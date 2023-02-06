Utah St Colorado St Basketball

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth shoots the ball as Colorado State’s Isaiah Stevens defends Saturday evening in Fort Collins, Colorado. Stevens had 26 points in the Aggies' 88-79 win.

 Kevin Lytle/Coloradoan

Short-handed, the Rams decided to throw a defense at Utah State Saturday night the Aggies hadn't faced much this season.

Colorado State used a zone most of the night. While it worked at times, the Aggies made the hosts pay dearly when they heated up from outside. USU went on to win its third straight game with a 88-79 Mountain West Conference victory at Moby Arena.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

