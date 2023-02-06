Short-handed, the Rams decided to throw a defense at Utah State Saturday night the Aggies hadn't faced much this season.
Colorado State used a zone most of the night. While it worked at times, the Aggies made the hosts pay dearly when they heated up from outside. USU went on to win its third straight game with a 88-79 Mountain West Conference victory at Moby Arena.
“That’s the first time we have played against zone for 40 minutes in a game this season,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “The last time we played against a zone for that extended period of time was against Washington in a scrimmage. We were a little bit concerned going in that they (Rams) might, just because we hadn’t had a lot of reps against it, and we had a one-day prep.”
Utah State (19-5, 8-3 MW) made 18 3-pointers in the game, the fourth most in a contest in school history. The 18 3-pointers by USU ties the school record for Colorado State (10-14, 2-9) in the most it has given up in a game.
“They are hard team to guard,” Rams head coach Niko Medved said. “That is the first time we have opened a game with zone. ... This game was probably the most ever we have played zone in my coaching career.”
Colorado State played Saturday’s game with seven scholarship athletes due to injuries and illness. The Rams did have their top four scorers available, but a short bench. That was a big reason why Medved decided to try and zone the Aggies.
“I thought our guys did a really good job handling it (zone) well,” Odom said. “It always helps when you make shots like we did.”
The Aggies couldn’t have gotten off to much better of a start, racing out to a 13-2 lead less than three minutes into the game. Four different players hit 3-pointers as USU was 4 of 5 from long range to begin the contest.
“We definitely started off well with those four threes,” said USU forward Taylor Funk, who hit the second trey of the game after Max Shulga opened with a 3-pointer. “It was looking like an easy night, but they (Rams) are a really good team. Their record and where they are in the standings doesn’t do that team justice. They are really tough.”
Then, one of those scoring droughts the Aggies have regularly suffered through on the road hit. USU went more than 5:30 without scoring.
The Rams took advantage of nine empty possessions by the Aggies, going on a 16-0 run. John Tonje had seven points as CSU surged to a 18-13 lead with 12:10 left in the first half.
“We slowed it down a little bit, we missed some guys, missed some shots,” Odom said. “Playing against the zone, the balance of twos and threes is really important. Fouls, getting to the basket, getting to the free throw line. Along with that, getting stops so you are not facing the zone in transition as much and the press to the zone. That slowed the game down in the first half, then in the second half it was a little more open. We were able to get up and down and had that one significant run, which was huge for us.”
After seven lead changes and three ties, the Aggies took a 33-32 lead into the break when Trevin Dorius rammed home an alley-oop pass from Sean Bairstow just before halftime.
After hitting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc to start the game, the Aggies finished the first half by shooting 2 of 13 from long range.
“Some shots went in and some didn’t,” Funk said. “This team likes to shoot them (3-pointers).”
Like the opening half, USU came out firing from long range. The first seven shots attempted by the Aggies were from beyond the arc, with three of them finding the bottom of the net. USU built a 44-36 lead four minutes into the second half.
The “significant run” Odom was referring to began with seven unanswered points by the Aggies as Dan Akin threw down an alley-oop from Bairstow, who finished with a career-high nine assists, to begin the run. Akin then hit two free throws, and Zee Hamoda drilled a 3-point shot off a pass from RJ Eytle-Rock.
The Hamoda trey was the beginning of seven straight 3-pointers by the visitors, each getting a groan from the home team fans. Steven Ashworth heated up, making four of the long-range shots. The Aggies built a 14-point lead with 8:05 to play.
Despite getting down by double digits, the Rams kept scoring, but were mostly trading twos for threes.
“Yeah, it did seem like we were hitting a lot of twos to their threes,” Medved said. “... They have really good shooters, and Ashworth got going. They got into a rhythm. They are hard to guard.”
The Rams got within six with 52 seconds to play when Isaiah Stevens made just his second 3-pointer of the game. Colorado State was 3 of 17 from long range for the game.
Max Shulga made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 40 seconds, and Akin dunked a pass from Bairstow to put the final touches on the win.
Ashworth led the Aggies with a game-high 26 points, matching his career high in 3-point made field goals in a game with eight. Funk made five treys and finished with 21 points. Joining Ashworth and Funk in double-figure scoring were Bairstow and Akin with 11 points each. Shulga had nine points, while Dorius netted seven. Akin and Dorius each had six rebounds to lead the team.
“Sean was great, he and Max and Steven were great at penetrating that zone,” Odom said. “They made some plays for others. … There were probably some hockey assists in there too.”
The Rams, who saw their three-game winning streak against the Aggies end, were led by Stevens with 25 points — 21 of them coming in the second half. Stevens also had eight assists. Tonje finished with 20 points, while James Moors had 13 points and a game-high seven rebounds.
USU has now bettered its win total from a year ago and still has at least eight games to play.
“We are certainly not pleased with ourselves,” Odom said. “We have a lot of games left. We are pleased with this particular game and excited about the opportunity to play a really good San Diego State team at home on Wednesday. … All the games are big this time of year.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 18th time this season, 31-26, and are 16-2 in those games. … USU is now 15-2 when leading at halftime this season. ... The Aggie bench was outscored by its counterparts for just the seventh time this season, 15-14. … USU finished with 24 assists and improved to 18-0 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Colorado State had 18. … The 39 3-point attempts by USU ranks second in school history for a game. … Ashworth reached double digits in scoring for the 20th time this season, while Akin and Funk have reached double figures 18 and 17 times, respectively. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Rams, 61-43, in the fourth most-played series for USU.
DUNK COUNT
Dorius threw down two jams in the first half. The second came off an alley-oop pass from Bairstow. Akin was the receiving end of a Bairstow alley-oop in the second half. Akin capped the game with a dunk for the final points of the contest.
Season leaders are: Akin 33, Dorius 18, Bairstow 12, Taylor Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies host Mountain West leader San Diego State on Wednesday night in the Spectrum. The Aztecs (18-5, 9-2) pummeled Boise State Friday night, 72-52, to take over first place. San Diego State beat USU in southern California last month, 85-75.
