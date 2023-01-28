FRESNO, Calif. – There was no let down this year by the Aggies at the Save Mart Center.
In fact, the Utah State men’s basketball team finished the first half strong and picked right up where it left off to start the second 20 minutes. That all added up to an impressive 70-53 win against Mountain West Conference foe Fresno State Saturday evening in front of an announced crowd of 6,817.
“Road games are big, winning on the road is like a true test of how good a team is,” Aggie forward Dan Akin said. “What happened in San Diego, we knew we had to answer.”
Akin certainly did his part to keep the Aggies (17-5, 6-3 MW) on track. The graduate transfer scored six straight points for USU on three occasions. Each time the offensive help was needed to keep the Bulldogs (7-13, 3-6) at bay.
“The ball was just finding my hands,” Akin said. “Shout out to my teammates for finding me in good spots to finish. I just knew I had to be aggressive.”
And as if his inside play wasn’t doing enough damage to the Bulldogs, the 6-foot-9 forward drilled his first-ever 3-pointer with 3:24 to play. The trey gave USU its largest lead of the game, 67-46. Akin had only ever attempted one other shot from long range, and that happened at Cal Baptist.
“I was obviously feeling good and the time (shot clock) was about up, so I thought I might as well get one up,” Akin said with a laugh. “So, yeah, I took it.”
So, does Akin have the green light now from beyond the arc?
“Yeah, he can shoot threes and is 1 for 1 and never allowed to shoot again,” USU head coach Ryan Odom quipped. “He will probably prove me wrong on that one. I was happy to see that go in, That is really cool for him.”
The head coach did acknowledge that Akin played a big part in the victory Saturday. The forward also had eight rebounds and blocked a season-high three shots.
“There is no question Dan was tremendous today,” Odom said. “... Dan was fabulous today and he has been that way. He has been playing great for us. We certainly need him to do that. He is tough to guard. He runs the floor and rebounds.”
There were certainly others that helped USU complete the season sweep of Fresno State. The Aggies won back in Logan on New Year’s Eve, 67-54.
Steven Ashworth joined Akin in double-digit scoring with 14 points. Taylor Funk and Sean Bairstow each had nine points. Bairstow tied his career mark with eight rebounds, while Ashworth had six boards and a game-high six assists.
The Bulldogs had rallied from a 16-point deficit last year at home to beat the Aggies. This year USU made sure to keep its foot on the pedal throughout.
Fresno State entered the game as the top defensive team in the league in fewest points allowed in MW contests at 64.63. The Aggies were well aware of that fact. The 70 points were the most Fresno State has given up this season at home.
“It’s hard to get 70 points in this building, especially at the pace where they are pressing us,” Odom said. “That slows the game down a bit. I thought our guys did a nice job of really trusting one another and playing a really balanced game. … For us to come in here and get a W is very satisfying.”
Jemarl Baker Jr. and Isaih Moore led the Bulldogs with 11 points each. It was the first game back for Moore after missing three games. Moore also led the team in rebounding with eight.
“They (Bulldogs) struggle to score, so we knew we couldn’t give them second chances,” Akin said. “That was an emphasis throughout the game.”
It was a tough start for both teams as each had the shot clock expire before getting a shot off. Bairstow broke the scoreless tie with a pull-up jumper two minutes into the contest as the Aggies built an early 7-3 lead.
Six straight points by Akin gave USU a 16-11 lead nine minutes into the game. The final bucket coming off a dunk off a pass from Ashworth.
Then the Bulldogs gave their fans something to cheer about. Fresno State scored eight straight points to take the lead for the first time in the game, 19-16 at the 7:46 mark of the opening half. Moore came off the bench to score four points.
USU went nearly four minutes without scoring.
Akin once again took charge. He scored six straight points as the Aggies also scored eight unanswered points as part of a 13-3 surge. RJ Eytle-Rock drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Bairstow to give USU a 29-22 lead with three minutes left in the first half.
Fresno State hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get within a point. The Aggies finished off the half with five points from Ashworth. USU took a 34-28 lead into the break.
The Aggies had eight turnovers, which were turned into nine points by the Bulldogs.
“This was an important game not only for us, but for Fresno State,” Odom said. “Every home game is like gold, and every road game is really tough.”
After ending the first half with five straight points, USU opened the second half with five straight when Funk hit a trey, and Trevin Dorius put a rebound in the hole, giving the Aggies a 39-28 lead a minute into the final half.
“Coming off the last game, we knew we had to have better starts to each half,” Akin said. “That was the big emphasis the last couple of days.”
Fresno State would get no closer than eight points the rest of the way. Akin once again scored six straight Aggie points, and Dorius came up with two big buckets to extend the lead to 51-36 midway through the second half.
All that was left was for Akin to make a 3-pointer to the delight of his teammates. USU has now won 11 of the last 13 meetings with Fresno State.
“This was a great win for us,” Odom said. “I’m really proud of our guys. It was a great performance all around, certainly there were spots within the game where we did some things we would like to have back. To come into this arena against this opponent and be able to defend the way we did and also score.”
TIP-INS
Utah State went into the game with a KenPom ranking of 53, while Fresno State was at 149. … Coaches from both teams wore sneakers in unity as this has been the week of Coaches vs. Cancer nationally. … The Aggies won the battle of the boards for the 16th time this season, 41-24, and are 14-2 in those games. … USU is now 13-2 when leading at halftime this season. ... The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts fort the 16th time this season, 30-24, and are 3-3. … USU finished with 14 assists and improved to 16-0 when finishing with more dimes than an opponent, as Fresno State had 8. … The Aggies shot a season-high 90 percent from the free throw line (18 of 20). … For just the second time this season the Aggies had only two players reach double figures in scoring and are 1-1 in those games. … Steven Ashworth reached double digits in scoring for the 18th time this season. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 43-26.
DUNK COUNT
The dunk leader added to his lead with four Saturday. Dan Akin slammed down a pass from Steven Ashworth and rebounded a miss by Ashworth by throwing it down in the first half. In the second half, Akin took a pass from Funk and jammed it, and then RJ Eytle-Rock grabbed an offensive board and fed the dunk master. Sean Bairstow also had a dunk in the second half off a pass from Max Shulga.
Season leaders are: Akin 29, Trevin Dorius 15, Bairstow 12, Funk 8, Zee Hamoda 3 and Szymon Zapala 1.
GAME BALL
There is no doubt who this goes to. Dan Akin had a monster game off the bench for the Aggies and continues to make a push for Sixth Man of the Year in the MW. Akin finished with a season-high 23 points on 8 of 10 shooting including his first career 3-pointer. The grad transfer was 6 of 7 from the foul line. He also grabbed eight rebounds and blocked a season-high three shots in 29 minutes of action.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home to host No. 25 New Mexico on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It will be the lone meeting this season with the Lobos (19-3, 6-3). New Mexico escaped an upset bid by Air Force Friday night in Albuquerque, rallying for a 81-73 win.
