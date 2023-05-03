.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies filling up roster quickly from portal
Tuesday was a banner day for the Aggie men’s basketball team.
Utah State officially announced three players have joined the team. The trio had already individually made their intentions known on social media last week. Wing Max Agbonkpolo, forward Great Osobor and forward Jackson Grant have all signed to join the team, beginning with the upcoming season.
Wing Joshua Uduje is the latest to commit to the Aggies. He spent the past two seasons at Coastal Carolina. He was highly sought after and made his intentions known on Wednesday on social media.
Uduje would be the sixth player to join USU from the portal. As a sophomore at Coastal Carolina last year, he averaged 13.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 steals a game, while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. The 6-foot-5 native of London, England, led his team in scoring and played in all 31 games, averaging 30.1 minutes a game.
In other Aggie news, forward Zee Hamoda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. He announced it on Instagram. The sophomore played in 34 of the Aggies’ 35 games last year. He came off the bench, averaging just under 14 minutes a game.
At times this past season Hamoda gave the Aggies a big spark when he entered the game. He had a career-high 28 points against Westminster. Hamoda had 15 points against Bradley and 13 against Fresno State. For the season, he averaged 4.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists a game.
As a freshman, Hamoda saw action in 28 games. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds an outing.
Hamoda had met with new USU head coach Danny Sprinkle when he was hired.
With Hamoda entering the portal, there are currently no Aggies on the roster that have scored a point for USU. Eight players went into the portal, three had their eligibility expire and one graduated and decided as a senior that he was done. There is sophomore-to-be Landon Brenchley who saw action in six games last year, but did not score. He did grab five rebounds and dish out two assists.
Mason Falslev and Isaac Johnson both redshirted last year and are still on the team. Johnson came to USU after a year at Oregon, while Falslev played locally at Sky View High School before serving a church mission. Falslev and Johnson both earned high school accolades in Utah. Johnson is from American Fork.
