Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) brings the ball down the court against Nevada in a game last season. Ashworth is one of four captains for the 2022-23 team.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Unlike several other Mountain West Conference men’s basketball teams, the Aggies will begin the season at full strength.

Utah State has dealt with some offseason injuries, but as of Friday, the team has everyone practicing. That’s a good sign as the season gets underway on Monday when Utah Valley visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.


