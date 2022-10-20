On the second and final day of the Mountain West Virtual Men’s Basketball Media Days, Utah State head coach Ryan Odom led off Thursday morning.
The Aggie coach is preparing for his second year at the helm and had a general theme throughout his remarks to the media that cover the league – excitement. The team has been practicing for several weeks and the general feeling is they are getting along and looking forward to the 2022-23 campaign.
“We are really excited about being here at Utah State for our second season,” Odom said. “We feel like we have a really good team coming back, a corp group of leaders returning, specifically on the perimeter. We’ve had a great summer and fall. We’re excited to get going, as I’m sure all of the Mountain West programs are.”
In the preseason poll conducted by the media that cover the league and released by the Mountain West, USU was tabbed to finish eighth. However, earlier in the week KenPom had the Aggies ranked as the third-best team in the MW. The Aggie coach was asked about the discrepancy.
“I have no idea,” Odom said. “Preseason polls are preseason polls. You have to earn your way. You are either going to earn your way into a higher finish or earn your way into a lower finish. We are nowhere right now and honestly no one is. For us, we can’t worry where we are picked or what others think about us. We have to come in with blinders on each and every day and worry about what is going to make us the best team that we can be. … We didn’t take offense to being picked eighth, because we realize this league is really, really strong.”
While the media isn’t expecting the Aggies to be at the top of the MW, the computer ranking is seeing something in USU.
“We have a balanced team,” Odom said. “Really all of our guards are back from last season. Rylan Jones, Steven Ashworth, Sean Bairstow, Max Shulga, RJ Eytle-Rock all return. Last year’s team was No. 1 in the country in assisted field goals. We didn’t shoot it well, but we feel we have good shooters. … Our defense got way better as the season wore on.
“... Nothing has happened to this point, there is a lot to be determined. Across the country, there are teams that will be picked really low that will finish high and teams that will be picked high that might not meet the expectations. It’s just the way it is every season.”
San Diego State, who is ranked No. 19 in the AP Preseason Poll, was almost a unanimous choice to win the MW this season. The Aztecs garnered 16 first-place votes out of 20 cast.
“We are kind of used to it, but not spoiled by it,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said. “We like high expectations. Now we have to meet them. That’s always the challenge. … We like what we have, but we haven’t been challenged in competition yet.”
Three goals were stressed by Odom and his staff to this year’s team: Be more mentally and physically tough, be more connected and to establish the culture. The coach touched on part of those goals on Thursday.
“In terms of being mentally tough, we lost some close games last year,” Odom said. “In Mountain West play, you look no further than the quarterfinal games at the tournament and how close each of those games were. We were in quite a few games both in non-conference and also in Mountain West play. Our guys are motivated because of some of those tough losses we experienced last year.”
The coach went on to say the team has worked on some situations and tried to prepare themselves for close games. Eight of the Aggies 16 setbacks were by five or fewer points. Several other losses were by seven and were closer heading into the final minutes.
Odom stressed several times Thursday about relying on the captains and leadership of the team. USU will have four captains this upcoming season in guards Rylan Jones, Sean Bairstow and Steven Ashworth and forward Taylor Funk.
“Rylan Jones, Sean Bairstow and Steven Ashworth had some awesome moments for us,” Odom said. “Then we have a newcomer. It’s rare that you would name a newcomer, but Taylor Funk has earned that. He has been here pretty much since the day he committed and hit the ground running. He has connected with his teammates and really earned his way with this team. … The guys understand it’s a collective effort from everyone.”
Strength and conditioning coach Jimmy Stitz was also given credit for working with the team over the summer and preparing them for a new season.
The coach was also asked about the graduation of Justin Bean and who would fill in for all the intangibles that he brought to the court.
“The short answer to that is this program has always had players step up each and every year and some that you might not expect,” Odom said. “Justin Bean didn’t come here as a household name. He left here a legend. It was a matter of working his way into that. He started as a role player and became a go-to guy his senior year. … Utah State basketball is about improving each and every year and not only individually, but collectively. We feel we have the right players here at Utah State, guys that have worked hard to get to where they are right now.”
