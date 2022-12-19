A lot has happened over the last 84 years when it comes to Aggie men’s basketball.
The Utah State men’s basketball team was on the cusp of making school history Monday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The 2022-23 team will have to share a school record instead of having it all to itself.
Visiting Weber State used a big second half to overcome a double-digit deficit and win in Logan for just the second time in the last 13 games. The Wildcats outscored the Aggies in the second half by 17 points to leave Logan with a 75-72 win.
“We got off to a good start, but we did not finish the game,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We played one half of solid basketball and gave ourselves a good chance to win. But Weber State played better, way better in the second half. … I want to make sure Weber State gets the credit as opposed to us just not playing well. They did a really good job competing and not giving into a deficit at halftime.”
The 1938-39 and 1917-18 teams both began their respective seasons 9-0 and have shared the record for decades. The 2022-23 Aggies (9-1) will now join them.
“It’s a crappy feeling,” USU guard Rylan Jones said. “We’re going to think about this one a lot tonight and the things that we fell short on in the second half. But tomorrow is a new day and we’re going to come back with a better focus, more discipline and ready to take on tomorrow. We’ve got to come back to practice and be more disciplined and ready to go.”
Weber State (5-7) has now won three in a row, but none bigger than this one. The Wildcats celebrated after the game, taunting the USU students. It was a bit much for most of the 6,970 fans in attendance.
But the Wildcats earned it by making big shot after big shot in the second half and especially down the stretch.
“Obviously, our guys are kicking themselves,” Odom said. “... You can’t trade baskets at that point. Time was tight.”
Weber State held off several Aggie charges. USU had enjoyed an 18-point lead in the first half, but it quickly evaporated in the second half.
“Credit to them (Wildcats),” Jones said. “We punched them in the mouth and got off to a great lead and they did the same to us in the second half. I think at one point, they were up 26-6 in the second half. It was kind of the exact opposite of what we did in the first half and then momentum. Basketball’s a game of momentum and a game of runs and we couldn’t stop their momentum and get it back on our side.”
Five Wildcats reached double figures in scoring. Dillion Jones led the way with 16 points, joined by Junior Ballard (14), Dyson Koehler (12), KJ Cunningham (11) and Steven Verplancken (10). Jones had nine rebounds and four assists for Weber State.
“I think it takes you a while to figure out, since they’re so good on offense, it takes a while to get into a rhythm defensively,” Weber State head coach Eric Duft said. “We always talk about rhythm on offense but I think defensively it’s the same thing. I thought we did a much better job, our closeouts to shooters were a lot better in the second half. We didn’t get driven by, we were guarding the ball one-on-one, and we’re able to rebound it. I think we got the pace of the game to where we needed it. You just can’t come in here and run up and down. We played it kind of on our terms in the second half, and they played it on their terms in the first half. It worked out well for us. Proud of our guys and their ability to stay with it.”
Taylor Funk and Rylan Jones returned from injury, but it didn’t help. Funk was back in the starting lineup, while Jones came off the bench.
Steven Ashworth led the Aggies with 16 points and five assists. Sean Bairstow added 14 points, while Dan Akin netted 12 and Funk and Max Shulga each had 10. Akin grabbed a game-best 10 rebounds for his third double-double of the season.
Bairstow scored 22 seconds into the game, and the Aggies were off and running. The Wildcats did answer to tie the game at 2-2, but most of the rest of the first half was owned by the hosts.
Bairstow scored USU’s first eight points of the game. He converted a three-point play and hit a 3-pointer to spark a 11-0 run as the Wildcats went more than four-and-a-half minutes without scoring. Shulga made a bucket in the paint to give the Aggies a 13-2 lead five minutes into the contest.
Weber State went on another dryspell, going more than four minutes between points. USU reeled off nine straight points during that stretch to build a 25-7 lead with 10:54 left in the opening half. Four different Aggies scored during the run.
The Wildcats chipped away at the deficit. Back-to-back 3-pointers pulled the visitors within 34-23 with 5:32 left in the first half.
The Aggies responded with seven straight points. Ashworth drilled a 3-pointer – his first points of the game – Akin slammed home an alley-oop pass from Ashworth, and Shulga made two free throws to give USU a 41-23 lead with 4:14 before halftime.
Buckets were hard to come by over the final minutes of the first half. The Aggies took a 43-29 lead into the break. Eight different USU players scored over the first 20 minutes.
It was a different story in the second half. The Aggies came up empty on 13 of their first 16 possessions to begin the second 20 minutes. The Wildcats took advantage with a 24-5 run to surge in front, 53-48, with 10:23 to play.
“We were playing more tentative, more not to lose,” Odom said. “We weren’t in attack mode. We had some turnovers and took some tough shots at the rim.”
Weber State enjoyed a 57-51 lead for their largest of the game with 6:23 to go. Twice the Wildcats ran the shot clock down to nearly expire and scored.
Ashworth then heated up. He drilled a trio of 3-pointers and made a pair of free throws to knot the game at 64-64 with 2:53 to play.
However, the Wildcats were also hot, making five straight field goals, including a trio of 3-pointers.
“We hit a three to tie it, they put a three to go up, we’d hit a three to tie and they’d hit a three to take the lead and that’s kind of the end of it right there,” Jones said. “You’ve got to score and you’ve got to get a stop. It was score-score. When you do score-score, you can’t win. So we need to get those stops in the second half that we didn’t get.”
USU also missed the front end of two one-and-one opportunities down the stretch.
“We missed some free throws, two front ends of one-and-ones,” Odom said. “That can kind of take the juice away.”
Weber State made enough plays down the stretch to pull off the upset.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Odom said. “It takes two halves to win a basketball game, and we did not play two halves.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 41, while Weber State was at 250. … A week ago the Aggies garnered four votes in both the AP Top 25 Poll and the USA Today/Coaches Poll. On Monday, USU picked up 10 votes in the AP poll and nine in the USA Today/Coaches poll. … The Aggies lost the battle of the boards, 36-30, for just the second time this season and had a season-low three offensive boards. … USU allowed a season-high 49.1 percent shooting from the field by an opponent, and the Aggies shot a season-low 42 percent from the field. … This was the ninth straight game USU had at least four players reach double figures in scoring. ... The Aggie bench outscored their counterparts, 22-20. … The Aggies still lead the all-time series with the Wildcats, 45-29.
DOWN TO FOUR
With UNLV and Virgina losing last Saturday, there were just five Division I schools that were undefeated to start the week.
They included Utah State (10-0), New Mexico (10-0), No. 1 Purdue (11-0), No. 2 UConn (12-0) and No. 15 Mississippi State (11-0). The Aggies and Lobos are picking up votes in the Top 25 polls, but are not ranked yet.
On several maps of the United States created by social media sites showing the undefeated teams and their territory, the Aggies have the most land. It certainly helps to have claimed Alaska.
But the Aggies exited Monday with the loss and give up all that land.
GAME BALL
Steven Ashworth tried to rally the Aggies with a trio of 3-pointers in the second half, He finished with 16 points on 4 of 9 shooting from the field, including 4 of 8 from long range. He also had five assists, two rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are headed to the Hawaiian islands – Oahu to be exact. Utah State will play in the Diamond Head Classic, which is hosted by Hawaii. Action begins on Thursday in the true tournament. The Aggies face Seattle (8-2) in the first round, who last played on Sunday in a 72-58 win against Alcorn State. The Diamond Head Classic has games on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
