All is good again in the Aggie men’s basketball world.
Danny Sprinkle was officially introduced to Utah State fans and the media Monday during a press conference in the Wayne Estes Center. He was hired on Friday to replace the departed Ryan Odom, who left for VCU after two years at the Aggie helm. Sprinkle is the 21st head coach in school history.
“I’m honored and humble to represent you guys and be chosen as the head coach of the men’s basketball program,” Sprinkle said. “I would like to thank Dr. (Noelle) Cockett and Jerry Bovee for their belief in me. I connected with Jerry immediately and that was very important to me. Having an athletic director with the same vision and approach is important to me. I can feel the energy and look forward to working with him.”
The 46-year-old coach was joined by his parents Bill and Danette Sprinkle, USU President Noelle Cockett and USU Interim Athletics Director Jerry Bovee. The five entered to applause and the school song and alma mater playing. The gathering was welcomed by Doug Hoffman, Associate AD/Media Relations, who touted the success Aggie basketball has enjoyed over the years and especially since 1999 — 12 trips to the NCAA Tournament and 18 20-win seasons.
“Winning is what Utah State basketball is about, and Danny Sprinkle is a winner,” Hoffman said.
Cockett and Bovee both praised Sprinkle and assured fans that they will like the new head coach. They also declared it was a “great day to be an Aggie.”
“I’m very excited to be here today to introduce our new men’s basketball coach Danny Sprinkle,” Cockett said. “I am certain that this is the man that we want to lead us forward with our men’s basketball program. ... He is energetic, personable, has a commitment to integrity, has grit and will make things happen.”
“We did everything we could to make sure and get this right, and I want to thank president Cockett as she was instrumental in this process,” Bovee said. “I am grateful for her help and asking hard questions. ... We had to find the right match. I was inspired when I talked to Danny and again when he came to campus. I was even more inspired an hour ago when he met with our team. ... We just aligned through this process. He is a winner and everybody I talked to talked about his integrity and how he coaches his players with love and toughness.”
Sprinkle has signed a five-year contract, starting at $900,000 a year, which makes his the highest paid basketball coach in school history. He will get an annual pay raise of $25,000 per year.
Bovee interviewed between 10 to 12 candidates for the job at the Final Four in Houston. Another 10-12 were inquiring and wanting to be interviewed, according to Bovee. From that group that was interviewed by Bovee, three finalists then visited with Cockett, Amy Crosbie, the executive associate athletics director/internal affairs/senior woman administrator, and a community member that was not identified.
“We all came up with Danny Sprinkle,” Cockett said. “... He (Bovee) was looking for the right person with the right personality to be in charge. ... One thing that was especially important to me was someone with the commitment to the professional and personal development of our student athletes. ... That was also important to our new coach.”
Sprinkle, Bovee and Cockett each thanked fans for being among the nation’s best. Spectrum Magic was brought up several times, and Sprinkle knows first hand what it’s like to be on the opposing bench at the Spectrum, having coached at Cal State Northridge, as well as his first game as a head coach at Montana State was against the Aggies in Logan.
“I see (former Aggie player) Brock Miller and he still gives me nightmares,” Sprinkle said. “My first game as a head coach was in the Spectrum. It was a one-point game with about two minutes to go. This joker (Miller) hit a big three to end (any hopes of a win).”
The comment got big applause from fans. Sprinkle shared the story relating how he stresses to his athletes that representing players that have played before and wore the jersey.
“Tradition is important,” Sprinkle said. “... We are going to represent the community and every former player that put on that blue and white jersey. I also feel I represent every former coach and I’m really proud to represent them. We are going to represent you all in a first-class manner and the right way with integrity and passion.
“We are going to play with a chip on our shoulder, because that’s what Utah State and the Cache Valley is all about,” Sprinkle said. “It’s a blue-collar community and we are going to be a blue-collar team. I can promise you that.”
Sprinkle is well aware of the expectations he inherits.
“I am about winning and about doing it the right way,” Sprinkle said. “We will continue to cultivate and enhance the culture and atmosphere that we already have here. We want to go win a game in the NCAA Tournament. I’m still mad about our game (Montana State) against Kansas State a few weeks ago, and I know you guys feel the same about your game with Missouri.”
The first priority of the new coach is to work with players that remain and then start filling out the roster. He also stressed players will graduate, pointing out that he had 100 percent graduation at Montana State.
There were six current USU players at the press conference, including Szymon Zapala, who has entered the transfer portal. The other five included Rylan Jones, Mason Falslev, Landon Brenchley, Isaac Johnson and Conner Gillis.
“There is no better place than Logan, Utah,” Bovee said. “I hope he (Sprinkle) is here to stay for a long, long time.”
“I can’t wait to walk down that tunnel,” Sprinkle said. “They talk about this being one the best environments. It is not one the best, it is the best. I can’t wait to get his place rockin.
Sprinkle made sure to thank his alma-mater Montana State, as well as coaches he has been on staffs with and athletes. Growing up in Helena, Montana, and playing at Montana State was special to him. He choked up some when thanking his parents for their support. Sprinkle is ready for a new chapter in his life. Plus, there are connections with the state of Montana, especially with legend Wayne Estes from the Big Sky state.
“Everybody in Montana knows Wayne Estes, just like they do here,” Sprinkle said. “That’s important to me. I now represent that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.