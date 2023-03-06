Picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll, the Aggies wrapped up a successful regular season Saturday and moved into a tie for second.
Utah State had the lead for more than 39 minutes Saturday night against Mountain West Conference rival Boise State. The Aggie men’s basketball team went on to record its fifth straight win by at least nine points, taming the Broncos, 86-73, in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in front of 9,963 fans.
“Really proud of the guys,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said after the game. “Obviously, a lot of pressure for both teams for this game. Boise, coming off a huge win at home against what we know is a great San Diego State team and having to turn around and come up here to Logan to play. We played UNLV, and that was a great win for us and then you come to finish it out on Senior Night.”
Finish it off they did. The five Aggie seniors combined for 56 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals. Each played a role in USU (24-7, 13-5 MW) recording its fifth straight win to end the regular season.
“I think our guys responded immediately at the beginning of the game against a really good Boise team,” Odom said.
A 9-0 run gave the Aggies a 17-9 lead five-and-a-half minutes into the game. The Broncos (23-8, 13-5) would never get back in front.
“All credit to this team and the coaching staff,” said USU forward Taylor Funk, who had game highs in points (24) and rebounds (8). “We learn from losses man, we really learn from losses. The only time we lost back-to-back games all season was to San Diego State and San Jose State. They hurt for sure, but man this team really learned from it, and it shows how we are playing right now.”
The Aggies haven’t lost since those back-to-back setbacks.
The 86 points scored by USU are the most allowed by Boise State this season. In fact, the Aggies are just the second team this year to score 80-plus points on the Broncos as New Mexico beat Boise State 81-79 at home in overtime.
USU shot 57.1 percent from the field against Boise State, which is a season high for a Bronco opponent. The Aggies are just the third team this year to shot over 50 percent from the field against Boise State, who entered the game leading the Mountain West in field goal percentage defense (.407) and scoring defense (63.0 ppg).
“We attacked the paint and took the right shots,” Odom said. “It was important to us to make the right decisions and then make the shots, and our guys did.”
The Aggies have now scored at least 80 points in 15 games this season and are 15-0 in those games.
Funk was one of five Aggies to reach double figures in scoring. He was joined by Steven Ashworth (19), Dan Akin (14), Sean Bairstow (12) and Max Shulga (11). Ashworth had a game-best eight assists and matched his career-best with four steals. Bairstow grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists, while Shulga did a little bit of everything with six assists and four rebounds.
“Steven (Ashworth) is a great leader and committed to our team being the best it can be,” Odom said. “He gave a great speech to the guys after the UNLV game, and our guys were ready to compete the right way. Our guys had composure, competitiveness and confidence.”
The Broncos were led by Chibuzo Agbo with 18 points. A trio of other Boise State players reached double digits in Tyson Degenhart (14), Marcus Shaver Jr. (13) and Max Rice (13). Shaver also had seven rebounds and five assists.
Asked about a message sent to the selection committee for the NCAA Tournament, Funk was quick to answer. Then the wise senior toned it down a bit.
“Make us go dancing man,” Funk said. “This team deserves it. We definitely have a couple of bad losses, but this is college basketball. Anyone can beat anyone on a given night. We’re ready, but we can’t worry about that. We have a big game coming up at the (MW) tournament. We need to prepare for that game because it’s the next biggest game before we can even talk about that.”
TIP-INS
Utah State picked up votes in both top 25 polls Monday, checking in at No. 28 in the AP Top 25 and No. 37 in the Coaches Poll. ... USU remains undefeated under head coach Ryan Odom when scoring at least 80 points, improving to 27-0. … It was a tie in the rebound battle, 29-29, and the Aggies are 1-2 when that happens this season. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts, 16-10, and are now 18-3 when doing that. … USU finished with 24 assists and improved to 23-2 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Boise State had 11. … Steven Ashworth reached double figures in scoring for the 26th time this season and tied his career high with four steals. Ashworth moved past Sam Merrill (98) and Reid Newey (98) and into second place for 3-pointers in a season as he has 100 and only trails Jaycee Carroll (114), who set the mark during the 2007-08 season. Ashworth also moved into 17th place for assists in a season, passing Bernard Rock (140) as he now has 146. … Dan Akin has scored in double figures 23 times this year. … Max Shulga and Taylor Funk have scored in double digits 21 times this season. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Broncos, 35-21.
MW PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Steven Ashworth became the second Aggie to be honored by the league, earning Player of the Week honors for the final week of the season.
Ashworth averaged 23.0 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 rebounds per game in the two wins last week, while shooting 53.3 percent (16 of 30) from the field, 50.0 percent (8 of 16) from deep and 85.7 percent (6 of 7) at the free throw line. He was also named the Aggie Athlete of the Week.
AGGIE HEAD COACH A FINALIST
Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom has been named a finalist for the 2022-23 Skip Prosser Man of the Year award finalist, as announced by CollegeInsider.com on Monday.
The Skip Prosser Man of the Year award honors those who not only achieve success on the basketball court, but who display moral integrity off of it, as well. Odom is one of 25 finalists for the award, which will be presented in March at the Houston, Texas, site of the men’s NCAA Basketball Championship.
The Skip Prosser Man of the Year award is named in honor of the late Skip Prosser, former coach at Wake Forest, Xavier and Loyola (Md.). Prosser averaged 21 wins per season in his six years at Wake Forest. He passed away of an apparent heart attack on July 26, 2007, in his office at Wake Forest.
SENIOR NIGHT
Five Aggies were honored Saturday before the game in Dan Akin, Sean Bairstow, Trevin Dorius, RJ Eytle-Rock and Taylor Funk on Senior Night.
Bairstow and Dorius could possibly return as they each have another year of eligibility.
Rylan Jones, who was injured on Jan. 7, for the second time this season and has not returned to action opted to not be honored. He also has another year left and looks to be going to take it.
Following the game, each addressed the crowd and thanked them for the support throughout the season. All five played at least 14 minutes.
DUNK COUNT
It couldn’t have started better for senior Trevin Dorius, who one-handed an alley-oop from Steven Ashworth 15 seconds into the game for the lone slam of the first half. Dan Akin also had an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Sean Bairstow early in the second half. Taylor Funk had the final dunk of the game off a pass from Max Shulga.
Season leaders are: Akin 41, Dorius 27, Bairstow 15, Funk 9, Zee Hamoda 5 and Szymon Zapala 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will next be in action Thursday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas at the Mountain West Tournament. As the third seed, USU will take on the winner of the New Mexico-Wyoming first-round game at 9:30 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
