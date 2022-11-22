Oral Roberts Utah St Basketball

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, left, shoots a 3-point shot as Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas (3) defends in the second half Tuesday night at the Spectrum.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

It wasn’t looking good with three minutes to play.

Then Steven Ashworth went off. Crisis averted for the Aggie men’s basketball team.


Tags

Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.