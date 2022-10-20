Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

On the second and final day of the Mountain West Virtual Men’s Basketball Media Days, Utah State head coach Ryan Odom led off Thursday morning.

The Aggie coach is preparing for his second year at the helm and had a general theme throughout his remarks to the media that cover the league – excitement. The team has been practicing for several weeks and the general feeling is they are getting along and looking forward to the 2022-23 campaign.

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.