Tuesday was a banner day for the Aggie men’s basketball team.

Utah State officially announced three players have joined the team. The trio had already individually made their intentions known on social media last week. Wing Max Agbonkpolo, forward Great Osobor and forward Jackson Grant have all signed to join the team, beginning with the upcoming season.


