’t get an exhibition game here to start, but it was a lot of fun.”
Asked about any pleasant surprises so far, the coach was quick to point out a local athlete. Sky View alum Mason Falslev returned from a LDS Church mission in the spring and has been working out and turning heads ever since.
“He (Falslev) is a dynamite competitor,” Odom said. “He is shooting the ball at a much better clip right now. He is tough, physical, athletic. He’s what you want in an Aggie.”
Shulga was also singled out. He played a lot of basketball over the summer with his native country Ukraine in the European championships.
“Max started improving last season,” Odom said. “He went from not playing at all to by the end of the season he was a valuable piece off the bench for us. He is a reliable player for us and has increased that over the summer. He is a starter for us at this point.”
So, is Falslev going to play and not redshirt?
“He has made such a push from the time he started with us in April to where he is right now,” Odom said. “He is just a really good player. He is a future captain of this team. That’s where he is headed. ... He is on a team right now where he is a freshman. Even though he is a little older because of the mission, this is his first experience with college basketball. These others have experience, but he has things that others don’t. ... We are not quite sure what we are going to do just yet.”
Odom went on to gush about the versatility of this year’s team.
“Everybody brings something a little bit different to our program,” Odom said. “That’s going to be one of the strengths of this team.”
