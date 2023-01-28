Utah St Fresno St Basketball

Utah State forward Dan Akin, left, looks to go to the hoop against Fresno State's Isaih Moore in the first half Saturday in Fresno, Calif. Akin finished with a season-high 23 points in the Aggies' 70-53 win.

 Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee

FRESNO, Calif. – There was no let down this year by the Aggies at the Save Mart Center.

In fact, the Utah State men’s basketball team finished the first half strong and picked right up where it left off to start the second 20 minutes. That all added up to an impressive 70-53 win against Mountain West Conference foe Fresno State Saturday evening in front of an announced crowd of 6,817.


Shawn Harrison is the sports editor at The Herald Journal. He can be reached at sharrison@hjnews.com or 435-792-7233.

