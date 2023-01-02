Just a week into Mountain West Conference play and it’s already been a little wild.
Utah State had a bye last Wednesday when league action began with all five home teams winning. The Aggies joined the fun on Saturday and were the lone home team to win as four road teams picked up valuable W’s. Now it’s USU’s turn to try and pick up a victory on the road.
The Aggies (12-2, 1-0 MW) left early Monday for Colorado Spring, Colorado. They face Air Force (9-6, 0-2) Tuesday night in Clune Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and is being televised on FS1.
“We have talked as a team that we can’t worry about what else is going on with other teams,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said Tuesday afternoon. “We have an opportunity on every play and every game to get a win. When you win a game, it’s a collection plays you put together. We are just trying to focus on it that way, otherwise you start worrying about things you have no control over and put yourself in a tough spot and get distracted. We want to maintain focus on our team and our preparation for each game.”
The Aggies beat Fresno State Saturday night in their conference opener, 67-54. USU put together two big runs — one in each half — to break away from a tough defensive-minded Bulldog squad.
“Our defense helped us in that game,” Odom said.
This will be the second straight home game for the Falcons, who lost on Saturday to Nevada, 75-69. Air Force rallied from an 11-point deficit to make it interesting at the end. The Falcons opened MW play with a 71-55 setback at San Diego State, but hung with the Aztecs for a good part of the game.
“They (Falcons) are playing good basketball right now,” Odom said. “They had a tight game at home against Nevada and played pretty well at San Diego State, which we all know is a tough place to win. “... They are a good basketball team and challenge you on every play from a defensive perspective. Your offense has to be on it as well. They control the game from a pace perspective.”
A year ago the Aggies lost at Air Force 49-47. USU shot 32.7 percent from the field, made just 1 of 19 from long range and was 12 of 18 from the foul line. The Falcons shot 36 percent and made 8 of 27 from 3-point range.
“It was a bad energy night,” Odom said of last year’s game at Air Force. “We were not energetic on either end. We were tentative on offense. We took some early threes that didn’t go in and then didn’t have the proper energy on defense to win the game. ... Our shooting percentage was horrendous.”
Jake Heidbreder led Air Force in its last outing with 22 points, hitting 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Rytis Petraitis came off the bench to score 16 points. The Falcons used 10 players and each had at least one assist as Air Force finished with 18.
Heidbreder is the lone Falcon to average double figures in scoring on the season at 15.5 points a game and is shooting 49.6 percent from the field. Corbin Green and Camden Vander Zwaag are netting 9.0 ppg, while Petraitis is chipping in 8.9 ppg. There are seven Falcons averaging more than six points a game.
“He (Heidbreder) is excellent,” Odom said. “He is able to post up more this year, and they post every player on their team. If you give him any type of space, you are running a risk. We got to make sure we are on it.”
Heidbreder has made 40 3-pointers this year, while Vander Zwaag and Ethan Taylor have made 27 and 20 from long range, respectively.
Heidbreder, Vander Zwaag and Ethan Taylor have started all 15 games, while Jeffrey Mills as been in the starting lineup 14 times. The Falcons are young with three sophomores and a freshman starting. Vander Zwaag is a senior. Air Force also uses two freshmen and sophomore off the bench, as well as two seniors.
“I really like their mix of players,” Odom said. “They have some young guys and the ones that are back have all improved. ... They are shooting a good percentage from three (36.6) and from two (47.3). They are an efficient basketball team.”
Petraitis has garnered MW Freshman of the Week for four straight weeks. The forward comes off the bench and is averaging 8.9 points, a team-best 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals a game.
“He (Petraitis) is going to be a really good player and is now,” Odom said. He’s athletic, can get to the basket and is physical on defense. He is aggressive and can block shots. I’m impressed with him.”
The Aggies continue to use balanced scoring as five players are averaging double figures on the year. Steven Ashworth leads the team with 17.1 points a game. He is joined by Taylor Funk (13.4), Dan Akin (12.6), Max Shulga (12.4) and Sean Bairstow (10.7).
Akin leads USU in rebounding with 7.1 boards an outing. Shulga has three more assists than Ashworth, averaging 4.5 dimes a game.
“This is our next game, so we need to be ready to go,” Odom said. “... The veterans understand how hard it is to win here. It’s the next game on our schedule, so we need to be excited to play.”
