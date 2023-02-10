In the first meeting between the Aggies and Spartans, it was a roller coaster ride for both men’s basketball teams.
Both are hoping for less excitement in the second meeting Saturday at the Event Center on the campus of San Jose State. The Mountain West Conference game will tip off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“This will be a hard game,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Friday before the team left on a charter flight to San Jose, California. “They (Spartans) have some really good players.”
While both the Aggies (19-6, 8-4 MW) and Spartans (14-10, 5-6) would like to control the game and win comfortably Saturday night, that probably won’t happen. In the first meeting back on Jan. 21, at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, there were 11 lead changes and the game was tied five times. It came down to the final second in a wild 75-74 USU win.
“Obviously, we had a tough game against San Jose State here in the Spectrum,” Odom said. “They played extremely well and we were very fortunate to win.”
Both teams come into this game having suffered a loss earlier in the week. USU fell to No. 25 San Diego State at home, 63-61, after rallying from a 16-point halftime deficit. The Aggies had chance to win at the end, but a shot was off the mark. USU sits in fourth place in the MW standings.
The Spartans lost at Fresno State on Tuesday, 70-62. San Jose State is currently in sixth place in the league and has lost four of its last six games.
“We have the same level of respect for them (Spartans) as anyone in the Mountain West,” Odom said. “They got off to a great start in the non-conference and got off to a great start in conference as well.”
Utah State would like to play better in the first half against the Spartans. Last month after being up three early in the game, the Aggies found themselves down 11 with four minutes left in the first half. San Jose State took a 37-30 lead into halftime.
“They (Spartans) are an excellent rebounding team, and that got us early in the first half,” Odom said. “Some in the second half as well, but we did a much better job with coming up with the key boards that we needed to down the stretch.”
The Aggies were outrebounded 33-27 in that first game.
Back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers — two by Steven Ashworth and one from Max Shulga — got USU back in the game early in the second half. The Aggies took their first lead of the second half with 12:33 to play, 53-52, when RJ Eytle-Rock hit a 3-pointer, stole the ball for a layup and Dan Akin scored during a 7-0 run.
The Spartans would get back in front and were up by six with 4:24 to play. It certainly was a back-and-forth contest.
Taylor Funk and Ashworth hit 3-pointers to give USU a 74-72 lead with 1:43 to play. San Jose State’s Sage Tolbert III knotted the game up at 74-74 with 1:25 on the clock. It would stay that way until there was 5.8 seconds.
Shulga was fouled. He missed the first free throw, but made the second for the winning point. However, Aggies had to sweat out the final seconds as the Spartans did get a good look from 3-point range and got a shot off that drew iron. San Jose State and USU had both made 10 treys in the game.
“We made some shots,” Odom said. “We can’t rely on that in this particular game. We’ve got to execute better. Defensively, we’ve got to make things as hard as we can on (Omari) Moore and not allow their bigs to get behind us.”
Guard Omari Moore leads the Spartans with 16.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists a game. He had 16 in the first meeting.
“You have to guard him (Moore) with your whole team,” Odom said. “I thought Zee (Hamoda) did a nice job on him. Max (Shulga) did also at times. Dan (Akin) did a great job as well. You are not going to hold him down for an entire game. You have to force him into as many hard shots as you can.”
Forward Tibet Gorener and guard Alvaro Cardenas hurt the Aggies. Gorener came off the bench to knock down six 3-pointers and finish with a game-high 20 points. Cardenas finished with 17 points and drilled four treys. Cardenas is the only other Spartan that averages double figures in scoring at 10.3 per game. Tolbert leads the team in rebounding with 7.5 per game.
“Gorener was awesome in that game,” Odom said. “They went to him quite a bit, and we’ve got to make sure that he doesn’t get free like he did in game one.”
The Aggies counter with five players that average double digits on the season. Ashworth leads the way with 16.0 ppg, followed by Funk (14.2), Dan Akin (12.3), Shulga (11.2) and Sean Bairstow (11.0). Akin leads the team in rebounding with 7.8 an outing.
In the first game against the Spartans, Ashworth led the Aggies with 19 points and six assists. Shulga had 15, and Akin came off the bench to score 13.
San Jose State has played well at home, which most teams do. The Event Center is not big and usually there are not many fans there.
“I saw a stat the other day that they (Spartans) were winning by about 15 a game at home on average,” Odom said. “It is a really, really tough road place to play. ... Last year was my fist time going there and certainly it is different than some of the arenas. We’ve played in those type of environments before. We are not worried about that. It’s more about how good they are as a team. We are going to have to be really ready to play.”
Odom was also asked Friday about the incident in the first half of Wednesday’s game against No. 25 San Diego State. Two USU players, an Aggie assistant coach and one Aztec player were ejected while several technicals were issued. Heading to a media timeout, there were some jawing and a little contact by the San Diego State bench.
“We didn’t walk through their huddle, but we can avoid that incident better than we did,” Odom said. “They (Aztecs) had a player come off the bench, who was not in the game and obviously pushed one of our players. I saw that and immediately went over to try and make sure we didn’t have any issues. ... My reaction was inappropriate because I saw them give us a technical immediately. I was, ‘hold on a second, we got pushed. Why is that a tech on us?’ I lost my cool in that instance.
“... The reason they (Aztecs) shot free throws was because of my technical.”
